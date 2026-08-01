Breaking: Why I Worked Against Obasanjo as VP, Atiku Finally Opens Up
- Atiku Abubakar responded to Olusegun Obasanjo's latest public attack through a statement released by his aide, Phrank Shaibu, on August 1, 2026
- The former Vice President said he stood by Obasanjo when the ex-president was in prison and played a key role in his emergence as Nigeria's president
- Atiku also cited WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's recent praise of his economic team as evidence that history has judged his record favourably
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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed Olusegun Obasanjo's recent public criticism of him as a bitter attempt to distort history, saying the former president's outburst will not erase the record of what he did — both for Nigerian democracy and for Obasanjo personally.
The response, sent to Legit.ng, dated August 1, 2026, was issued by Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and addressed the interview in which Obasanjo made remarks against his former deputy.
Atiku defends his stand against third-term agenda
Atiku said he watched the interview with sadness rather than anger, adding that Obasanjo's hostility towards him has a well-known origin.
He said:
"I am proud that I stood against the third-term agenda. I am proud that I stood by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have no apology whatsoever for frustrating every attempt to subvert our democracy for personal ambition."
He added that if Obasanjo's bitterness comes from his refusal to back an unconstitutional third term, then he wears that resentment as a badge of honour.
Atiku also pointed out that barely 24 hours before Obasanjo's latest remarks, World Trade Organisation Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had publicly described the economic management team he led as "the best Nigeria has ever had." He said Nigerians could draw their own conclusions from the timing.
Atiku recalls supporting Obasanjo during prison years
The former vice president went further, recounting what he described as the other side of history that Obasanjo consistently leaves out of his public narrative.
He said that when Obasanjo was released, he had little to his name. Atiku said he received him, provided for his needs and helped mobilise the political structures that eventually delivered the presidency to him. He insisted that gratitude should not be replaced with revisionism.
He expressed disappointment that a former president would spend energy recycling old grudges at a time when Nigeria is dealing with economic hardship, insecurity and unemployment, rather than offering solutions. Atiku said his restraint over the years should not be read as weakness and that Obasanjo is entitled to his opinions.
Obasanjo fires Atiku, Osoba
Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo fired back at ex-Ogun Governor Segun Osoba over his account of the political events before the 2003 general elections.
Obasanjo alleged that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar secretly worked to block his re-election and masterminded an impeachment plot during his first term.
The former President revealed the name of the then House of Representatives Speaker whom he claimed received money from Atiku to begin impeachment proceedings.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng