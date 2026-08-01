US Mission Nigeria issued a warning to visa applicants about using AI or digital editing tools on passport photos

The mission said digitally altered photos will not be accepted and could significantly delay an application

Passport photos must be recent, taken within six months, and clearly show the applicant's true appearance

The US Mission in Nigeria has warned visa applicants against submitting passport photographs that have been altered using artificial intelligence or any digital editing software, saying such images will be rejected outright.

The warning was issued by the mission through its official X account, @USinNigeria, reminding applicants that passport photos must accurately reflect how they look in person, since Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers rely on those images to verify identity at the border.

The US Mission in Nigeria warns visa applicants to refrain from using AI-altered images. Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Twitter

US: Why AI-edited photos are a problem

The mission said photographs must have been taken within the past six months to be considered valid. Any image that has been filtered, retouched, or otherwise digitally enhanced fails to meet U.S. passport photo requirements and will not be accepted during application processing.

According to the post, submitting a digitally altered photo "will significantly delay your application."

The mission did not specify whether applications with such photos would be permanently rejected or simply placed on hold pending resubmission of a compliant photograph.

The reminder comes amid growing use of AI-powered photo editing apps that can smooth skin, alter facial features, or adjust lighting in ways that may be difficult to detect but that nonetheless create a mismatch between an applicant's photograph and their actual appearance.

What applicants should do

The U.S. Mission advised applicants to visit travel.state.gov for the full list of passport photo requirements before submitting their documents. Key conditions include a plain white or off-white background, a neutral facial expression, and no heavy filters or digital corrections of any kind.

Applicants are encouraged to use a professional photographer familiar with US passport photo standards to avoid unnecessary delays in their visa or travel document applications.

US announces visa processing changes

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of State announced a major realignment of its visa services across Africa, moving routine visa processing from several diplomatic posts to designated regional hubs from August 1, 2026.

The change will affect several countries, including Nigeria, as the US government shifts visa operations from selected embassies and consulates to larger regional centres.

Source: Legit.ng