Supporters of Nyesom Wike in Rivers State are likely unsettled after APC nomination forms were purchased for Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections

The move, led by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante and Rivers Elders Forum, is being framed as a grassroots-driven effort reflecting the will of the people

This development highlights growing political tension in the state, with Fubara’s shift from PDP to APC reshaping alliances and expectations

Supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, are experiencing unease in Rivers State following the purchase of All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections.

Earlier rumours suggested that Wike, widely regarded as the political leader of Rivers State and a key figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had endorsed Hon. Kingsley Chinda, the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, as his preferred candidate.

Rivers Elders Forum purchases APC nomination forms for Governor Fubara in Abuja. Photo credit: NyesomWike/FubaraKSC/x

Source: Facebook

APC nomination forms for Governor Fubara

In a surprising turn, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, led stakeholders including the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, and members of the Rivers Elders Forum to purchase the APC governorship forms for Governor Fubara.

According to Dailytrust, the group explained that the move was in response to the “yearnings and aspiration of Rivers people who want him to continue to lead the state out of the woods and restore sanity to the polity.” They argued that Fubara’s performance over the past three years justified his reelection bid.

Grassroots support and political culture

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Hon. Abiante described the development as part of democratic tradition rather than an extraordinary move.

He said:

“This is not unusual. Democracy requires participation, and this process recurs every four years. What matters is the will of the people, and Rivers people have made their position clear.”

Abiante stressed that the initiative was not driven by the governor himself but by grassroots supporters across the state. He drew parallels with past political precedents, noting how allies had previously secured nomination forms for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the funds for the forms were raised through small contributions from supporters, making it a “people-powered” effort. He added:

“He did not send us, but he cannot turn his back on the people. This is a collective decision by Rivers people.”

Wike’s reported agreement and political shifts

Reports suggest that one of the agreements reached with Wike during the State of Emergency in Rivers was that Governor Fubara would not seek reelection. However, months after returning to power, Fubara left the PDP for the APC.

The Rivers State House of Assembly later launched impeachment proceedings against him, which were suspended following intervention from the Presidency.

Unlike other governors who defected to the APC, Fubara has not yet been formally welcomed into the party. The APC has previously organised grand receptions for defecting governors, often chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

This latest development signals a deepening political realignment in Rivers State, with grassroots mobilisation and elite manoeuvring shaping the path to the 2027 elections.

Political tension rises as Wike’s loyalists react to Governor Fubara’s APC nomination. Photo credit: FubaraKSC/x

Source: Facebook

Sources discloses actual causes of new crisis in Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the political crisis in Rivers state took a fresh dimension on Thursday, January 8, when the State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara, who rose to power with the support of his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been embroiled in a political battle and struggle for power with the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng