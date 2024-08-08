Global site navigation

Cara Delevingne's net worth, age, parents, why is she famous?
Celebrity biographies

Cara Delevingne's net worth, age, parents, why is she famous?

by  Ciku Njuguna 6 min read

Cara Delevigne is an English film star, producer, and supermodel. The runway star has walked runways for top brands such as Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and Burberry and is known for her roles in films such as American Horror Story and Pan. So, what is Cara Delevingne's net worth?

Cara Delevigne attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the 2023 Met Gala
Cara Delevingne pictured at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 3rd annual gala (L) and the 2023 Met Gala (R). Photo: Kevin Winter/WireImage, Cindy Ord/MG23 (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Since the age of 10, Delevigne has wowed fans, first on the runway and later in films. The supermodel has continually wowed fans, breaking into new fields such as singing and production. Her recent performance playing Sally Bowles in the West End musical Cabaret highlights her talent and versatility, which is reflected in her net worth.

Profile summary

Full nameCara Jocelyn Delevingne
GenderNon-binary
Date of birth12 August 1992
Age31 years (as of August 2024)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthHammersmith, London, United Kingdom
Current residence34 Gramercy Park East, New York City, United States
NationalityEnglish
EthnicityJewish
SexualityPansexual
Height in centimetres170
Height in feet5'7"
Weight in kilograms59
Weight in pounds130
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
MotherPandora Ann Stevens
FatherCharles Delevingne
Siblings2
Relationship statusDating
PartnerMinke
SchoolThomas Kensington London Day SchoolFrancis Holland SchoolBedales School
ProfessionActress, supermodel, producer
Networth$50 million–$100 million
Social mediaThreads, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

What is Cara Delevingne’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and Kahawa Tungu, Cara Delevingne's net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

Her income is tied to her extensive modelling career. She is a favourite of designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Stella McCartney and has graced magazines from Vogue Italia to British and American Vogue. She has also had significant success as an actress, appearing in films, TV series, and music videos.

While Cara Delevingne's family net worth has yet to be revealed to the public, her wealth is connected to her stake in the family's empire. Her father, Charles, is a real estate magnate with an estimated net worth of $130.5 million (£101 million).

How much money does Cara Delevingne make?

In 2013, she established a business under her trademarked name, Cara&Co. Forbes listed her among the world's highest-paid models the following year, earning $3.5 million between June 2013 and June 2014. Eight years later, L'Officiel Malaysia ranked her among the modelling industry’s top earners, receiving $31 million.

She has had business partnerships in various industries, such as wellness through an adult toy company, Lora DiCarlo. She also earns from endorsements with businesses such as TopShop, Mulberry, Burberry, DKNY, Fendi, Balmain, and John Hardy.

Five facts about Cara Delevigne
Top five facts about Cara Delevigne. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Properties

Delevigne owned a two-story home worth about $7 million in 1941. Before the English county-style home was gutted to the ground by a fire in March 2024, it was showcased on Open Doors by Architectural Digest in 2021.

In 2022, the supermodel turned movie star bought a penthouse apartment in Gramercy Park, New York, previously owned by American show host Jimmy Fallon. According to the New York Post, the 4,950-square-foot home, listed for $15 million, was bought for $10.8 million.

Cara Delevingne's age and background

She was born on 12 August 1992 into a family of six in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom. As of August 2024, Cara is 31 years old, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

The fashion icon has two sisters, Poppy and Chloe Delevigne and one half-brother, Alexandre Jaffe.

Cara Delevingne's parents, Charles and Pandora, are established members of the UK’s aristocratic class. Her maternal grandfather, Sir Jocelyn Stevens, owned and published Harper’s Bazaar.

Her maternal grandmother, Janie Sheffield, was a lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. Her paternal great-grandfather, Hamar Greenwood, was a member of the United Kingdom's parliament.

Career

What is Cara Delevingne doing now? She is a supermodel, actress, and producer. After signing with Storm Model Management at the age of 15, Cara took the fashion world by storm, walking for brands such as Burberry, Dior, Chanel, and Karl Lagerfeld. She has graced the covers of various magazines, including Vogue, British GQ, Glamour, and Elle.

