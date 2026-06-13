Pictures of Burna Boy and his colleague, Shakira, have surfaced online following their performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The Colombian and Nigerian singers opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico with a memorable performance

Many fans shared their observations about the two stars, with some even sending messages and advice to the Nigerian singer

Nigerian singer Burna Boy, whose real name is Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, has been spotted with Colombian singer Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll in Mexico.

The two global music stars opened the FIFA World Cup in Mexico with an electrifying performance on June 11, 2026.

Burna Boy and Shakira seen backstage in Mexico as fans react to photo. Photo credit@shaikra/@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

A photo of the pair standing backstage before their performance has surfaced online, prompting reactions from fans. In the image, Burna Boy and Shakira are seen sharing a warm hug backstage. The Colombian singer appears to have one foot lifted off the ground as they embrace.

The two artists seem fully immersed in the moment, smiling brightly for the camera while others backstage remain occupied with their own conversations and activities.

Fans react to Shakira, Burna's photo

Reacting to the image, some fans suggested that Shakira's raised leg reflected affection and excitement during the embrace.

Burna Boy and Shakira’s relationship gets fans talking. Photo credit@buranboygram/@shakira

Source: Instagram

Others interpreted it as a sign that she felt comfortable and at ease around Burna Boy, or that she was maintaining her balance while hugging him.

A few social media users went further, speculating about the nature of the pair's relationship. Some also jokingly advised Shakira to be cautious, referencing Burna Boy's past romantic relationships.

However, these interpretations remain speculative, as neither singer has commented on the photo or suggested that the hug carried any romantic meaning.

Here is the Instagram photo below:

Fans speak about Burna and Shakira

Reactions have trailed the photos of the two singers as many shared different meanings to their hug. Here are comments below:

@azeezyusufakanni commented:

"She is emotionally overwhelmed. I love their post anyway"

@raihan_unfiltered stated:

"Tell us weytin e mean, I just wake up my brain never start to dey work."

@clemen_bayo said:

"Las las she go chop breakfast."

@afrokene wrote:

"It means she’s who she thinks she is."

@iam_aia.aqua_man shared:

"It is a classic subconscious sign of deep affection, passion, and feeling."

@bosssirbj reacted:

"She lifted that leg because she was comfortable and happy with him."

@wtsfree_ wrote:

"Carrying one leg up is like dogs wiggling their tail when they are excited. I guess they are just enjoying each other's presence and nothing else"

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy. His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him.

In the clip, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng