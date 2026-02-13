A look at Ciara's relationships before her fairytale marriage to Russell Wilson

Before finding her happily ever after with NFL player Russell Wilson, Ciara's relationships had often made headlines. The Level Up singer has been linked to high-profile figures in the entertainment industry, including Bow Wow, 50 Cent, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Cam Newton.

American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Ciara, pictured in a promotional poster. Photo: @ItalyHarris (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ciara's journey to find her Prince Charming began with a relationship with her high school boyfriend, Lakyle Thomas .

. The Goodies singer dated Bow Wow early in her career and even got engaged before their 2006 split .

singer dated Bow Wow early in her career and even got . She was in an on-and-off relationship with 50 Cent between 2007 and 2012 .

. Ciara briefly dated NFL stars Amar'e Stoudemire and Cam Newton in 2011.

Profile summary

Full name Ciara Princess Harris Common name Ciara Nickname CiCi, Ci, Kiki, Cia, The First Lady of Crunk Gender Female Date of birth 25 October 1985 Age 40 years (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fort Hood (Fort Cavazos), Texas, United States Residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Jackie Harris Father Carlton Harris Marital status Married Spouse Russell Carrington Wilson Children 4 High school Riverdale High School, North Clayton High School Higher education Harvard Business School Profession Actress, singer, songwriter, dancer Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X (Twitter), TikTok

A look at Ciara's relationships before meeting Russell Wilson

On 6 July 2016, Russell Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in a romantic fairytale wedding at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. This relationship came soon after a drawn-out public breakup with one of the top Atlanta rappers, Future. Have a look at the award-winning singer's romantic history, which included two engagements with Future and Bow Wow, as well as brief romances.

Future (2013–2014)

Future and Ciara attended at the 2013 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @FearedBuck

Early in 2013, rumours of a romance budding between Future and Ciara began spreading. The rapper confirmed the rumours on 24 January 2013 in an interview with Posterchild J1. He said,

We love music. She loves music. And we love being in the studio with each other. We love being around each other. And that's just what it is. You know what I'm saying? The chemistry is there. It's amazing. She makes me happy. I make her smile.

The couple got engaged in October 2013 during Ciara's 28th birthday celebration. Rumours of pregnancy soon followed news of the engagement that occurred in New York City.

During an episode of The View on 14 January 2014, Ciara publicly announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump. Soon after, trouble began brewing in paradise. Before baby Future Zahir Wilburn's arrival in May 2014, his parents were embroiled in a legal battle against each other.

Future and Ciara attended the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: @Ciara & Future

The couple called off their engagement and ended the relationship later that year amid reports of infidelity. At the start of 2015, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks player, confirmed dating rumours when they made their debut as a couple at the White House state dinner in honour of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe.

In response, Future expressed his displeasure in interviews and through X (Twitter) tirades. He accused her of being controlling, demanding substantial amounts in child support, and lacking visitation. Ciara denied the allegations and responded with a $15 million lawsuit for slander that she later dropped.

Although the couple was granted joint custody in 2016, Ciara now has full custody of their son.

Amar'e Stoudemire (2010–2011)

Amar'e Stoudemire and Ciara attended the 2011 Met Costume Institute after party at the Standard. Photo: Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media

On 2 May 2011, Ciara confirmed rumours of a romance between herself and former NBA star turned coach Amar'e Stoudemire during an interview at the Met Gala. Speaking to Insider's Kevin Frazier, she said,

Yes, we are a couple.

At the time, Stoudemire played basketball for the New York Knicks. Their romance became public through various sightings at basketball matches as well as other venues and events, such as the nights out at the Meatpacking District hot spot SL, the 2011 Candie's Foundation gala, and the 2011 Met Gala.

Cam Newton (2011)

Cam Newton poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @TheShadeRoom

Ciara was briefly linked with Cam Newton in 2011. However, little is known about their actual relationship, as the pair have yet to speak on the allegation.

50 Cent (2007)

Ciara and 50 Cent performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the Screamfest 2007 at Madison Square Garden. Photo: @InDaClubdarling

In 2007, Ciara and East Coast rapper 50 Cent collaborated on the hit single Can't Leave 'Em Alone, in her album Ciara: The Evolution. While various sources, such as the Power 106 Los Angeles Radio Station, suggest that they were romantically linked, she insists that they were best friends.

Bow Wow (2004–2006)

Ciara and Bow Wow at the surprise party for Bow Wow's 19th birthday celebration in 2006, which was held at a venue called BED Atlanta in Georgia. Photo: @marlon.mccaulsky

Between 2004 and 2006, Ciara and Bow Wow, rising stars in the hip-hop and R&B scene, dated. The pair also collaborated on a hit single, Like You, for his fourth album, Wanted, in 2005. In an interview with Billboard, he said,

I was the youngest, hottest cat in the game. She was the youngest, hottest female in the game, and at that time, we were dating.

The then it-couple met while shooting a video for his 2000 hit, Bow Wow (That's My Name). In an interview with DJ Vlad, he described their initial encounter,

How we met was crazy because she was an extra in my tour. In my intro movie to my show. She was an extra. She was the girl sitting behind my classroom. It'll blow your mind if I show you that right now on YouTube. She's the girl sitting behind me.

The pair who got engaged during their two-year romance broke up in 2006 amid allegations of infidelity.

Lakyle Thomas (2002)

Young Ciara pictured with her high school boyfriend, Lakyle Thomas, in 2002. Photo: @ActorLakyle

Ciara attended Riverdale High School in Atlanta, Georgia, where she dated a schoolmate, Lakyle Thomas. Little is known about their relationship and when it ended. As per his X (Twitter) profile, he is an actor, model, and businessman. He has made appearances in the comedy-drama Single Ladies and a property reality show, Selling It In The ATL.

FAQs

Who are Ciara's exes? The Goodies singer's most notable relationships were with Bow Wow, Future, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Lakyle Thomas. What happened between Future and Ciara? Ciara and Future had a one-year relationship and engagement and broke up in 2014. How did Ciara and Future meet? They met while she was working on one of her songs, Body Party. How long did Ciara and Future date? They dated between 2013 and 2014. What is the age difference between Ciara and Russell Wilson? Born on 25 October 1985, Ciara is three years older than her husband, Russell Wilson. How many biological kids does Ciara have? She has four children: Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Amora Princess. How long did Ciara date 50 Cent? Ciara and 50 Cent had an on-again-off-again relationship in 2007. Did Nelly and Ciara date? At the time of this writing, there is no credible report of Nelly and Ciara dating.

Ciara’s relationships before Russell Wilson include a couple of high-profile figures in the sporting and entertainment industries. Her romantic history began in 2002 with high school football player, Lakyle Thomas. It later included rappers Bow Wow, 50 Cent, and Future.

