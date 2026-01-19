Who is Will Compton's wife? The former American football linebacker is married to Charo Compton, a former cheerleader for the Washington Football Team, and currently the owner of the Barre3 fitness studio in Nashville and a lead instructor. The couple has been married since 2021 and resides in Nashville with their two daughters.

Will Compton and Charo Compton at Rainbow Ranch, Gallatin Gateway (L). Will Compton and Charo Compton in Nashville, Tennessee (R). Photo: @cheeto_charo on Instagram (modified by author)

Will Compton is married to the former Washington Football Team cheerleader Charo Bishop .

. The couple tied the knot on 26 June 2021 in an outdoor ceremony in Montana at the Rainbow Ranch Lodge.

in an outdoor ceremony in Montana at the Rainbow Ranch Lodge. They share two daughters, Cerulean Belle and Scottie Compton .

. Charo is now the owner and lead instructor of a Barre3 fitness studio in Nashville and remains active in social media.

Full name William Earl Compton III Charo Bishop Compton Gender Male Female Date of birth 19 September 1989 28 December 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2026) 38 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Capricorn Place of birth Bonne Terre, Missouri, United States United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 6'1'' 5'8'' Height in centimetres 185 177 Weight in pounds 235 141 Weight in kilograms 107 64 Hair colour Brown Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Father Bill Compton N/A Mother Kathy Compton N/A Siblings Cody Compton, Wyatt Compton N/A Marital status Married Married Spouse Charo Bishop Compton Will Compton Children Cerulean Belle Compton, Scottie Compton Cerulean Belle Compton, Scottie Compton Education University of Nebraska University of Maryland Profession Former NFL player, podcaster, media personality Former NFL cheerleader, fitness trainer, entrepreneur, accountant Social media Instagram N/A

Who is Will Compton's wife? A look at their relationship timeline

Will Compton, former NFL linebacker and co-host of the popular Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, is married to Charo Compton, a former Washington Football Team cheerleader and owner of the Barre3 fitness studio in Nashville. The couple have been married since June 2021. Below is how their relationship timeline looks like.

Will Compton with his wife, Charo in Noe. Photo: @cheeto_charo on Instagram (modified by author)

2013 – 2014: Will Compton and Charo Compton met through mutual friends

Will Compton and Charo Bishop Compton reportedly met through mutual friends in 2013 at a Monday Night Football game in Dallas. At the time, Will was playing in the NFL and Charo was a cheerleader.

They reconnected a year later at a charity event, DC for Kids, where Charo was volunteering. Will initiated a conversation, and Charo sent the first direct message, marking the beginning of their official connection. The two eventually began dating in 2017. Speaking about how they met on an episode of For The Dads podcast, Will shared:

Yeah, but let me take you back to a moment that really stands out for me—October, playing against Dallas. Bear with me, I might get the dates a little mixed up. It was October 2014… or maybe November 2014. Either way, it was a primetime game in Dallas.

He continued:

At the time, my wife was a cheerleader for the Washington Redskins. For away games like that, a small group of cheerleaders would sometimes get the chance to travel with the team. They weren’t in uniform or anything—just sent along to support. I remember they were wearing yellow, kind of like casual cheer outfits, nothing official.

Will Compton with his wife, Charo Compton, in El Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas on 19 February 2023. Photo: @cheeto_charo on Instagram (modified by author)

2020: The couple got engaged

Will Compton and Charo Bishop got engaged in early 2020. On 15 February 2020, right after Valentine’s Day, Will Compton publicly referred to Charo as his "fiancée" in an Instagram post, writing:

1st she surprised me with a wolf sanctuary for my birthday. Now she surprises me with this specimen of an English Bulldog! My fiancé just crushes the surprise game Meet Waffle.

June 2021: Will Compton and Charo Compton tied the knot

On 26 June 2021, Will and Charo Compton married in a private ceremony held in Big Sky, Montana. The wedding came just months after their engagement. One of Will and Charo Compton’s favourite memories from their wedding was the deeply personal and emotional moments they shared during the day. They told Green Wedding Shoes in November 2019:

There were a few: exchanging our vows - we wrote our own, and they were a vulnerable, sentimental highlight. We didn't do a first look, so the moment our eyes met at the top of the aisle. And finally, looking around and acutely noticing all of our people from all walks of life and all over the country together in one place.

