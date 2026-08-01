Atiku Abubakar responded to Olusegun Obasanjo's latest public attack through a statement released by his aide, Phrank Shaibu, on August 1, 2026

The former Vice President said he stood by Obasanjo when the ex-president was in prison and played a key role in his emergence as Nigeria's president

Atiku also cited WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's recent praise of his economic team as evidence that history has judged his record favourably

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed Olusegun Obasanjo's recent public criticism of him as a bitter attempt to distort history, saying the former president's outburst will not erase the record of what he did — both for Nigerian democracy and for Obasanjo personally.

The response, sent to Legit.ng, dated August 1, 2026, was issued by Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and addressed the interview in which Obasanjo made remarks against his former deputy.

Atiku Abubakar explains why he worked against the 3rd-term ambition of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku defends his stand against third-term agenda

Atiku said he watched the interview with sadness rather than anger, adding that Obasanjo's hostility towards him has a well-known origin.

He said:

"I am proud that I stood against the third-term agenda. I am proud that I stood by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have no apology whatsoever for frustrating every attempt to subvert our democracy for personal ambition."

He added that if Obasanjo's bitterness comes from his refusal to back an unconstitutional third term, then he wears that resentment as a badge of honour.

Atiku also pointed out that barely 24 hours before Obasanjo's latest remarks, World Trade Organisation Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had publicly described the economic management team he led as "the best Nigeria has ever had." He said Nigerians could draw their own conclusions from the timing.

Atiku recalls supporting Obasanjo during prison years

The former vice president went further, recounting what he described as the other side of history that Obasanjo consistently leaves out of his public narrative.

He said that when Obasanjo was released, he had little to his name. Atiku said he received him, provided for his needs and helped mobilise the political structures that eventually delivered the presidency to him. He insisted that gratitude should not be replaced with revisionism.

He expressed disappointment that a former president would spend energy recycling old grudges at a time when Nigeria is dealing with economic hardship, insecurity and unemployment, rather than offering solutions. Atiku said his restraint over the years should not be read as weakness and that Obasanjo is entitled to his opinions.

Atiku Abubakar explains how he helped Olusegun Obasanjo to rise to power Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo fires Atiku, Osoba

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo fired back at ex-Ogun Governor Segun Osoba over his account of the political events before the 2003 general elections.

Obasanjo alleged that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar secretly worked to block his re-election and masterminded an impeachment plot during his first term.

The former President revealed the name of the then House of Representatives Speaker whom he claimed received money from Atiku to begin impeachment proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng