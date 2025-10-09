Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's complete relationship timeline

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been in a relationship since early 2023. Their blossoming love story captivated the world in 2023, and they quickly became pop culture's most talked-about couple. Despite their individual and shared fame, the couple's secretive nature continues to fuel curiosity surrounding their relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the 70th David di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on 7 May 2025 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly began dating in early 2023 after appearing together at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show .

after appearing together at the . During the September 2023 US Open Tennis Championships, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their first PDA-packed public appearance , confirming their union.

US Open Tennis Championships, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their , confirming their union. Kylie and Chalamet have kept their relationship private with a few subtle social media posts, red carpet appearances, and public sightings.

Profile summary

Full name Timothée Hal Chalamet Kylie Kristen Jenner Common name Timothée Chalamet Kylie Jenner Nickname Timo, Timmy, Tim, Lil' Timmy Tim Keely Jenner, Keelie, King Kylie Gender Male Female Date of birth 27 December 1995 10 August 1997 Age 29 years as of September 2025 28 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Capricorn Leo Place of birth New York, New York, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Sexual orientation Straight Straight Height in centimetres 178 168 Height in feet 5'8" 5'6" Weight in kilograms 68 63 Weight in pounds 149 139 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Blue green Brown Father Marc Chalamet Caitlyn Jenner Mother Nicole Flender Kris Jenner Siblings 1 5 Relationship status Dating Dating Children - 2 High school LaGuardia High School Laurel Springs School, Sierra Canyon School Higher education New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study Columbia University - Profession Actor Media personality, businesswoman Net worth $25 million $1.7 billion Social media Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter) Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Explore Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's love story

In January 2023, tabloids confirmed that Kylie Jenner had broken up with her on-and-off again boyfriend, Travis Scott. In the same month, rumours of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating became a recurring blind item on DeuxMoi. Here is the full timeline of the hot Hollywood couple.

January 2023: Where it all began

The couple's romance is widely thought to have started with their attendance at the 2023 Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week. As rumours of their relationship grew, a video of the pair by Buzzing Pop, showing them laughing together during the event, resurfaced, confirming their connection and sparking even more speculation.

April 2023: DeuxMoi's report sparks romance rumours

Timothée Chalamet (L) attended the 2023 Wonka photocall in London. Kylie Jenner (R) was at the 2023 Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris. Photo: Jacopo Raule, Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

On the 6th and 7th of April 2023, celebrity gossip outlet DeuxMoi published a new couple alert on their Instagram and X (Twitter) accounts, confirming the couple's relationship. At the time this update was released, the pair had not been seen together in public.

In the same month, TMZ released photos of Kylie Jenner's Range Rover SUV, parked outside Timothée Chalamet's home in Beverly Hills on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

Later in the day, an eyewitness spotted Chalamet entering Jenner's Lincoln Navigator L after an art show in Santa Monica. They were later seen on a discreet parking lot date at Tito’s Taco stand.

July 2023: Travis Scott disses Chalamet on Meltdown

Timothée Chalamet (L) attended the April 2023 promotion of Dune: Part Two during CinemaCon. Kylie Jenner (R) was at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Greg Doherty, Karwai Tang/WireImage

On 28 July 2023, Kylie's ex, Travis Scott, released Meltdown, a diss track aimed at Timothée Chalamet. Critics and fans have widely viewed the song as a direct response to the rumoured relationship.

Key lyrics that heavily influence this perspective include, Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory, referencing Chalamet's leading role in Wonka.

August 2023: Rumours of trouble in paradise

Over in seven months? On 2 August 2023, Life&Style Magazine published an article claiming that Timothée Chalamet had dumped Kylie Jenner. This rumour was quickly debunked by a TMZ report that gathered information from multiple sources close to the couple.

In August 2025, similar rumours began spreading after the Dune actor was notably absent during Kylie's birthday celebrations. In response, Kylie Jenner subtly refuted the claims by liking the actor's Marty Supreme poster on Instagram.

September 2023: PDA–packed public appearances

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet look cosy at the Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev game at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on 10 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Fans finally got an official update on the pair's relationship status towards the end of 2023. On 4 September, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, her sister Kendall Jenner, and several other celebrities were spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. The duo were captured chatting, holding each other, and locking lips in a video shared by TMZ.

Six days later, Kylothée, as fans had come to call them, were spotted getting cosy at the 2023 US Open final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York, United States.

Their growing connection was further confirmed by an unnamed source who told Entertainment Online that Kylie felt confident and secure in their relationship. The source added;

Timothée is also a family man, and they relate to each other about that. Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy.

