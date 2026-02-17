Cole and Chelsea Deboer relationship story, from "Teen Mom" chaos to stability

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer’s relationship began in 2014 after they met at a gas station in South Dakota. They married in October 2016, built a family with four children, and moved from Teen Mom 2 to launching their own HGTV series, Down Home Fab. The couple currently resides in South Dakota.

Inside Chelsea and Cole DeBoer’s relationship journey

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, hosts of HGTV's reality show Down Home Fab, are one of the network's most popular and intriguing host couples. Their relationship began in 2014 and has since evolved into a successful partnership involving four children and multiple HGTV series. Below is a look at their relationship timeline.

Summer 2014: Chelsea and Cole DeBoer meet at a gas station

Cole and Chelsea Deboer in Breckenridge, Colorado. Photo: @chelseahouska on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer first met in late 2014 at a gas station in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They didn’t speak or exchange numbers at the time, but their eyes met while they were pumping gas at adjacent pumps. Later, they realised they were driving in the same direction, and eventually, Cole reached out to Chelsea on Facebook.

Reflecting on their first encounter and the instant attraction he felt, Cole told HGTV in 2023:

I was getting gas one day, and [Chelsea] came pulling up and got gas at the pump next to me, and we just kept staring back and forth the whole time. I remember being like, ‘Wow, she’s really cute.’….We kept passing each other. I’d drive by and peek [over], and then she’d drive by and look.

In 2015, Chelsea told Us Weekly:

He was across at the other pump. And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.

She added:

I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk. And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’

Cole and Chelsea Deboer in Season 2 of HGTV reality series, Down Home Fab. Photo: @hgtv on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2015: Houska and DeBoer move in together and get engaged

After dating for about a year, Cole moved in with Chelsea and her daughter, Aubree, in July 2015. On 18 November 2015, Cole proposed to Chelsea in a romantic setting in the woods after getting permission from Aubree, who was 7 years old at the time.

October 2016: Cole and Chelsea walk down the aisle

On 1 October 2016, Chelsea and Cole exchanged their wedding vows in a small, private ceremony, attended by family and close friends. They initially planned a larger wedding but scaled it back after discovering they were expecting their first child together. They held a larger reception a year later in October 2017.

In a 2016 interview with Enstarz, Chelsea spoke emotionally about what marrying Cole represented for her and her daughter:

Cole is such a great guy, all the time. He’s so calm, even when I’m worried about something. He’s just so great to me, and to Aubree, so to be able to know that I can have that person forever is the best feeling. That’s what I’ve always wanted — a family — and I feel finally like that’s exactly what I have.

Chelsea added that the wedding was the first step toward the life they both wanted:

We’re just going to get through this wedding, and then hopefully have some babies! I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I say that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many. I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.

Cole and Chelsea Deboer during the premiere of Down Home Fab in March 2024. Photo: @chelseahouska on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

January 2017: The couple welcome their son, Watson

On 25 January 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, Watson Cole DeBoer. Chelsea announced Watson's birth on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of his hand and writing, "Welcome to the world, sweet boy".

As documented by Refinery29, the couple revealed in a now-deleted blog post that they were expecting a baby in July 2016.

We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all. Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited, and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl...

October 2017: They celebrate their first wedding anniversary

In October 2017, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer celebrated their first wedding anniversary by holding the large, belated wedding reception they had postponed until after the birth of their son, Watson.

Cole and Chelsea Deboer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States on 22 April 2024. Photo: @chelseahouska on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple shared their joy on social media following the event held near Crofton, Nebraska. Chelsea took to Instagram and wrote:

Yesterday was absolutely incredible... we got to celebrate our marriage with all the people we love and had a fricken BLAST. I love this man @coledeboer.

August 2018: The couple welcome their second child, Layne Ettie

On 29 August 2018, Chelsea and Cole welcomed their second child together, Layne Ettie DeBoer. In a rare twist of fate, Layne was born on Chelsea’s 27th birthday. Chelsea shared the news on Instagram, alongside Layne's picture, captioning:

Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne,

Her husband also shared the same photo of their bundle of joy, writing,

Happy birthday to my sweet, perfect wife, Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska, who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day, I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition, Baby Layne!!

Cole and Chelsea Deboer's children, Aubree, Watson, Layne and Walker. Photo: @chelseahouska on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

August 2020: Chelsea announce third pregnancy

Chelsea announced on Instagram that she and Cole were expecting their third child together. The post read:

One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021.

November 2020: Chelsea leaves Teen Mom 2 to focus on marriage and family with Cole

In November 2020, Chelsea DeBoer officially announced her departure from the MTV franchise after nearly 11 years on the show. Chelsea confirmed her exit in a statement on Instagram on 10 November 2020, stating:

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.

She continued:

We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavours and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along with our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!

Cole and Chelsea Deboer in Down Home Fab. Photo: @hgtv on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2021: Chelsea and Cole welcome Walker June

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer welcomed their third child together, daughter Walker June, on 25 January 2021. In a remarkable coincidence, Walker was born on the same day as her older brother, Watson. The couple shared their excitement and photos of the newborn shortly after her arrival. Chelse took to Instagram and wrote:

Walker June 6lbs 1oz. She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night

January 2023 – present: The couple hosts HGTV's series Down Home Fab

The couple returned to TV with their own HGTV home renovation series, Down Home Fab. The show, originally titled Farmhouse Fabulous, premiered on 16 January 2023 and follows the couple as they grow their design and renovation business.

Chelsea serves as the lead designer, while Cole acts as the project manager. The show was renewed for a third season on 27 May 2025. Building on the show’s success, Chelsea and Cole expanded their brand in March 2024 by opening Down Home by DeBoers, a home goods store featuring their signature style.

Cole and Chelsea Deboer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States. Photo: @chelseahouska on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

How old are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer? As of February 2026, Chelsea DeBoer is 34 years old and Cole DeBoer is 37 years old. Chelsea was born on 29 August 1991, and Cole was born on 18 April 1988. Are Cole and Chelsea still together? Chelsea and Cole remain married and continue to work together on their HGTV series, Down Home Fab. Who are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer’s kids? The reality TV personalities have four children: Aubree Skye, from Chelsea's previous relationship, Watson Cole, Layne Ettie, and Walker June. Who is the father of Chelsea DeBoer's first child? The father of Chelsea’s first child, Aubree Lind-DeBoer, is Adam Lind. How did Chelsea meet Cole DeBoer? The couple first met at a South Dakota gas station in 2014. Does Chelsea get full custody of Aubree? The reality TV personality retained full custody of Aubree following legal battles with Adam Lind. Are Chelsea and Cole cheating? There is no verified information or evidence suggesting that either Chelsea or Cole have been unfaithful. Why did Chelsea and Cole break up? Chelsea and Cole did not break up; rumors of a separation in late 2025 were false, and the couple remains together.

Cole and Chelsea DeBoer's relationship stands out in reality TV, growing from the chaotic early years of Teen Mom 2 into a stable partnership with their HGTV show Down Home Fab. The couple and their children currently resides in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States.

