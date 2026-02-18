Clarence White and Queen Naija’s relationship timeline has captivated fans since going public in 2018. Their YouTube fairytale evolved into a real-life love story, shared through viral content, major life milestones, and raising their son together.

Key takeaways

Clarence White and Queen Naija began dating in 2018, shortly after Queen’s widely publicised split from Chris Sails.

They share a son, Legend Lorenzo White , while Queen is also the mother of Chris Sails Jr. , her child from a previous relationship.

, while Queen is also the mother of , her child from a previous relationship. The couple created the YouTube channel Queen & Clarence in 2018 , which currently has over 2.5 million subscribers.

, which currently has over 2.5 million subscribers. Queen Naija and Clarence White are not officially married as of 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Queen Naija Bulls Clarence White Gender Female Male Date of birth 17 October 1995 8 December 1993 Age 30 years old (as of February 2026) 32 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Sagittarius Place of birth Ypsilanti, Michigan, United States The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States New York City, New York, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'2" 5'7" Height in centimetres 157 170 Weight in pounds 150 165 Weight in kilograms 68 75 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Father Naija - Mother Reeva Bulls - Siblings 2 - Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Clarence White Queen Naija Children 2 1 High School - Mount Saint Michael High School College - Bloomfield College Profession Singer, content creator, media personality Content creator, entrepreneur Instagram @queennaija @clarencenyc TikTok @queennaija - X @queennaija - Facebook @QueenNaija -

Clarence White and Queen Naija's relationship timeline

The romance between Clarence White and Queen Naija has unfolded under the spotlight, capturing millions of fans online. From their early social media posts to building a family together, here's a closer look at Clarence White and Queen Naija's relationship timeline.

2018: Clarence White and Queen Naija begin dating

Clarence White and American singer Queen Naija began dating in 2018, following Queen’s 2017 divorce from Chris Sails. Their relationship quickly became public, with Clarence appearing in Queen’s YouTube videos and collaborating on content that showcased their bond to fans.

July 2018: Clarence and Queen create a YouTube channel

On 8 July 2018, Clarence White and Queen Naija launched a joint YouTube channel to share vlogs, pranks, challenges, and glimpses of their daily life. The channel has currently amassed over 2.8 million subscribers, though no new videos have been uploaded in the past six months.

August 2018: Clarence and Queen announce pregnancy

In August 2018, Queen Naija and Clarence White revealed they were expecting their first child together in a video on their joint YouTube channel. Sharing the news with fans, Queen said:

We just wanted to let you guys know that we’re having a baby… and we couldn’t be more excited.

She also admitted:

I didn’t think I was ready to talk about this yet, but this is something we want to share with our family.

Queen also disclosed that she had a miscarriage a year before.

November 2018: Clarence and Queen appear backstage at S.O.B.’s

On 7 November 2018, Clarence White and the YouTube star were photographed backstage at S.O.B.’s during her New York concert. This marked one of their early public appearances together. At the time, Queen was transitioning from YouTube personality to live performing artist.

January 2019: The pair welcome their first child

On 31 January 2019, Queen Naija and Clarence White welcomed their son, Legend Lorenzo White. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram shortly after his arrival. Queen Naija posted a now-deleted photo of her newborn with the caption:

Thank you God.

May 2019: Clarence and Queen attend the Billboard Music Awards

On 1 May 2019, the couple attended one of their first major red-carpet events together at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The evening marked an important milestone in Queen’s rising music career, as she received a nomination for Top R&B Female Artist that year.

June 2019: Clarence and Queen at the Summer Jam and the BET Awards

In June 2019, Clarence White and Queen Naija attended two major music events together. On 2 June, they were photographed at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Later, on 23 June, the couple appeared on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

January 2020: Clarence and Queen attend the Billboard Power List event

On 23 January 2020, Clarence White and Queen Naija attended the Billboard Power List event in Hollywood, California, United States. The event was held in connection with the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. It highlighted influential figures and rising talent in the music industry.

October 2020: Clarence White supports Queen Naija’s Missunderstood album

On 29 October 2020, Clarence joined Queen Naija at her Missunderstood album listening event in Atlanta. The album was one of Queen’s most personal musical projects. Clarence was by her side during the emotional rollout, supporting her throughout the event.

December 2021: Clarence White and Queen Naija attend an NBA game in Atlanta

On 17 December 2021, Clarence White and Queen Naija attended the Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The couple enjoyed the live NBA action together, sharing a fun night out at the basketball game.

June 2022: Clarence and Queen make an appearance at the BET Awards

On 26 June 2022, Clarence White and Queen Naija attended the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Their red-carpet appearance attracted attention from fans and the media alike.

October 2023: Clarence and Queen appear at the BET Hip Hop Awards and a birthday celebration

On 3 October 2023, Clarence White and the social media influencer, Queen, attended the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The following day, they celebrated Jayda’s 26th birthday in Marietta, Georgia.

February 2024: The couple attends Collab Cribs ATL influencer night

On 29 February 2024, Clarence White and Queen Naija joined the Collab Cribs ATL Snap School Influencer Night at Collab Studios ATL. They mingled with other influencers and personalities at the high-profile event.

May 2024: Clarence and Queen address marriage questions in YouTube Q&A

In a May 2024 YouTube Q&A, Clarence White and Queen Naija responded to a fan asking about being unmarried after 10 years together. Clarence said:

You should probably have a conversation with him and see if he has that in his head or is he planning to do it or not. I don’t know, maybe there’s something stopping him with that.

Queen added:

After 10 years, I would definitely leave. Maybe you need to break up with your boyfriend to find your husband.

The discussion sparked an online conversation, as the couple themselves have been together for years without marrying.

September 2024: Clarence White sparks engagement rumours

In September 2024, Clarence shared a “Bride-to-Be” themed photo, prompting speculation that he and Queen were engaged or getting married. Queen later addressed the rumours on social media, explaining that the moment was simply trolling and not an official proposal or wedding announcement. Since some of the comments were negative, she added:

But even if it was real, look at how ppl find something negative regardless. That’s why I’m going to the courthouse.

August 2025: Clarence and Queen attend the So Random series premiere

On 2 August 2025, Clarence White joined Queen at the premiere of her So Random series at Silverspot Cinema in Atlanta. The couple walked the red carpet side by side.

September 2025: Clarence joins Queen at the Rain single release party

On 24 September 2025, the pair celebrated the Ladies Love R&B Wednesday Presents Queen Naija Rain single release party at Flo Atlanta. The event marked a significant promotional moment for Queen’s music career.

FAQs

What does Clarence White do? He is an American entrepreneur, YouTuber and social media influencer. Is Queen Naija in a relationship? The TV personality is currently dating Clarence White. What year did Queen and Clarence start dating? Queen and Clarence began dating in 2018. Does Queen Naija want to get married? The singer has said she believes in marriage, but on her own timeline. Are Clarence and Queen still together? As of February 2026, Clarence and Queen Naija are still in a relationship. How many children does Clarence White and Queen Naija have? The couple shares one child as of February 2026, while Queen has another son from her previous marriage. Who is Queen Naija's ex-husband? The singer's ex-husband is Chris Sails.

Clarence White and Queen Naija's relationship shows how love can grow beyond public attention. From their early viral videos and social media moments to raising a family together, they have managed fame and parenthood with dedication and thoughtfulness. They have a son named Legend Lorenzo White.