September 2023: Kylie publicly teases the relationship

While attending a Prada fashion show on 21 September 2023 in Milan, Kylie Jenner's cellphone wallpaper was photographed, revealing a selfie of herself and Timothée Chalamet. The images, captured and posted by ELLE Mexico, showed Chalamet kissing Jenner on the cheek.

November 2023: Public appearance at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards

Timothée and Kylie were a welcome sight at the 2023 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards. Kylie received the Brand Innovator of the Year award, while Timothée supported his girlfriend and also presented film director Martin Scorsese with the Innovator Award for film.

The show's IT couple was seated next to each other. They captured hearts talking, smiling, laughing, and cosying up to each other.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at MoMA on 1 November 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

November 2023: Kylie supports Timothée at the London Wonka world premiere

Like Chalamet, Kylie was a supportive presence at her boyfriend's Wonka world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall on 28 November 2023 in London. At this point, although fans expected a joint red carpet walk, Jenner kept a low profile, opting for private seating during the event.

She also attended the Los Angeles premiere of the fantasy film Wonka. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance during the premiere. However, Kylie did not make a red carpet appearance.

Later in the month, Kylie stepped out to cheer the Call Me By Your Name actor during the after his second SNL hosting performance.

December 2023: Kylie Jenner labels her relationship

Sources confirmed to People that the couple had labelled their relationship with Kylie, publicly calling Timothée Chalamet her 'boyfriend.' A sign of their growing closeness came with news that Timothee seemingly attended the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party.

January 2024: First Golden Globes appearance

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 January 2024. Photo: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024

At the start of 2024, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their first Golden Globes appearance as a couple. Before the ceremony, New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan posted a photo of the couple's seating placards next to each other.

March 2024: Explaining Kylie's new look

Kylie Jenner is an understated fashion icon whose influence on trends began with her 2010 era as King Kylie. Today, her look is more mature and laid back, a change fans and critics speculated was influenced by her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. In an interview with the New York Times, she explained,

I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.

She added;

It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again. Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’

Kylie Jenner attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Vanity Fair

July 2024: Kylie fights to keep Kylothée out of the public eye

The Kardashian family members are not strangers to the limelight, and neither is Kylie. However, unlike most of the family members, Kylie has kept details of her romantic life in the family's reality television show, The Kardashians.

A July report by the Daily Mail speculated that Kylie was fighting back against her momager's efforts to make her relationship with Timothée Chalamet more public. An insider told the publication:

Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere, but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is.

August 2024: Kylie Jenner's Bahamas birthday holiday

The celebrity couple celebrated Kylie's 27th birthday together by jetting off to the Bahamas. An Instagram post by DeuxMoi showed Kylie and Timothée deboarding a private jet after the birthday celebration. The Khy founder later shared photos of the trip with the caption, 'Best birthday ever??'

January 2025: Kylothée attend the 2025 Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on 5 January 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began their 2025 awards season with a bang at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. The notoriously private couple were seen talking, laughing, and sharing kisses during the celebration, where Chalamet scored a nomination for his role in A Complete Unknown.

February 2025: A sight to see at the BAFTA awards

Ever the fashion icons, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in and matching Panthère de Cartier rings.

Kylie wore a black backless 1995 John Galliano gown with a thin halter strap and sequined petals and silver stiletto sandals. Timothée Chalamet looked dashing in a custom black suit from Bottega Veneta, with a black T-shirt and black dress shoes.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner talk to each other during the 97th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

March–May 2025: Courtside appearances

Kylie and her beau seem to be getting closer and more confident with each public appearance. The pair attended the Holger Rune vs. Ugo Humbert tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells along with friends.

Between April 30th and May 29th 2025, the couple were a familiar courtside presence during the NBA playoffs. They attended Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second round between the Celtics and the Knicks, Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and the Pacers.

FAQs

Are Kylie and Timothée still together? The young celebrity couple is still together. What is the age gap between Kylie and Timothée? Born on 27 December 1995, Chalamet is about two years older than Kylie, who was born on 10 August 1997. Has Kylie Jenner introduced Timothée Chalamet to her family? The couple have made family introductions, with Chalamet receiving physical and social media support from the Kardashian–Jenner family. Are Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner engaged? The pair has yet to announce an engagement. Is Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner having a baby? Although the couple is going strong, they have not announced plans to have a child together.

Until recently, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have kept their relationship under wraps. From their first rumoured sighting in January 2023 to their recent emboldened public displays of affection, their mysterious nature adds to the intrigue that surrounds them and protects their young love.

