NNPC has increased petrol prices to N1,320 per litre in Lagos and N1,364 per litre in Abuja due to rising supply costs

Other marketers, including MRS Oil Nigeria Plc and BOVAS Group, have also raised their prices to around N1,365–N1,370 per litre

The hike follows a price increase by Dangote Refinery, driven by higher global crude oil prices above $115 per barrel

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has increased the pump price of petrol in both Lagos and Abuja, citing higher supply costs in the downstream sector.

A market check on Thursday, April 30, 2026, showed that NNPCL stations in Lagos now sell petrol at N1,320 per litre, up from N1,245, Petroleumprice.ng reported.

Breaking: NNPC hikes petrol prices at filling stations, updates new costs in Lagos, Abuja

Source: Getty Images

In Abuja, the price rose to N1,364 per litre from N1,295, marking an increase of N69 per litre.

The new rates have already been implemented at several NNPCL outlets across the Federal Capital Territory, including locations in Gwarimpa, Kubwa Expressway, Wuse Zone 6, and Zone 4.

An attendant at one of the stations confirmed the change, noting that the adjustment took effect earlier in the day.

He said:

"We adjusted our pump price to N1,364 per litre from N1,295 this morning.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol prices were already climbing close to N1,400 per litre across non-NNPC filling stations across Nigeria.

Dangote Refinery price hike drives increase

Other filling stations in Abuja, such as MRS Oil Nigeria Plc and BOVAS Group, along with independent marketers, have also raised their pump prices.

Petrol is now being sold between N1,365 and N1,370 per litre in many locations.

The latest surge follows a recent price adjustment by the Dangote Refinery, which increased its ex-depot price by N75 to N1,275 per litre from N1,200.

The refinery linked the hike to rising global crude oil prices, which have recently climbed above $115 per barrel.

This development highlights how increases in crude oil and supply costs are being passed down to consumers, adding more pressure on households already dealing with high energy expenses.

Source: Legit.ng