April 2022: Compton and Charo welcomed their first child

Will Compton with his wife, Charo and their firstborn daughter, Cerulean. Photo: @cheeto_charo on Instagram (modified by author)

On 3 April 2022, Will Compton and Charo welcomed their first child, Cerulean Belle Compton. Charo shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, writing:

After nearly 48 hours of labour, our tiny human is finally here and already, she’s won us over and the details of her tumultuous birth are fading hazier. The story of Rue’s birth is proof that I am so much stronger than I ever could have imagined, that Will is the most incredible + steadfast partner,

She also shared that baby Rue spent some time in the NICU but reassured followers that she was breathing on her own and would be okay:

She’s in the NICU right now because of meconium in her lungs, so keep baby Rue in your thoughts. She’s breathing on her own, just needs a little help with it for now. The nurses have assured us she’ll be okay and she’ll get to come home with us later this week.

November 2024: The couple welcomed their second child

Will Compton with his wife, Charo and daughters, Cerulean Belle and Scottie. Photo: @cheeto_charo on Instagram (modified by author)

On 11 November 2024, Will and Charo welcomed their second daughter, Scottie Compton. The famous athlete shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing:

Everybody, meet Scottie Jolie 7lbs 11oz, 21” long. She was introduced to us at 10:53 am on 11/12/2024. The process could not have gone any better, and mama + baby have been doing great. I’d also like to shoutout myself for surviving the hospital bed last night.

After welcoming his second daughter, Will Compton spoke candidly about fatherhood and what it means to him as a dad of girls on his podcast, For The Dads. He shared the clip on X (Twitter), saying:

You are your daughter’s first love. And it’s not something where you’re trying to be romantic. It’s about being the first role model of what love looks like. You’re the first man to hold her. You’re the first one to make her laugh on a hard day. You’re the first one to show her that love doesn’t have to be hurt or earned or begged to be kept. And that’s a huge responsibility.

Will Compton with his wife, Charo and daughters, Cerulean Belle and Scottie. Photo: @cheeto_charo on Instagram (modified by author)

June 2025: Will Compton and Charo Compton celebrated their 4th Anniversary

On 26 June 2025, the former football player celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with Charo. He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing:

Happy Anniversary to my partner for life @cheeto_charo. We are in the trenches with our kiddos right now (specifically talking to you, Rue, knowing you can’t even read this) and balancing everything we have going on with our careers. And I’d like to think I had the instinct of knowing how good of a teammate you’d be - but you constantly blow me away with how intentional you are, how patient you are, and how much of an engine you are for our relationship and family. “I love you forever and ever. It never ends''.

Charo also shared:

Four years since this perfect day, and there’s still no one I’d rather go through the highs and lows of life with. Together is my favourite place, whether it’s the magnificent or the mundane; you, Rue and Scottie are my home. happy anni to my love

Will Compton and Charo in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Photo: @cheeto_charo on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Will Compton? Will Compton is a former American professional football linebacker who played nine seasons in the NFL (2013–2021). Where is Will Compton from? He is from Bonne Terre, Missouri. Who is Will Compton's wife? The former NFL player has been married to Charo Compton since 26 June 2021. What is Will Compton's wife's ethnicity? Charo Compton is of Filipino descent. Is Will Compton's wife a cheerleader? Charo Compton is a former cheerleader for the Washington Football Team (formerly the Redskins). What does Will Compton's wife do now? Charo is an entrepreneur and fitness professional. She is the owner and operator of Barre3 Nashville. Who are Will Compton's children? Will and Charo have two daughters: Cerulean Belle and Scottie Jolie. Where does Will Compton’s family live now? Will Compton and his family live in Nashville, Tennessee.

Will Compton’s wife is Charo Compton (née Bishop), a former cheerleader for the Washington Football Team and a business owner in Nashville. The couple has been together for over a decade, having met during Compton's early NFL career with the Washington Redskins. The couple currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, with their two daughters, Cerulean Belle and Rue Compton.

