Who has Elsie Hewitt dated? Pete Davidson and her former loves before him

Elsie Hewitt is a British model and actress whose romantic life has often attracted attention. From confirmed relationships to rumoured flings, here’s a look at the notable men she has been linked to over the years.

Pete Davidson (March 2025–present)

Elsie Hewitt and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson first sparked romance rumours in March 2025. They were spotted sharing affectionate moments in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair met through mutual friends, which Davidson confirmed during an interview with E! News at the premiere of The Home on 22 July 2025.

We both met through mutual friends who were just like, 'You guys should meet,' and then we met. We weren't really looking for anything, and we immediately were just like, 'Oh, wow.'

When asked what makes their relationship special, Pete added:

I would say she's female me and I'm male her. We just laugh all day.

In May 2025, the pair made their red‑carpet debut at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball. On the red carpet, Hewitt told People:

He is so incredible. Honestly, best person I've ever met, and I'm so grateful that he's here tonight.

They reportedly moved in together, splitting time between a Brooklyn brownstone and Davidson's upstate residence. On 16 July 2025, Hewitt confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram with a cheeky post.

A week later, Davidson shared his excitement about becoming a father during an interview with E! News:

I'm very lucky and very, very happy. Being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have. I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on 12 December 2025. Hewitt shared the news on Instagram with the caption:

our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 scottie rose hewitt davidson. my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsie wu tang forever. - pete

Jason Sudeikis (2024)

Hewitt was linked romantically to American actor Jason Sudeikis in January 2024. The rumours began after they were photographed hugging and kissing outside the Birds Street Club in West Hollywood.

In September 2024, Elsie Hewitt and Jason Sudeikis made a public appearance together at the US Open. They were not seen together after that, and reports suggest their relationship ended later that year.

Benny Blanco (2019–2020)

Hewitt also dated music producer Benny Blanco. They met while filming the music video for Blanco and Juice WRLD's Graduation. The couple made their relationship public in October 2019, when Hewitt posted on X:

I just saw it's #NationalBoyfriendDay. I wish you were here instead of being on the Titanic, but thank you for existing and I don't know what I'd do without you.

Blanco jokingly replied:

We wish you were single

Elsie Hewitt and Benny Blanco made their red carpet debut together in January 2020. Their relationship lasted about a year before they quietly split later that year. Years later, on the In Good Company podcast, Hewitt reflected on their breakup, admitting:

I get a little bit salty when my friends go to his house. I'll always love him.

Blanco is now married to American singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Ryan Phillippe (2017)

Elsie Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe reportedly had a brief relationship in 2017, when Hewitt was around 21. Their relationship ended later that year amid a widely publicised legal dispute.

According to People, Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit in September 2017 alleging assault, which Phillippe's representative denied, calling the claims false. The matter was ultimately settled out of court in 2019, resolving the dispute privately.

From relationships with Ryan Phillippe, Jason Sudeikis, and Benny Blanco to her current romance, Elsie Hewitt's love life has captured public attention. She is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and together they have a daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

