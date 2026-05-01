Jubilation as UNILORIN Alumna Wins $30,000 Google Contest
- Jane Odum emerged winner of a $30,000 Google-sponsored MedGemma Impact Challenge for her AI health innovation EpiCast
- The University of Ilorin celebrated her achievement, describing it as a proud moment that reflected the global impact of its alumni network
- Her mobile-first AI platform for disease surveillance was recognised for advancing early detection and response in low-resource healthcare settings
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There was jubilation at the University of Ilorin community after one of its alumnae, Jane Odum, emerged winner of a $30,000 prize in a Google-sponsored innovation competition for her breakthrough health technology solution.
UNILORIN celebrates former student’s global success
The University of Ilorin, University of Ilorin, confirmed the achievement in a statement, celebrating Odum as part of its “Better By Far” alumni network.
The institution described the victory as a proud moment for Nigeria, noting that her achievement reflects the growing global impact of its graduates.
Odum wins Google MedGemma challenge
Odum secured first position in the Google-backed MedGemma Impact Challenge, earning the $30,000 top prize for her innovative project.
The contest recognised cutting-edge solutions in health technology, with participants competing from various parts of the world.
Her success has been widely praised as a significant milestone for African representation in global tech innovation.
AI platform designed for disease surveillance
Her winning project, EpiCast, is a mobile-first artificial intelligence platform developed to improve disease monitoring in low-resource environments.
The system is designed to enhance early detection and response to outbreaks, particularly in underserved communities with limited healthcare infrastructure.
Academic and professional background highlighted
Odum graduated in Computer Science from the University of Ilorin in 2019 and is currently pursuing doctoral studies at the University of Georgia’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
Her academic journey and research focus have been credited with shaping her approach to health technology innovation.
News of her achievement sparked excitement within the UNILORIN community, with students and alumni celebrating her success as a source of inspiration.
Her win is being viewed as a testament to the potential of young African innovators in addressing global health challenges through technology.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944