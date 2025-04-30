Shallipopi's brother, Zerry DL, is a rising singer, rapper, and songwriter. Shallipopi, Zerry, and their younger brother, Famous Pluto, are behind the popular music trio known as the Uzama Brothers. Through their music, they highlight their sibling bond and pride in Benin City.

Full name Divine Uzama Nickname Zerry DL Gender Male Date of birth 3 December 2002 Age 22 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 161 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $100,000—$500,000 Instagram @zerrydlmusic

Biography of Shallipopi's brother, Zerry DL

The singer was born Divine Uzama in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He was raised alongside three siblings: two brothers, Shallipopi and Famous Pluto, and a sister. Shallipopi's family has been a significant influence on his musical career, with all the brothers contributing to the music group Uzama Brothers.

Shallipopi, born Crown Uzama, is a famous Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to stardom in 2023 with his hit single Elon Musk and has released songs such as Benin Boys, Shaka, and Gra Gra. Shallipopi is the founder of the record label Plutomania Records.

Famous Pluto is the youngest among his brothers. He followed in the footsteps of his brothers, Shallipopi and Zerry DL, becoming a singer. His real name is Osahon Uzama. Famous released his debut single Na Scra in March 2025.

What is Zerry DL's age?

The Nigerian singer is 22 years old as of April 2025. His date of birth is 3 December 2002, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career highlights

Zerry began his music journey in 2015 by sharing freestyles on TikTok and other social media platforms. His breakthrough came in 2023 after he released his single Puff & Pass. According to TurnTable Charts, the song had earned over 18.2 million on-demand streams in Nigeria since its release by April 2024.

He later dropped a remix of Puff & Pass, featuring his brother, Shallipopi, which garnered millions of views on YouTube.

In the same year, 2023, Zerry released his debut EP, Danger Zee, which peaked at number 14 on the Official Top 50 Albums Chart in Nigeria. In 2024, he released a hit single, Back to Back. The song peaked at 42 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

Zerry also released another EP, Wara Wara Szn, in 2024. He has collaborated with other notable musicians, including Leo Bobs and Lamemzyfrushi. According to Music Apple, here is a list of his songs.

Song Year Ifeoma 2022 O.U.A.T 2024 For Where? 2024 HAUSAPIANO (Remix) 2024

His brother Shallipopi launched his record label, Plutomania Records, in October 2023. Zerry DL was among the first to be signed. Zerry DL and his brothers formed a music group, Uzama Brothers. Their music blends Afrobeats, hip-hop, and street sounds.

What is Zerry DL's net worth?

According to TheCityCeleb and Boring Magazine, Zerry DL's net worth ranges between $100,000 and $500,000. He has amassed his wealth primarily from his singing career.

FAQs

Who is Zerry DL? He is a Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter. What is Zerry DL's real name? His real name is Divine Uzama. Is Zerry DL, Shallipopi's brother? Yes, he is Shallipopi's younger brother. Are Shallipopi and Zerry DL blood brothers? Yes, the two are blood brothers. Who is Shallipopi's biological brother? The singer has two biological brothers, Zerry DL and Famous Pluto. How old is Shallipopi's brother? Zerry is 22 years old as of April 2025. He was born on 3 December 2002. Who is Shallipopi's father? The Nigerian singer's father is called Uzama. Where is Zerry DL from? He hails from Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. What is Zerry DL's net worth? His alleged net worth ranges between $100,000 and $500,000.

Shallipopi's brother, Zerry DL, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from Nigeria. He rose to fame after releasing his hit single Puff & Pass. Zerry and his brothers, Shallipopi and Famous Pluto, formed a music group known as the Uzama Brothers.

