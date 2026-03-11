Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Freddie Freeman's parents and siblings — The family that shaped the MLB star
Freddie Freeman's parents and siblings — The family that shaped the MLB star

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
Freddie Freeman's parents are Frederick 'Fred' and Rosemary Joy Freeman. After Rosemary died in 2000, Fred became the primary figure working to raise three sons, Andrew, Philip, and Freddie, who later became a two-time World Series champion.

Freddie Freeman and Rosemary
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman pictured during the 2025 World Series photoshoot. The baseball player's parents, Rosemary and Fred pictured together.
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Freddie Freeman's parents, Frederick and Rosemary Joy Freeman, née McDonald, were born and raised in Ontario, Canada.
  • The couple got married in 1976 in Oshawa, Canada, and immigrated permanently to the United States.
  • Freddie's mother, Rosemary, died of metastasised skin cancer on 13 June 2000, when Freddie was 10 years old.
  • The baseball player has two older brothers, Andrew and Philip Freeman, who both played baseball in their youth.

Profile summary

Full name

Frederick Charles Freeman

Nickname

Freddie

Gender

Male

Date of birth

12 September 1989

Age

36 years as of March 2026

Zodiac sign

Virgo

Place of birth

Fountain Valley, California, United States

Nationality

Canadian American

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christian

Sexual orientation

Straight

Height in centimetres

196

Height in feet

6'5"

Weight in kilograms

99

Weight in pounds

220

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Blue

Mother

Rosemary Joy McDonald Freeman

Stepmother

Alma Prieto Freeman

Father

Fred Freeman

Siblings

2

Marital status

Married

Spouse

Chelsea Freeman

Children

3

Elementary education

Villa Park Elementary

High school education

El Modena High School

Profession

Professional baseball player

Position

First baseman

Jersey number

5

Team(s)

Los Angeles Dodgers, Canadian national baseball team

Net worth

$120 million

Social media

Instagram, X (Twitter)

Meet Freddie Freeman's parents

Freddie was born on 12 September 1989 to Rosemary and Frederick Freeman. He was raised in California, United States, alongside two elder brothers, Andrew and Philip.

Frederick and Rosemary's story began in Ontario, Canada. Despite growing up close to each other, the pair almost did not meet. In a heartfelt X (Twitter) post announcing his 2017 World Baseball Classic call-up to Team Canada, he described their eventual meeting.

My dad moved to California when he was 12 because my grandfather got transferred there for his job. They were there for 3 years, and my grandfather got transferred back to Windsor. My dad was in Windsor for 15 months before my grandfather got transferred back to California permanently. I’m thankful for those 15 months because that’s when my dad met my mother.

Rosemary Freeman

Rosemary and Fred Freeman sit and laugh together.
Freddie Freeman's parents, Rosemary and Fred Freeman pictured laughing together.
  • Full name: Rosemary Joy McDonald Freeman
  • Date of birth: 18 July 1952
  • Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • Date of birth: 13 June 2000
  • Place of death: Orange County, California, United States
  • Age at the time of death: 47 years

Rosemary was born in Peterborough, in Toronto, Ontario, to Bud and Irene Myrtle McDonald. She had two brothers, Bernard and Brent McDonald.

She spent her early childhood in Peterborough before her family moved to Windsor, Ontario later, where she met Fred Freeman during his brief return to Canada as a teenager.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fred was 16 years old when he proposed to Rosemary and married her five years later.

Before her death, Rosemary instilled a deep love for her Canadian heritage in her sons. She retained her Canadian citizenship and never applied for U.S. citizenship. As a 'true, red-blooded Canadian,' she regularly attended Canadian matches, dragging her sons along to watch the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs games whenever they had a game.

Young Freddie Freeman and his elder brothers poses with his parents, Frederick and Rosemary.
Young Freddie Freeman and his elder brothers with his parents, Frederick and Rosemary.
As per her obituary, she worked as a legal administrator. She was first diagnosed with melanoma when her youngest son, Freddie Freeman, was four years old. After a brave fight, the disease went into remission for nearly five years until it was rediscovered during a hospital visit. She passed away on 13 June 2000 at 47.

In a 2015 interview with Shared Grief, the first baseman reminisced over his connection to his mother.

My mom was my rock. (She did) everything she could do to make sure I was doing what I loved, and what I loved was baseball ... It was definitely a very tough, hard time. I didn’t know any kids who lost another parent, so I just focused on baseball. All I did was baseball, and I did it as much as I possibly could.

