19-year-old Babcock University graduate bags first class, mentions CGPA

Daniel Eshiotienamhe Kadiri graduated from Babcock University's Software Engineering programme at just 19 years old with a first-class degree

The young graduate announced his achievement on social media, sharing his full academic title and expressing gratitude to God for carrying him through

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Kadiri revealed he never failed a single course throughout his entire degree programme

Daniel Eshiotienamhe Kadiri, a 19-year-old software engineering graduate of Babcock University, has set social media buzzing after announcing that he completed his undergraduate degree with first class honours and a CGPA of 4.50, without failing a single course.

The young man, who goes by the handle @kodexthecreator online, took to his social media page to make the announcement, introducing himself with his full name and credentials in a post that quickly drew attention.

Babcock University graduate earns first class at 19, shares CGPA. Photo source: Twitter/@kodexthecreator

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Kadiri's first-class achievement

Writing on his page, Kadiri declared:

"Reintroducing… DANIEL ESHIOTIENAMHE KADIRI, GMCPN. B.Sc. (Hons.) Software Engineering, First Class Honors. Grateful to God for carrying me throughout this journey."

The Babcock University graduate studied in the Department of Engineering, where he completed the Software Engineering programme before the age of 20.

No failed courses, just pressure

In an exclusive conversation with Legit.ng, @kodexthecreator confirmed the finer details of what he described as a demanding but rewarding academic journey.

"I graduated with first class honours, finishing with a CGPA of 4.50,"

He told Legit.ng.

When asked whether he had ever failed any course during his studies, he was direct.

"I never failed a course, but I faced moments of intense pressure,"

He said.

His words suggest that the clean academic record did not come without its challenges. Rather than a smooth, effortless ride, Kadiri's journey through one of Nigeria's most academically rigorous private universities involved navigating stress and high expectations, even if the results ultimately reflected nothing short of excellence.

Graduating with a 4.50 CGPA at 19 places Kadiri among a rare group of young Nigerians whose academic output has matched the ambitions many of their age carry.

Read the post of the Babcock University graduate below:

UNILAG graduate with 4.90 CGPA wins awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate went viral after earning a First Class degree.

The young lady shared her academic journey online, revealing that she graduated with a 4.18 CGPA in Pharmacology and finished her final semester with a perfect 5.0 GPA.

Source: Legit.ng