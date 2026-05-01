A Nigerian man got young people motivated on social media as he surprised his mother with a house gift for her birthday

Without informing her about the building, the son took her there as she wondered at how luxurious the house looked

Seeing the cool interior of the house, many people prayed to be rich enough to do the same thing for their parents, who suffered to raise them

A young Nigerian man made his mother happy as he gave her a special gift for her 70th birthday.

The man built her a mansion and was very particular about the interior decor he wanted for the house. He didn't want the woman to know he was building for her.

The son's mother dances on seeing the house. Photo source: @luxe_interiorsnfurniture

Source: TikTok

Minimalist interior design

On the woman's birthday, the son took her to the furnished building, with family present, and showed her what he had been building.

The mother was overjoyed, as she kept rejoicing in a loud voice, saying her son never told her he was doing a great thing for her.

The house has proper lighting. Photo source: @luxe_interiorsnfurniture

Source: TikTok

In Yoruba, the woman told everyone the son had made a happy. She hugged him. The interior decor expert (@luxe_interiorsnfurniture) who worked on the house showed the building's interior.

According to the interior decor specialist, the son wanted a minimalistic design for the house, and they delivered just that.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Irebami213 said:

"My kids will do this for me and more Lagbara olorun."

OLUWATOSIN said:

"I will build more than this for my mom in jesus name congratulations to you ma."

IRAWOBEAUTYMua in Ibadan said:

"I will do this for my mum, she sacrificed a lot. God give me the money and strength."

Labiiee Content Creator said:

"I can wait to bless my parents with a house too,nah you go do interior."

Only1Celinah said:

"Am happy for you mummy may you live long to witness more of it ma. I will also build for my mummy too ijn."

@Daramighty said:

"I can't wait to bless my mom more than this that woman try for me no be small i own her bigggggg God Abeg."

Abosede Soneye said:

"Congratulations u will live long in good health ijn, more of this IJN olorun o ni fi eyin se opin ore fun gbogbo yin loruko Jesu My children will build more than this for me IJN..... gbogbo wa la ma jeun omo minu ironu loruko Jesu."

Ibadan skincare/Wig vendor said:

"God remember me too, my mum deserves this. God bless him for doing this for mummy."

olusola1 said:

"Congratulations mum you deserve the best. By the God grace my children will surprise me wiith house and car in Jesus name, once again congratulations ma."

Children build house for mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a woman watching over a construction project for her twin children, unaware that the project was for her, got reactions online.

The children, known as the Mitch brothers, shared the video on their social media page. The clip detailed the activities of their mother, Paulina Gyabeng, popularly known as Porna, watching over the construction of a 10-bedroom house.

Source: Legit.ng