Frederick Freeman

Freddie Freeman poses with her father on a baseball field.
Freddie Freeman and his father, Fred, pictured during the 2023 Father's Day baseball match at Dodger Stadium.
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Frederick 'Fred' Freeman
  • Date of birth: 1952
  • Age: 74 years as of 2026
  • Place of birth: Windsor, Ontario, Canada
  • Profession: Accountant

Fred Freeman was born in Windsor, Ontario, in Canada, but moved to California as a young boy, where his father, Ed Freeman, was transferred for work. He spent three years in the Golden State before his family returned to Canada temporarily. It was during this period that he met Rosemary.

At 21, he got married to Rosemary. He established Freeman & Freeman C.P.A. in Villa Park, California, with one of his brothers. Like his father, Freddie planned to be a CPA. He had committed to Cal State Fullerton, where he was going to major in business with a speciality in accounting, as revealed by Fred in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

With Rosemary's death in 2000, Freddie Freeman's father became the primary parent. He played a crucial role in his sons' interest in sports, especially baseball. At three and four years, he was playing catch and batting practice with Freddie, one of the best baseball players of all time.

Fred Freeman throws a baseball to Freddie.
Freddie Freeman and his father, Fred, pictured playing catch during the 2023 Father's Day baseball match at Dodger Stadium.
At 12 years old, Freddie saved his father's life after noticing his father in distress, struggling to catch his breath. At the emergency room, doctors discovered that he had congestive heart failure.

Get to know Freddie Freeman's siblings

Freddie is the youngest of three brothers. His siblings, Andrew and Philip, played baseball in high school and college but chose different career paths rather than professional sports. Here are details of the Freeman siblings.

Phillip Freeman

Freddie Freeman, his father and brothers, Andrew and Philip talk to each other
Freddie Freeman's father and brothers, Andrew and Philip pictured at a wedding celebration.
  • Full name: Phillip Freeman
  • Place of birth: Fountain Valley, California, United States

Little is known about Philip Freeman. Like his brothers, he also played baseball.

On the day he found out about his mother's death, Freddie sat in class at Villa Park Elementary in his hometown of El Moderna, California. In the afternoon, he was told to go to the office.

On the way, he saw his father, his uncle Mark, and his older brother Phillip in tears, as his mother had just lost a long battle with melanoma. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Philip had a Stage I melanoma removed from his ear in 2009.

Andrew 'Andy' Freeman

Andrew, Philip and Freddie Freeman pose together
The Freeman brothers (from top); Andrew, Philip and Freddie Freeman pictured.
  • Full name: Edward Andrew Freeman
  • Date of birth: 19 June 1983
  • Age: 41 years as of March 2026
  • Place of birth: Fountain Valley, California, United States
  • Profession: Real estate agent, underwriter

Like Freddie, Andrew played baseball at El Modena High School, where he graduated in 2001 as a Century League All-Star. He later joined the Vanguard University of Southern California, where he played baseball for the Vanguard Lions. At Vanguard, he majored in business administration, accounting, and finance.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Andrew works at the Georgia United Credit Union as a director of underwriting and processing as of March 2026. He has worked at the institution for more than six years since December 2019.

Between 2015 and 2023, Andrew worked as a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty, serving clients in Yorba Linda, California, and its surrounding areas. He has also worked at Saf-T-Co Supply, Inc., and the Union Bank in California.

FAQs

  1. Where are Freddie Freeman's parents from? Like other American celebrities such as Drake, Freddie's parents are from Canada.
  2. Are Freddie Freeman's parents Canadian? Rosemary and Fred Freeman were both born in Ontario, Canada.
  3. How many siblings does Freddie Freeman have? The baseball player has two older brothers, Philip and Andrew.
  4. What happened to Freddie Freeman's mom? Rosemary Joy Freeman was diagnosed with melanoma (skin cancer).
  5. How old was Freddie when his mom died? She died on 13 June 2000 at 47, when Freddie was 10 years old.
  6. Why does Freddie Freeman wear sleeves? The first baseman wears a long-sleeved shirt under his jersey during matches in remembrance of his mother.
  7. What happened to Freddie Freeman's dad when he was 12? In 2002, Freeman's father, Fred, suffered congestive heart failure.
  8. How did Freddie Freeman save his dad's life? He insisted that his father go to the hospital immediately when he noticed he was having difficulty breathing.
  9. Is Freddie Freeman's dad still alive? As of March 2026, Fred Freeman is still alive.

Freddie Freeman's parents, Rosemary and Freddie Freeman, played crucial roles in nurturing his interest in baseball. Despite losing his mother to melanoma in 2000, her early support continues to define his identity as a sportsman, on and off the field.

