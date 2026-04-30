Arc. Chinaza Esther Okoye emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the Architecture Department at COOU for the 2024/2025 session

She maintained a perfect 5.0 GPA for two consecutive semesters during her time in the School of Architecture

The graduate attributed her success to the mentorship of her lecturers and the financial and emotional support of her parents and siblings

A graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) has celebrated her academic achievement after emerging as the Best Graduating Student (BGS) in the Department of Architecture.

Chinaza Esther Okoye took to TikTok to share a video of her convocation photoshoot, where she appeared in her graduation gown to mark the milestone.

A lady emerges best graduating student from the architecture department, shares story. Photo: @naaanwa

Source: TikTok

Okoye attributes success to God

In her viral post, Okoye expressed deep gratitude for her journey, noting that while she began her studies with confusion, she left with a clear sense of purpose.

She mentioned that the rigorous nature of Architecture school caused her to lose weight, but the experience helped her gain a sense of responsibility.

Okoye said:

"Who am I that the lord has shown great mercy. School of Architecture shaped my life yes i lost so much weight but I gained responsibility."

Family and faculty support

The graduate highlighted the roles played by her parents, Prof. and Dr. Mrs. Victor Okoye, noting that her mother discovered her potential while her father funded her education.

Okoye further revealed that she is the second best graduating student in her family, a feat she described as being the "true 001" of her set.

Okoye stated:

"I was blessed with good lecturers. I was taught every single thing....they took me as their child and they mentored me..... Design became easier with them...5.0 GPA in 2 semesters was attainable with them..."

See her TikTok post below:

Nigerians react to Okoye's achievement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Okoye's post below:

Muna_chimso💙 said:

"omo I am sooooooo happy for you mama."

COSIE✨ wrote:

"Beauty with brains Congratulations."

Thatgurlsoma🦋 added:

"Congratulations, I tap from your grace."

CYN’S CREATIONS reacted:

"Congrats my love."

Muna_chimso💙 added:

"Awwn congratulations my girl."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng