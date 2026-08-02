Pretty Mike arrived at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding on August 1 with a convoy of 15 people dressed as medical practitioners

The socialite led the mock medical procession, complete with lab coats, face masks and intravenous drips, into the venue, drawing laughter from guests

Pretty Mike later took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind his theatrical entrance at the celebrity wedding

Pretty Mike of Lagos was arguably the most talked-about guest at Peller and Jarvis' wedding on Saturday, August 1, and it had nothing to do with his outfit.

The socialite and nightlife personality arrived at the ceremony with a 15-person convoy, all of them kitted out in lab coats and face masks, with some carrying intravenous drips.

Socialite Pretty Mike made a dramatic entrance at Peller and Jarvis' wedding with a themed medical team. Photo: prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

The group filed into the venue in a mock medical procession, with Pretty Mike at the front, drawing laughter, cheers and a wave of phone cameras from other guests in attendance.

After greeting the groom and joining the rest of the guests for the ceremony, Pretty Mike turned to his Instagram page to shed light on what inspired the stunt.

Pretty Mike explains the 'medical team' stunt

Sharing a video of the entrance, the socialite wrote:

"They said it's a sick world out here, well as u can see, I walk around with my own Team of medical practitioners #jp2026 #jarpel2026 this is the definition of a love story made in Lagos 😍 #LookTwo"

Watch the video of Pretty Mike's entrance at Peller and Jarvis' wedding with his medical team below:

In a separate post featuring photos of himself and his convoy, he expanded on the theme with a message that mixed humour with something more reflective.

"At this point, half the country is on medication and the other half is pretending they're fine. 😂🩺 But here's your reminder…healing is happening, one day at a time. Today was all about checking in with my medical team and ending it by celebrating a beautiful love story. From recovery to 'I do😍'….life really knows how to keep things balanced. Congratulations to the newlyweds! 💍🤍 #Jp2026"

Both posts went viral, with fans praising his creativity and originality.

See Pretty Mike's photos with his medical team below:

Fans react to Pretty Mike's entrance at Peller, Jarvis' wedding

@its_tegadominic commented:

"How PM Dey take come up with these thoughts sef? Oh chim"

@mrwellz101 wrote:

"The only Man with his own Style of entrance in Nigeria 🔥"

@tractaluv said:

"I'm so glad you're back doing what I love to see….🤣🤣🤣😂"

@iam_ade_peju reacted:

"Uncle Mike who you wan give blood bayi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 This is on another level oooo Love it"

@akams_buafam shared:

"Nnah pretty banyi you are too conqueror!🔥"

@therayztv wrote:

"The Showman himself 🔥🔥🔥"

@queenmercyatang commented:

"The pretty Mike we know is back💃😄👏👏👏"

Pretty Mike's unusual wedding entrance with a medical-themed entourage became one of the biggest talking points at Peller and Jarvis' ceremony. Photo: prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

Jarvis struggles with tight wedding dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a wedding video of AI girl Jarvis, real name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, sparked divided reactions online as she appeared visibly uncomfortable in her gown.

The footage showed her struggling to walk and later pausing awkwardly while trying to enter a luxury car due to the restrictive fit of the dress.

Viewers also criticised her makeup, saying it lacked the polished finish expected of Nigerian brides.

Source: Legit.ng