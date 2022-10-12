Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.’s biography: who is Solange’s son?

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. is the son of R&B singer and songwriter Solange Knowles. He has been famous since childhood, particularly for being close to his aunt, Beyoncé. He also raps and plays basketball.

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a musical family. From 2014, he lived with his mother and former stepfather, Alan Ferguson. However, he and his mom moved out when she and Alan separated in 2019. He is also a fashion enthusiast.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. Famous as Solange’s son, Beyoncé's nephew Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Solange Piaget Knowles Father Daniel J Smith Siblings 3 Half-sister Saniya Half-brothers Legend, Five Relationship status Single Profession Singer, basketball player Net worth $1.5 million

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.’s biography

Julez Smith comes from a celebrity family. His mother is Solange Piaget Knowles, a Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and actress. Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.’s father is Daniel Smith, a former NFL football player.

Julez is the nephew of American singer and songwriter Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter and her husband, rapper Jay-Z. He has shared a strong bond with his aunt since he was born. Beyoncé hosted Julez’s 16th birthday at Jay-Z’s mansion in Bel Air in 2020. He is cousins with Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter.

How old is Solange's son?

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.'s age is 18 years as of 2022. He was born on 18th October 2004, in Houston, Texas. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Julez Smith is famous mostly as Solange Knowles' son. He appeared in an episode of The Tyra Banks Show, Beyoncé Bares All, in 2006, alongside his mother and aunt Beyoncé. In 2008, he was featured as a voice actor in Baby Jamz: Daily Lessons and Jamz Sessions. He hasn't done any acting since, though.

In a 2019 interview with 97.9, The Box, he revealed that he loves making beats. However, he made it clear that it was only a hobby and that he didn't intend to develop it.

In 2022, he seemed to contradict this statement when he shared a TikTok video of himself rapping. Fans figured he was previewing new music. Unfortunately, the reception was terrible, with fans telling him to find another career. He is yet to release any music at the time of writing.

Although Solange’s son may not go into music, he said he wants to be a professional basketball player. He already played the sport in high school. In his interview with The Box, he said he would love to join the league. His greatest role models are LeBron James, James Harden, and Allen Iverson as his basketball role models.

What is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.’s net worth?

His alleged net worth is about $1.5 million as of 2022. However, there are no official verifiable sources on this matter.

Who is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.’s girlfriend?

In April 2022, he was rumoured to be dating Adore, an OnlyFans personality. However, they never confirmed whether they were an official couple. Smith did suggest that they were physically involved, though.

Smith was also rumoured to have dated American actress Skai Jackson. A picture of them together surfaced online in 2021. Neither of them ever addressed the rumours publicly. However, in an Instagram Q&A session, Beyonce's nephew said he was not on good terms with Skai. He was also rumoured to have dated Jodie Woods, model Jordyn Woods’ little sister.

Who is Julez Smith's baby?

Smith does not have a baby. In April 2022, an OnlyFans content creator called Adore claimed that Julez had gotten her pregnant. She shared screenshots of a conversation allegedly between her and Beyoncé's nephew, in which they talked about sleeping together.

Smith responded swiftly on his Instagram Story, saying she was lying. He also shared screenshots in which Adore allegedly asked him to tell people it was all a lie. It remains unclear whether Adore is actually pregnant and whether Smith is the baby’s father.

How tall is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.?

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.’s height is about 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). He weighs approximately 143 pounds (64 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.? He is the son of Solange Knowles and Beyoncé's nephew. When is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.'s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 18 October. What is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.'s height? He is about 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). Who is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.'s father? His father is Daniel J. Smith. Who is Julez Smith’s baby? Beyoncé’s nephew doesn’t have a baby as of 2022. What is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.’s net worth? His alleged net worth is $1.5 million. However, there are no reliable sources on the matter.

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. is a celebrity child. He comes from one of the USA's most recognized musically talented families. His mother is Solange, Beyoncé’s sister. However, he has chosen a different career path–Jules is a rising basketball player.

