Cara Delevingne's net worth, age, parents, why is she famous?

Cara Delevigne is an English film star, producer, and supermodel. The runway star has walked runways for top brands such as Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and Burberry and is known for her roles in films such as American Horror Story and Pan. So, what is Cara Delevingne's net worth?

Since the age of 10, Delevigne has wowed fans, first on the runway and later in films. The supermodel has continually wowed fans, breaking into new fields such as singing and production. Her recent performance playing Sally Bowles in the West End musical Cabaret highlights her talent and versatility, which is reflected in her net worth.

Profile summary

What is Cara Delevingne’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and Kahawa Tungu, Cara Delevingne's net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

Her income is tied to her extensive modelling career. She is a favourite of designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Stella McCartney and has graced magazines from Vogue Italia to British and American Vogue. She has also had significant success as an actress, appearing in films, TV series, and music videos.

While Cara Delevingne's family net worth has yet to be revealed to the public, her wealth is connected to her stake in the family's empire. Her father, Charles, is a real estate magnate with an estimated net worth of $130.5 million (£101 million).

How much money does Cara Delevingne make?

In 2013, she established a business under her trademarked name, Cara&Co. Forbes listed her among the world's highest-paid models the following year, earning $3.5 million between June 2013 and June 2014. Eight years later, L'Officiel Malaysia ranked her among the modelling industry’s top earners, receiving $31 million.

She has had business partnerships in various industries, such as wellness through an adult toy company, Lora DiCarlo. She also earns from endorsements with businesses such as TopShop, Mulberry, Burberry, DKNY, Fendi, Balmain, and John Hardy.

Properties

Delevigne owned a two-story home worth about $7 million in 1941. Before the English county-style home was gutted to the ground by a fire in March 2024, it was showcased on Open Doors by Architectural Digest in 2021.

In 2022, the supermodel turned movie star bought a penthouse apartment in Gramercy Park, New York, previously owned by American show host Jimmy Fallon. According to the New York Post, the 4,950-square-foot home, listed for $15 million, was bought for $10.8 million.

Cara Delevingne's age and background

She was born on 12 August 1992 into a family of six in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom. As of August 2024, Cara is 31 years old, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

The fashion icon has two sisters, Poppy and Chloe Delevigne and one half-brother, Alexandre Jaffe.

Cara Delevingne's parents, Charles and Pandora, are established members of the UK’s aristocratic class. Her maternal grandfather, Sir Jocelyn Stevens, owned and published Harper’s Bazaar.

Her maternal grandmother, Janie Sheffield, was a lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. Her paternal great-grandfather, Hamar Greenwood, was a member of the United Kingdom's parliament.

Career

What is Cara Delevingne doing now? She is a supermodel, actress, and producer. After signing with Storm Model Management at the age of 15, Cara took the fashion world by storm, walking for brands such as Burberry, Dior, Chanel, and Karl Lagerfeld. She has graced the covers of various magazines, including Vogue, British GQ, Glamour, and Elle.

According to her GoodReads profile, she has written three books; Mirror Mirror, The Most Important Comic Book on Earth, and Beautiful People from Vietnam.

Her drama studies at the drama at the elite private school of Bedales played a crucial role in her growth as an actress. Here is a summary of Cara Delevingne's movies, music videos, and books.

Filmography

She has 34 acting credits, 2 directing and 2 producing credits. Here is a list of movies and TV series the Hollywood star has acted in.

Movie/TV Show Role Year The Climb - Pre-production The Murderous Miss Highsmith - Pre-production Punk Lucy Pre-production American Horror Story Ivy Ehrenreich 2023–2024 Futurama Owl 2023 Carnival Row Vignette Stonemoss 2019–2023 Inside Amy Schumer Self 2022 Tell It Like a Woman Validation 2022 Only Murders in the Building Alice Banks 2022 Life in a Year Isabelle 2020 James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends Aunt Spiker 2020 Dior Addict Stellar Shine: Be Dior, Be Pink Self 2019 London Fields Kath Talent 2018 Her Smell Crassy Cassie 2018 Above the Noise Self 2017 Jimmy Choo: Shimmer in the Dark Self 2017 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Sergeant Laureline 2017 Tulip Fever Annetje 2017 Squad June Moone 2016 Kids in Love Viola 2016 Love Advent Self 2014–2015 Pan Mermaids 2015 París: Magic Jeans Paris Model 2015 Paper Towns Margo 2015 Reincarnation Waitress 2014 The Face of an Angel Melanie 2014 Playhouse Presents Chloe 2012 Anna Karenina Princess Sorokina 2012

Discography

In addition to singing, Cara has directed and appeared in many music videos. Check out her songs below.

CC The World

I Feel Everything

Drop the Mic

Rudeboy Lovesong

Sticks and Stones

Tell Me

I Want Candy

One Year Left

Imagine

Who is Cara Delevingne's wife?

At the time of writing, Cara Delevingne does not have a husband or wife. However, she has been in a relationship with singer Leah Mason (Minke) since 2022.

Cara has also been romantically involved with several high-profile individuals in the entertainment scene, including Ashley Benson, Jake Bugg, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Michelle Rodriguez, St. Vincent, Paris Jackson, and Ashley Benson.

FAQs

Is Cara Delevingne on Instagram? She has an active presence on Instagram, with 41.4 million followers at the time of this writing. Why is Cara Delevingne famous? She gained fame through her runway career, but her Hollywood roles catapulted her to international fame. Where did Cara Delevingne go to school? She attended Thomas’s London Day Schools (Thomas’s Battersea), followed by Francis Holland and Bedales schools. What is Cara Delevingne diagnosed with? The fashion icon has been diagnosed with depression, ADHD, and dyspraxia. She opened up about her struggles with depression and self-harm starting at age 15 during the Women in the World Summit. Did Cara Delevingne cut her hair for Life in a Year? The American actress shaved her head for her role in Life in a Year, where she portrayed a young woman diagnosed with cancer. Why is Cara Delevingne not modelling anymore? After her 2015 Model of the Year recognition, she took a hiatus from modelling, citing struggles with the industry's approval process and losing sight of herself. Is Ashley Benson married to Cara Delevingne? They are not married. Their relationship ended in 2020, but they celebrated their bond with a friendship ceremony in 2017.

Cara Delevingne's net worth reflects her devotion to self-expression and creativity. Although her wealth may be tied to her family roots, it has been significantly enhanced by her career in modelling and acting. She is dating the Something Better singer Minke.

