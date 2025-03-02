Shammi Prasad: Australia's prankster who conquered social media

Shammi Prasad is a prankster, content creator, and social media personality from Australia. He rose to fame in 2014 after his Facebook video That Feeling the Day Before Pay Day went viral. Shammi also posts funny pranks, vlogs and challenge videos on YouTube. His evolution from a prankster to an internet sensation has resulted from his hard work and tenacity in the social media industry.

Shammi Prasad is known for his bold stunts and engaging content on platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

and on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. He posted his first Facebook video in February 2014.

in February 2014. The social media personality lives in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

He has three brothers—Jashan, Kailash, and Jayden Prasad.

Shammi Prasad's biography

The content creator was born on 1 February 1993 in Brisbane, Australia. He is an Australian national of mixed ethnicity with Indian roots.

Meet Shammi Prasad's family

Prasad was raised by his mother, Tania and stepfather, Scott. His stepfather passed away on 15 February 2022. Shammi grew up alongside his three brothers, Jashan, Jayden, and Kailash Prasad.

Jashan Prasad is the eldest brother, Jashan, born on 20 March 1989. He is a podcaster and social media personality who cohosts the 4 O'Clock Somewhere Podcast along with Tony. Jashan is married to Cassandra Prasad, and they share a daughter named Harmony Grace Prasad.

The content creator's younger brother, Jayden Prasad, runs the Fork' n Easy food business. He is also active on social media and regularly appears on his brother's channels. Jayden's Instagram account has 279k followers.

Shammi has another brother named Kailash Prasad. However, he keeps a low profile and has kept his Instagram account private.

Career highlights

Shammi Prasad began working as a tiling apprentice before doing content at the age of 15. He started his online career on Facebook in 2009, posting his first video in 2014. Shammi has 2.2k friends and is followed by over 65k people.

Besides Facebook, he is on other social media platforms where he posts prank videos, vlogs, social experiments, and challenges. On Instagram, he has accumulated 3.2 million followers, while on TikTok, he has 6.9 million followers and 133.6 million likes. Shammi's self-titled YouTube channel has 2.23 million subscribers.

Prasad has collaborated with other content creators like O’Doherty Jackson. Jackson is an Australian YouTuber and content creator with over 2.66 million subscribers.

Shammi is also an entrepreneur and owns a clothing business called Makin Memories with his friend Austin Gosney. The brand sells assorted merchandise, including branded T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and bucket hats. He also co-owns a food business called Forkneasy with his brother Jayden.

What happened between Shammi and Jayden Prasad?

According to Daily Mail, Shammi decided to remove Jayden's stuff from his house in 2020. He stated that it was payback for him staying at his girlfriend's house for so long. When Jayden returned, he walked into an empty room, only to discover his stuff in the bin.

FAQs

Who is Shammi Prasad? He is a prankster, content creator, and social media personality. Where is Shammi Prasad from? The YouTube star was born in Brisbane, Australia, but lives in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. How old is Shammi Prasad? He is 32 years old as of 2025. Shammi was born on 1 February 1993. What ethnicity is Shammi Prasad? Shammi is of mixed ethnicity. Are Shammi and Jashan related in real life? Yes, the two content creators are brothers in real life. Who is Shammi's brother in Australia? Shammi Prasad's brothers are Jashan, Jayden, and Kailash Prasad. How tall is Shammi Prasad? The social media influencer is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres).

Shammi Prasad is an Australian prankster, content creator, and social media personality. He has risen through the social media ranks, becoming one of the most followed people in Australia.

