A University of Ibadan nursing student has graduated with a first-class honours degree from the Faculty of Nursing, in the College of Medicine

Celebrating her academic achievement on X (formerly Twitter), the nursing graduate revealed that she gained admission into the university in 2019

For bagging a first-class degree, she was honoured with the Professor Prisca O. Adejumo Award of Excellence for first-class honours for the 2024/2025 academic session

Oluwatosin Favour Ausi, a University of Ibadan nursing student, has achieved a first-class honours degree after seven years at the institution.

Favour, who gained admission to study nursing in 2019, stated that her course was supposed to be a five-year course.

A University of Ibadan nursing student bags a first-class honours degree. Photo Credit: @ausiijeoma

Source: Twitter

Favour did not share why her five-year course became seven years.

University of Ibadan graduate wins award

In a tweet on May 1, Favour shared her graduation photoshoot along with an award of excellence she won.

She was awarded the Professor Prisca O. Adejumo Award of Excellence for her first-class honours degree.

"Gained admission in 2019 to study a 5 year course and 7 years later I’m officially a graduate of the University of Ibadan with First Class Honors.

"God did!!!

"Reintroducing: AUSI O.F.

"( RN, RM, CFP, BNSC Ibadan)."

Internet users joined the lady in celebrating her academic achievement, sending her congratulatory messages.

The University of Ibadan (UI) nursing induction for the Bachelor of Nursing Science class of 2026 was held on April 29, at the Paul Hendrickse Lecture Theatre, University College Hospital (UCH) premises, Ibadan.

The event marked the official induction of the new graduates into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

A University of Ibadan nursing student graduates with a first-class degree. Photo Credit: @ausiijeoma

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

University of Ibadan graduate hailed online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to UI graduate's tweet below:

@estarrrh said:

"Congratulations, my professional colleague."

@Mirakull001 said:

"Congratulations Oluwatosin.

"I remember the crazy physiology and biochemistry classes."

@THENIC3KID said:

"Congrats, Oluwatosin."

@ojotdaniel said:

"Congratulations, Oluwatosin."

@Desireedwin_ said:

"Congratulations juggernaut."

@Raamlaah said:

"E no easy… You deserve all the happiness, congratulations boo."

@Mirakull001 said:

"Congratulations, Oluwatosin.

"I remember the crazy physiology and biochemistry classes."

@9to5Lifeline said:

"Congratulations Oluwatosin! Normally you bad mehn."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student had celebrated bagging a first-class degree in nursing.

UI graduate who bagged nursing degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan nursing student had finally graduated after seven years.

Destiny was inducted into the nursing profession on April 29, and he celebrated his academic feat on X on the same day. In his X post, Destiny, who shared his induction photoshoot, expressed delight at finally becoming a nursing graduate after the delays.

Destiny, now a registered nurse, revealed that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times and gained admission in 2019. However, he spent seven years at school, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which delayed his resumption until 2021 and in 2022, he experienced another delay in his academic pursuit caused by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Source: Legit.ng