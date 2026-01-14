Who is Cameron Monaghan's wife? His dating history and where things stand now

Who is Cameron Monaghan's wife? The Shameless and Gotham star is unmarried and is believed to be dating Lauren Searle. He has also been linked to a few women over the years, including Peyton List, Ruby Modine, and Sadie Newman.

Cameron Monaghan arrives at the premiere of Disney's "Tron: Ares" (L) and attends New York Comic Con 2024 (R). Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach, Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cameron Monaghan, an American actor and model, is currently unmarried as of January 2026.

Cameron has been reportedly dating model Lauren Searle since 2020 .

. Cameron Monaghan and actress Peyton List dated from 2017 to 2019, after meeting while filming the 2017 Canadian movie Anthem of a Teenage Prophet .

after meeting while filming the 2017 Canadian movie . The actor was in a 5-month-long relationship with his Shameless co-star, Ruby Modine.

Profile summary

Full name Cameron Riley Monaghan Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 1993 Age 32 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Red Eye colour Green Mother Diane Monaghan Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lauren Searle School Addison Mizner Elementary School Profession Actor, model Instagram @cameronmonaghan Facebook @CameronMonaghanOfficial

Cameron Monaghan's wife: A look at his love life

Cameron Monaghan, an American actor and model, has never been married. However, over the years, he has been romantically linked to a few women in the entertainment industry. Here's everything you need to know about the Shameless star's dating history.

Lauren Searle (2020–Present)

Lauren Searle and Cameron Monaghan attend the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He is reportedly dating Lauren Searle, a model, artist, and social media influencer.

The two began dating in 2020, and in October of that year, they made their relationship public by posting now-deleted cosy photos on Instagram from what appeared to be a camping trip.

In 2020 and 2021, Lauren shared photos of them together on Instagram, but those posts are now deleted. This has led fans to speculate about the status of their relationship, as the couple tends to keep their private life out of the spotlight. However, there have been no confirmed reports that they have broken up.

Peyton List (2017–2019)

Cameron Monaghan and Peyton List were in a relationship for around two years. They first met while filming the 2017 Canadian movie Anthem of a Teenage Prophet. The two soon started sharing photos on social media, sparking speculation among fans about their romance.

Actor Cameron Monaghan and Actress Peyton List pose for a portrait during the Vancouver International Film Festival. Photo: Andrew Chin

Source: Getty Images

The couple went public in September 2017, posting cosy pictures from a trip to Disneyland. Peyton later confirmed their relationship during a 2018 interview with the BUILD Series, explaining:

The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two and a half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other, and all became so close. And then, sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after.

Peyton also praised her partner’s understanding nature. She said:

He's so understanding, which is so nice, and I am too. I can't imagine having someone who is not an actor, but I'm sure they would understand eventually, but it would be difficult.

In January 2019, Cameron confirmed their breakup in a now-deleted tweet, with E! News also reporting the split. The couple ended things amicably and have remained friends since.

Ruby Modine (October 2016–March 2017)

Ruby Modine at Netflix's "Zero Day" World Premiere. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Monaghan and actress Ruby Modine met while co-starring on Showtime's Shameless. They dated in real life from October 2016 to March 2017, a relationship lasting about five months.

Ruby Wylder Rivera Modine is an American actress and singer, best known for her portrayal of Sierra Morton in the television series Shameless. She has starred in several films and TV shows, including Dead Giveaway, Happy Death Day 2U, and God Friended Me.

Sadie Newman (2015)

Cameron Monaghan and Sadie Newman attend Monaghan's birthday dinner. Photo: Tibrina Hobson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Monaghan and Sadie Newman, a British model and actress, were linked romantically in 2015, marking one of Monaghan's earliest publicly known relationships. Rumours began after they were spotted together at events, and they confirmed their romance by attending the Southpaw premiere as a couple on 20 July 2015.

Their relationship was short-lived, lasting only a few months before ending later that year. Neither Monaghan nor Newman has publicly discussed the reasons for their breakup.

FAQs

Who is Cameron Monaghan's partner? The Shameless star is presumably single. Are Cameron Monaghan and Peyton List still together? Cameron and Peyton are not still together. They broke up in early 2019. How old was Peyton List when she dated Cameron Monaghan? She was 19 years old when she began dating Cameron Monaghan in 2017. Why did Noel Fisher refuse to kiss Cameron? Some fans have alleged that Noel Fisher avoided on-screen kissing with Cameron Monaghan when Monaghan was underage. Who is Mickey Milkovich married to in real life? Noel Fisher, who plays Mickey Milkovich on Shameless, is married to actress Layla Alizada. How old is Cameron Monaghan? The American actor is 32 years old as of January 2026. He was born on 16 August 1993. Where is Cameron Monaghan from? He hails from Santa Monica, California, United States.

Cameron Monaghan is unmarried and reportedly single. Although he keeps his personal life private, he has been linked to a few women over the years, including Sadie Newman, Ruby Modine, and Peyton List.

Legit.ng recently published Claressa Shields' dating history. Claressa Shields has never been married, although she was once engaged to fitness trainer Tony Richardson.

Claressa Shields is currently dating rapper Papoose, whose real name is Shamele Mackie. Claressa Shields and Papoose first met in 2024 at a Shakur Stevenson boxing match, where he introduced himself as a fan of her accomplishments.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng