Temi Nkem is one of the standout housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11. She is a London-based Nigerian student and digital content creator who has quickly earned attention for her bold personality and unapologetic confidence. Temi is definitely a character to watch on the show, with her vibrant nature and determination to play by her own rules.

Temi poses elegantly in glamorous portraits with sleek hair and soft makeup. Photo: @tvcnewsng, @Temiinkem (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Temi Nkem’s real name is Temitope Chigbue .

. She was born and raised in London, England, but her hometown is Ibusa, Delta State, Nigeria.

The BBNaija Season 11 housemate is currently studying accounting and finance and is also a lifestyle influencer.

Profile summary

Full name Temitope Chigbue Nickname Temi Nkem Year of birth 2005 Age 21 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence Lagos, Nigeria State of origin Delta State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Lifestyle influencer, reality TV personality X (Twitter) @Temiinkem

Who is Temi Nkem from Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Temi Nkem’s real name is Temitope Chigbue. She was born in London, England, United Kingdom, in 2005, making her 21 years old as of July 2026. Although she was born and raised in London, her family roots are in Nigeria. Her father hails from Ibusa, Delta State, while her mother is from Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

Five facts about Temi Nkem from BBNaija Season 11. Photo: @gotvng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

In terms of education, the BBNaija Season 11 contestant is currently pursuing an undergraduate course in accounting and finance. She is also studying for another qualification in treasury.

What does Temi Nkem bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Temi Nkem is set to bring confidence, boldness and a vibrant personality to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The BBNaija housemate describes herself as bold and outspoken, suggesting that she is not afraid to make her opinions known or stand her ground.

Her strong personality could make her one of the housemates to watch as the BBNaija Season 11 journey unfolds. Beyond her confidence, Temi Nkem also considers herself a good listener who enjoys giving advice. This quality could help her form meaningful friendships and navigate the complex relationships and social dynamics inside the Big Brother Naija house.

Temi Nkem smiles during her BBNaija Season 11 introductory session. Photo: @ListsNG on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With her mix of confidence, strategic thinking and entertaining personality, Temi Nkem could quickly become a memorable face of BBNaija Season 11 and capture the attention of viewers throughout the competition.

In her introductory video, Temi Nkem explained why she decided to join Big Brother Naija season 11. The BBNaija housemate said:

I bring luxury, I bring spice. I truly believe I represent what the show needs, someone who is bold, vibrant, and impossible to ignore.

FAQs

What is Temi Nkem’s real name? Her real name is Temitope Chigbue. What is Temi Nkem’s age? The reality TV personality is 21 years old as of July 2026. What is Temi Nkem’s job? She is a student, lifestyle influencer, and reality TV personality. What state is Temi Nkem from? She hails from Ibusa in Delta State, Nigeria. Where was Temi Nkem born and raised? The BBNaija contestant was born and raised in London, England, by Nigerian parents. What course does Temi Nkem study? She is pursuing an undergraduate course in accounting and finance and an additional qualification in treasury. Is Temi Nkem in a relationship? She is currently not in a relationship and does not intend to fall in love during the show.

Temi Nkem has quickly emerged as one of the housemates to watch in BBNaija Season 11. From her confidence and vibrant personality to her academic pursuits, she brings a unique presence to the reality show. As the season unfolds, viewers will be eager to see how far her bold spirit takes her.

Legit.ng recently published Kaybobo’s biography. Kaybobo is a Nigerian-American football player and reality TV personality who rose to prominence after appearing on Big Brother Naija Season 10.

Kaybobo’s real name is Kayode Oladele, and he hails from Ekiti State, Nigeria. He caught the public’s attention during his time on BBNaija Season 10 and enjoyed a successful run on the show, making it to the finals but missing out on the ultimate prize. Read his biography to learn more about his background and journey on BBNaija Season 10.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng