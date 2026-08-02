Jarvis called her new husband Peller several sweet names during their white wedding in Lagos on Saturday, August 1

One of the names the bride added to the list left Peller visibly shocked and sent the crowd into a frenzy

Clips of the moment flooded social media, drawing thousands of reactions from fans of the popular TikTok couple

Jarvis gave guests at her wedding something unexpected to remember when she publicly addressed her new husband, Peller, by a name that stopped him in his tracks.

During the Lagos celebration held on Saturday, August 1, Jarvis, dressed in her full wedding attire, was asked to call the groom by sweet names.

A playful exchange between Peller and Jarvis during their wedding ceremony has sparked conversations across social media. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

She started warmly enough, offering "Ololufe mi," a Yoruba phrase meaning "my love," followed by "my baby" and "honey boo." Then came "womb shifter," and everything changed.

Peller, born Habeeb Hamzat, sat in traditional attire complete with coral beads and a red cap. His mouth fell open in visible shock as the crowd erupted.

Jarvis immediately tried to walk it back, asking for that particular name to be removed, though not before continuing to tease him.

The exchange was captured on video and spread rapidly across social media platforms.

The couple, whose online following grew from livestream interactions beginning in 2023, became one of Nigeria's most watched digital love stories.

Jarvis, whose full name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, and Peller built their relationship publicly, navigating proposals, controversies, and viral moments under the wedding hashtag JP2026.

The Lagos white wedding followed both a traditional ceremony in Benin City and a court wedding earlier in the week.

The "womb shifter" moment drew wide attention precisely because it matched the playful, unfiltered energy the couple's fans have come to expect from them online.

Watch the video of Jarvis calling Peller sweet names at their wedding below:

Fans react to the video of Jarvis calling Peller "womb shifter"

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@brian3exrb wrote:

"WOMB SHIFTER ..... an insane level of affection. The Cameraman understands the joke"

@MrGraceeee shared:

"Even the peller shock for the name. Him no believe say na him. That should tell y'all something"

@newyurkc commented:

"Guyyy is so happy. But which kind name is womb shifter"

@Satyamk68073621 wrote:

"Womb shifter? Guess that makes you the ultimate home‑improvement guru."

@NicholasOsoeme reacted:

"When she said remove that one, remove that one, the cameraman was like Noooo"

@Charity_tech123 shared:

"Honey boo was cute… womb shifter was the real introduction"

@Tonyblaise74 wrote:

"Which one be womb shifter again. Omo name plenty"

Jarvis' unusual choice of pet name for Peller during their white wedding has become one of the ceremony's most talked-about moments. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike's arrival at Peller, Jarvis' wedding trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pretty Mike of Lagos stole the spotlight at Peller and Jarvis' wedding with a dramatic entrance.

He arrived with a 15-person convoy dressed as a medical team, complete with lab coats, masks, and IV drips, sparking laughter and excitement among guests.

Later, he explained on Instagram that the stunt symbolised healing and balance, while celebrating the couple’s love story.

Source: Legit.ng