Asisat Oshoala Scores to Help Super Falcons Beat Zambia, Keeps WAFCON 2026 Hopes Alive
The Super Falcons have beaten Zambia in their second Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 match, thanks to Asisat Oshoala’s first-half goal.
More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.