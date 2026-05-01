Yul Edochie has shared a post about Peter Obi on his X page, where he criticised the politician over his leadership style

The actor stated what he believes the politician is not, and also highlighted what he claims to have done for people

His post triggered reactions from many, who gave him a piece of their mind and questioned him about his career and family

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie faced the wrath of fans over a post he made on his X page about a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The controversial movie star claimed in his post that Obi is not a true Igbo man and also not a good leader.

Reactions as Yul Edochie lambastes Peter Obi over leadership style. Photo credit@yuledochie/peterobegregory

Source: Instagram

According to him, Obi does not have the spirit of Ndi Igbo in him and stated that as he rises, he is expected to lift others with him.

Yul Edochie makes allegations against Peter Obi

In his post, the actor whose daughter graduated recently questioned how Obi could spend many years in power and yet no one would say they became successful because of him.

Yul Edochie speaks about Peter Obi, igniting hot reactions. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He used himself as an example, claiming that even in the movie industry, there are people who can say they are successful because of him.

Yul Edochie went on to taunt the politician and claimed that even his family members cannot say he helped them while in power.

The movie star also asked Obi what he is doing with the power he was given, adding that if he cannot lift people out of poverty, it means he cannot lift the nation out of poverty as well.

Here is Yul Edochie's post below:

Fans react to Yul Edochie's post

Many were disappointed in his post, they called him names and stated thst he is not showing that he is the true son of legendary actor, Pete Edochie. Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@ujumeluu wrote:

"Coming from someone that hasn’t lifted common poor Judy Moghalu’s family from poverty."

@kentomartinez shared:

"And they said lion no dey born goats?? This one is lower than goat."

@cyndy__mma commented:

"Most times i just look at Yul and pity his dad! Such a great man giving birth to his opposite! I respect Yul a lot but whenever he opens his mouth to talk everything spoils like."

@pretty_petite_thing_ reacted:

"This is the typical Nigerian leadership mentality, once they get into power, instead of doing the job for the benefit of everyone, greed takes over and they turn it into a poverty alleviation scheme for themselves and their generations to come. Only the families and friends of these leaders benefit from the government, while the rest of the masses continue to suffer. This is exactly why Nigeria will never get better, at least not in our lifetime."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3. Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

Source: Legit.ng