INEC has announced that bye-elections will be held in six states of the federation alongside the Ekiti State governorship election

The elections, which have been scheduled for Saturday, June 20, will be held to cover four vacant Senate seats

Others are to cover a House of Representatives seat and that of the state house of assembly in two northern states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Saturday, June 20, 2026, as the day to hold the bye-elections in six states. This is as the commission formally welcomed Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa (retd.), the newly sworn-in national commissioner.

INEC disclosed the development in a bulletin on Thursday, April 30, in a statement that the commission chairman, Joash Amupitan, made the disclosure at a brief ceremony held at the commission's headquarters in Abuja, while receiving the new commissioner.

INEC to conduct bye-elections in six states Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

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According to Vanguard, the INEC chairman explained that the bye-elections will be held along with the Ekiti State governorship elections, earlier scheduled for the same date.

He noted that the elections will cover vacancies for senatorial seats in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers and Ondo States. Others will be a seat for the House of Assembly in Kebbi State and a House of Representatives seat in Kano State.

The INEC chairman then described the new national commissioner as a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience within the military service and the operation of elections.

Nigerians react as INEC releases bye-election plan

Meanwhile, the report of the bye-elections has started generating reactions from Nigerians as the country prepares for its general elections in 2027. Below are some of their comments:

Rodemi Femi challenged the opposition to test its popularity in the 2027 general elections:

"If the coalition is serious and as popular as they claim, this is going to be the true test of their popularity. At least those bye elections would go a long way towards their preparedness for 2027."

Alde called on INEC to come up with an alternative:

"I think INEC should come up with an alternative for these replacements. The party of the last occupants should have been asked to present a replacement instead of a new election."

Nigerians react as INEC set to conduct bye-elections Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

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Adésọjí commended the electoral body:

"True democratic integrity is built on structural accountability and well-maintained institutions, not just political noise. Conducting the bye-elections and the Ekiti gubernatorial poll simultaneously proves that steady, fundamental planning is what ensures transparent, durable representation."

Temiyemi maintained that the off-season ele

"The conduct of INEC and its officials in the upcoming off-season election in Ekiti and Osun will determine how citizens will view the election umpire going into the 2027 general election."

Adetunji Adewolu criticised INEC:

"INEC said one election isn’t enough… let’s do a combo pack. June 20 go loud ballot papers everywhere, voters; choose your fighter!"

You can read more Nigerians' reactions on X here:

Source: Legit.ng