Who are Lauren London's parents? The actress' background explained

Who is Lauren London?

The actress was born on 5 December 1984 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an American citizen of biracial. She attended Palisades High School but was later homeschooled. Lauren started acting in 2006 when she landed her minor role in the TV show Everybody Hates Chris.

She has worked on numerous films and TV shows, including Entourage, True Story, and Games People Play. The actress has two sons, Kameron Carton with rapper Lil Wayne and Kross Asghedom with the late rapper Ermias Asghedom, known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle.

Who are Lauren London's parents?

What are Lauren London's parents' names? Her parents are Terri Lynn Conner and Gary Paul London. How they met and when they got married remains a mystery—however, the two parted ways when Lauren was three years old.

The American entertainer has learnt much from her mother as she primarily brought her up. Being a single mom of two, actress Lauren London has learnt the tricks of bringing up his sons from her mother, who ensured she never lacked anything.

The You People actress disclosed this during an interview with Essence while discussing motherhood. She stated:

It's not easy, but I'm not the first to do it...I know I can do it; there’s a lot of mothers that work. I got the blueprint from my mother who was a working mom, so I just get it done.

They lived in Los Angeles, California, United States, where the famous actress was born. Terri had primary custody of their daughter after the separation, and Lauren would visit her dad during the summer.

What is Lauren London's parents' ethnicity?

The parents of Lauren London come from different ethnic backgrounds. Her father is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, while her mom is of African-American heritage but they are all American citizens. The actress disclosed their ethnicity while speaking to Janine Rubenstein on the People Everyday podcast. She stated:

My dad is Jewish, my mom is black. I just grew up with my mother in my household. I didn't grow up with my dad living with us. My parents divorced when I was really young. I was three, so my experience is of my mother's experience, because I just grew up with a single black mom.

Their daughter, Lauren, struggled with being a biracial kid. During an interview with Kathleen Cross, the actress revealed how her cousins from her mother's side would tease her for not being entirely Black.

Lauren London speaks onstage during REVOLT World 2023. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

She struggled to fit into her father's community whenever she visited him. However, she has accepted and is proud of her identity and no longer cares what people say about it. She said:

I do remember being teased by my cousins on my mom’s side for not being black enough, and then I’d spend the summer with my dad and be sent to all white summer camps where I was “that black girl.” I struggled for about a minute with that, then I figured it out for myself.

She added:

What it has done for me is I don’t care what people think about my identity. If someone thinks I’m not black enough that’s their issue. I’m okay with who I am and it is what is. I’m a Black woman like my mother, and I love who my father is, and I love both sides of me. Nobody makes a big deaI about it anymore because I won’t take that anymore.

Lauren London's parents are Gary Paul London and Terry Lynn Conner. The actress' parents divorced when she was three years old, and she was raised by her mom, who has inspired her greatly. Lauren is a mother of two.

