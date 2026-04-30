Former Lagos State Governor Ambode has endorsed Obafemi Hamzat as the APC consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship race

Key APC leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, support Hamzat's candidacy for Lagos governance

Ex-Governor Ambode emphasised unity and commitment to 'President Tinubu's vision for a prosperous Lagos'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode has described the series of endorsements of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship race as a “big moment for Lagos and the APC.”

Legit.ng reports that several APC leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, and Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, had endorsed Hamzat.

Ambode describes the endorsement of Obafemi Hamzat as the APC consensus candidate for Lagos 2027 governorship race as a “big moment for the APC.” Photo credit: @AkinwunmiAmbode, @drobafemihamzat

Source: Twitter

Ambode delighted for Obafemi Hamzat

Reacting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Ambode congratulated Hamzat.

He said in his statement on Thursday, April 30:

“Congratulations to Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat on emerging as our party’s Consensus Governorship Candidate. Your years of loyalty, consistency, and service have rightfully earned this mandate.”

The one-term Lagos governor added:

“I remain committed to support the re-election of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“This is a call to stay united, disciplined, and focused on our collective progress. Our commitment to the party remains unwavering, fully aligned with the leadership and vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Now, the focus is simple: to secure victory and advance a more prosperous Lagos and Nigeria.”

Ambode’s letter can be read in full below on X:

2027 election: APC’s Jandor withdraws

In the same vein, on Thursday, April 30, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, withdrew from the 2027 Lagos State governorship race, citing party cohesion and alignment with leadership directives.

Jandor announced his decision after obtaining the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, which had signalled his formal entry into the contest.

APC's Jandor backs down for Obafemi Hamzat ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @officialjandor

Source: Twitter

He said the move followed the endorsement of Hamzat by President Tinubu and key party leaders in Lagos.

According to him, the withdrawal reflects “strength, discipline and respect for party unity,” rather than a lack of capacity or political ambition.

The Punch quoted Jandor as saying:

“I have decided to withdraw from the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial race in recognition of the prevailing realities within our party.”

Jandor reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and to Tinubu, describing the president’s leadership as central to the stability of both the party and the country.

Sanwo-Olu denies EFCC arrest lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government said Governor Sanwo-Olu at no time sued or briefed any legal practitioner to file a suit on his behalf concerning an alleged plan to arrest and prosecute him.

The government said it is "disingenuous" for Governor Sanwo-Olu, who enjoys immunity, to brief any lawyer on this kind of matter.

Source: Legit.ng