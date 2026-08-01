Portable was disqualified from his celebrity boxing rematch against Charles Okocha on Friday, July 31, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos

The street-pop singer walked out of the ring before the first round ended, claiming Okocha resorted to biting and wrestling instead of boxing

Portable displayed wounds on his body in a video posted on his Instagram page, insisting he had dominated the fight before the chaos broke out

Controversial Afrobeats singer Portable has spoken after his disqualification from the highly anticipated celebrity boxing rematch against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, insisting he was the victim of foul play throughout the contest.

The bout, held on Friday, July 31, 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos and dubbed "Unfinished Business," was organised as a follow-up to their first controversial encounter, which Okocha had long disputed.

The first meeting had been awarded to Portable, a result Charles Okocha consistently challenged.

Portable addresses his ring walkout after the celebrity boxing rematch against Charles Okocha. Photo: portablebaeby/charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

During the rematch, Portable appeared to be holding his own before the fight deteriorated into a disorderly scuffle that the referee struggled to contain.

Security personnel and bodyguards eventually stepped in to separate both men after the bell rang to close the opening round.

Although Portable returned to the ring, officials ruled against him, handing Okocha the victory by disqualification.

Portable claims he was bitten during the fight

The following day, Portable, whose full name is Habeeb Okikiola, addressed his followers in a video shared on his Instagram page on August 1.

In the clip, he pulled up his shirt to reveal marks on his back and body, which he attributed to bites sustained during the contest.

"They said he eats Molly. He didn't see Molly anymore. So he ate my back," the "Zazoo Zeh" singer said, referring to Okocha.

He also alleged that the actor bit him mid-fight after absorbing a heavy punch.

"He bit me. I landed a heavy punch on him," Portable said.

The singer insisted he had been the dominant fighter before the brawl spiralled, claiming he connected with far more punches than his opponent.

"Normally, I have been beating him up. Man to man, one man is tougher than another. I dealt him a huge blow," he said.

Portable shares his side of events after the celebrity boxing rematch against Charles Okocha ends in defeat. Photo: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Why Portable says he will not fight again

Portable offered a pointed explanation for his decision to leave the ring before the round concluded, framing it as a matter of self-worth rather than defeat.

"Charles Okocha bit me, number one. He choked my neck. That's why I say I don't fight again. I'm big! I'm bigger than the money! I'm a star!" he declared.

He also told his followers that he had entered the ring with a clear strategy, saying,

"I wore a one-round cloth to the bout. I wanted to beat him in round one."

He claimed he fulfilled a personal promise to himself by landing 10 blows during the contest.

The result marks a sharp reversal from their first meeting, which Portable had won and used as a platform to declare himself the superior fighter heading into the rematch.

Watch the video of Portable explaining why he walked out of the boxing ring below:

Portable sparks chaos in heated interview with Okocha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable and Charles Okocha nearly clashed before fight night when their July 29 pre-bout interview descended into a shouting match.

The singer, shirtless throughout, threw fake punches at Okocha while boasting about his preparations and prior victory, prompting the actor to demand he save the aggression for the ring.

The heated exchange underscored the intensity surrounding their July 31 celebrity boxing rematch, with both men trading insults and the host struggling to restore order.

Source: Legit.ng