According to her GoodReads profile, she has written three books; Mirror Mirror, The Most Important Comic Book on Earth, and Beautiful People from Vietnam.

Her drama studies at the drama at the elite private school of Bedales played a crucial role in her growth as an actress. Here is a summary of Cara Delevingne's movies, music videos, and books.

Cara Delevigne walking the runway.
Cara walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret (L), 2019 Balmain (C), and the 2013 Burberry (L) fashion shows. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Peter White, Dave M. Benett (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Filmography

She has 34 acting credits, 2 directing and 2 producing credits. Here is a list of movies and TV series the Hollywood star has acted in.

Movie/TV ShowRoleYear
The Climb-Pre-production
The Murderous Miss Highsmith-Pre-production
PunkLucyPre-production
American Horror StoryIvy Ehrenreich2023–2024
FuturamaOwl2023
Carnival RowVignette Stonemoss2019–2023
Inside Amy SchumerSelf2022
Tell It Like a WomanValidation2022
Only Murders in the BuildingAlice Banks2022
Life in a YearIsabelle2020
James and the Giant Peach with Taika and FriendsAunt Spiker2020
Dior Addict Stellar Shine: Be Dior, Be PinkSelf2019
London FieldsKath Talent2018
Her SmellCrassy Cassie2018
Above the NoiseSelf2017
Jimmy Choo: Shimmer in the DarkSelf2017
Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsSergeant Laureline2017
Tulip FeverAnnetje2017
SquadJune Moone2016
Kids in LoveViola2016
Love AdventSelf2014–2015
PanMermaids2015
París: Magic JeansParis Model2015
Paper TownsMargo2015
ReincarnationWaitress2014
The Face of an AngelMelanie2014
Playhouse PresentsChloe2012
Anna KareninaPrincess Sorokina2012

Discography

In addition to singing, Cara has directed and appeared in many music videos. Check out her songs below.

  • CC The World
  • I Feel Everything
  • Drop the Mic
  • Rudeboy Lovesong
  • Sticks and Stones
  • Tell Me
  • I Want Candy
  • One Year Left
  • Imagine

Who is Cara Delevingne's wife?

At the time of writing, Cara Delevingne does not have a husband or wife. However, she has been in a relationship with singer Leah Mason (Minke) since 2022.

Cara has also been romantically involved with several high-profile individuals in the entertainment scene, including Ashley Benson, Jake Bugg, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Michelle Rodriguez, St. Vincent, Paris Jackson, and Ashley Benson.

FAQs

  1. Is Cara Delevingne on Instagram? She has an active presence on Instagram, with 41.4 million followers at the time of this writing.
  2. Why is Cara Delevingne famous? She gained fame through her runway career, but her Hollywood roles catapulted her to international fame.
  3. Where did Cara Delevingne go to school? She attended Thomas’s London Day Schools (Thomas’s Battersea), followed by Francis Holland and Bedales schools.
  4. What is Cara Delevingne diagnosed with? The fashion icon has been diagnosed with depression, ADHD, and dyspraxia. She opened up about her struggles with depression and self-harm starting at age 15 during the Women in the World Summit.
  5. Did Cara Delevingne cut her hair for Life in a Year? The American actress shaved her head for her role in Life in a Year, where she portrayed a young woman diagnosed with cancer.
  6. Why is Cara Delevingne not modelling anymore? After her 2015 Model of the Year recognition, she took a hiatus from modelling, citing struggles with the industry's approval process and losing sight of herself.
  7. Is Ashley Benson married to Cara Delevingne? They are not married. Their relationship ended in 2020, but they celebrated their bond with a friendship ceremony in 2017.

Cara Delevingne's net worth reflects her devotion to self-expression and creativity. Although her wealth may be tied to her family roots, it has been significantly enhanced by her career in modelling and acting. She is dating the Something Better singer Minke.

Legit.ng has published Gail Bean's biography. She is an American writer, actress, director and producer known for appearing in The Belko Experiment, Love in the Time of Corona, Grey's Anatomy, and Games People Play.

The 2024 Image Awards nominee has accumulated over 40 acting credits and five in production and writing. Read the article to discover more about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng

