Freddie Freeman's parents and siblings — The family that shaped the MLB star

Profile summary

Full name Frederick Charles Freeman Nickname Freddie Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 1989 Age 36 years as of March 2026 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Fountain Valley, California, United States Nationality Canadian American Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Height in centimetres 196 Height in feet 6'5" Weight in kilograms 99 Weight in pounds 220 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Rosemary Joy McDonald Freeman Stepmother Alma Prieto Freeman Father Fred Freeman Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Chelsea Freeman Children 3 Elementary education Villa Park Elementary High school education El Modena High School Profession Professional baseball player Position First baseman Jersey number 5 Team(s) Los Angeles Dodgers, Canadian national baseball team Net worth $120 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Meet Freddie Freeman's parents

Freddie was born on 12 September 1989 to Rosemary and Frederick Freeman. He was raised in California, United States, alongside two elder brothers, Andrew and Philip.

Frederick and Rosemary's story began in Ontario, Canada. Despite growing up close to each other, the pair almost did not meet. In a heartfelt X (Twitter) post announcing his 2017 World Baseball Classic call-up to Team Canada, he described their eventual meeting.

My dad moved to California when he was 12 because my grandfather got transferred there for his job. They were there for 3 years, and my grandfather got transferred back to Windsor. My dad was in Windsor for 15 months before my grandfather got transferred back to California permanently. I’m thankful for those 15 months because that’s when my dad met my mother.

Rosemary Freeman

Full name : Rosemary Joy McDonald Freeman

Date of birth : 18 July 1952

Place of birth : Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Date of birth : 13 June 2000

Place of death : Orange County, California, United States

: Orange County, California, United States Age at the time of death: 47 years

Rosemary was born in Peterborough, in Toronto, Ontario, to Bud and Irene Myrtle McDonald. She had two brothers, Bernard and Brent McDonald.

She spent her early childhood in Peterborough before her family moved to Windsor, Ontario later, where she met Fred Freeman during his brief return to Canada as a teenager.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fred was 16 years old when he proposed to Rosemary and married her five years later.

Before her death, Rosemary instilled a deep love for her Canadian heritage in her sons. She retained her Canadian citizenship and never applied for U.S. citizenship. As a 'true, red-blooded Canadian,' she regularly attended Canadian matches, dragging her sons along to watch the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs games whenever they had a game.

As per her obituary, she worked as a legal administrator. She was first diagnosed with melanoma when her youngest son, Freddie Freeman, was four years old. After a brave fight, the disease went into remission for nearly five years until it was rediscovered during a hospital visit. She passed away on 13 June 2000 at 47.

In a 2015 interview with Shared Grief, the first baseman reminisced over his connection to his mother.

My mom was my rock. (She did) everything she could do to make sure I was doing what I loved, and what I loved was baseball ... It was definitely a very tough, hard time. I didn’t know any kids who lost another parent, so I just focused on baseball. All I did was baseball, and I did it as much as I possibly could.

Frederick Freeman

Full name : Frederick 'Fred' Freeman

Date of birth : 1952

Age : 74 years as of 2026

Place of birth : Windsor, Ontario, Canada

: Windsor, Ontario, Canada Profession: Accountant

Fred Freeman was born in Windsor, Ontario, in Canada, but moved to California as a young boy, where his father, Ed Freeman, was transferred for work. He spent three years in the Golden State before his family returned to Canada temporarily. It was during this period that he met Rosemary.

At 21, he got married to Rosemary. He established Freeman & Freeman C.P.A. in Villa Park, California, with one of his brothers. Like his father, Freddie planned to be a CPA. He had committed to Cal State Fullerton, where he was going to major in business with a speciality in accounting, as revealed by Fred in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

With Rosemary's death in 2000, Freddie Freeman's father became the primary parent. He played a crucial role in his sons' interest in sports, especially baseball. At three and four years, he was playing catch and batting practice with Freddie, one of the best baseball players of all time.

At 12 years old, Freddie saved his father's life after noticing his father in distress, struggling to catch his breath. At the emergency room, doctors discovered that he had congestive heart failure.

Get to know Freddie Freeman's siblings

Freddie is the youngest of three brothers. His siblings, Andrew and Philip, played baseball in high school and college but chose different career paths rather than professional sports. Here are details of the Freeman siblings.

Phillip Freeman

Full name : Phillip Freeman

: Phillip Freeman Place of birth: Fountain Valley, California, United States

Little is known about Philip Freeman. Like his brothers, he also played baseball.

On the day he found out about his mother's death, Freddie sat in class at Villa Park Elementary in his hometown of El Moderna, California. In the afternoon, he was told to go to the office.

On the way, he saw his father, his uncle Mark, and his older brother Phillip in tears, as his mother had just lost a long battle with melanoma. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Philip had a Stage I melanoma removed from his ear in 2009.

Andrew 'Andy' Freeman

Full name : Edward Andrew Freeman

Date of birth : 19 June 1983

Age : 41 years as of March 2026

Place of birth : Fountain Valley, California, United States

: Fountain Valley, California, United States Profession: Real estate agent, underwriter

Like Freddie, Andrew played baseball at El Modena High School, where he graduated in 2001 as a Century League All-Star. He later joined the Vanguard University of Southern California, where he played baseball for the Vanguard Lions. At Vanguard, he majored in business administration, accounting, and finance.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Andrew works at the Georgia United Credit Union as a director of underwriting and processing as of March 2026. He has worked at the institution for more than six years since December 2019.

Between 2015 and 2023, Andrew worked as a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty, serving clients in Yorba Linda, California, and its surrounding areas. He has also worked at Saf-T-Co Supply, Inc., and the Union Bank in California.

Freddie Freeman's parents, Rosemary and Freddie Freeman, played crucial roles in nurturing his interest in baseball. Despite losing his mother to melanoma in 2000, her early support continues to define his identity as a sportsman, on and off the field.

