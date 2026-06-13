A young man who reportedly married his partner after only three months of dating has spoken out about their relationship

In his post, he addressed people who have been saying that three months is too short a time for a lifelong decision like marriage

His response on TikTok drew mixed reactions as users flooded the comments section to share their opinions

A young man who wed his partner after a brief period of courtship has defended his decision in a public post.

He revealed that he had entered marriage just three months after he began dating the lady, and the speed of that choice attracted criticism from many observers.

Man reacts to public criticism about his three-month relationship before wedding. Photo credit: @TheTobePhoebe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man weds lover after three months

According to the man's post shared online, he felt compelled to address the concerns that others raised about the length of time he had spent with his partner before committing to a lifelong union.

Identified as @TheTobePhoebe on TikTok, he explained that several people questioned the short duration of his relationship before marriage.

He responded to those who doubted the wisdom of his decision by noting that personal circumstances differed from one individual to another.

In his post, he stated that those who wanted longer periods of dating should stick to their own opinions, and he advised them to follow the approach when their turn came.

His remarks were directed at critics who pressed him about the three month timeframe and who believed a longer courtship was necessary.

He also incorporated a background track into the TikTok video while addressing his curious followers.

The song that played throughout his post featured lyrics which described how a lady had won his love and 'stolen' his heart.

Man's three-month relationship decision sparks debate. Photo credit: @TheTobePhoebe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The choice of music matched the tone of his message and hinted at the underlying reason behind his quick marriage.

In his words:

"Why did you marry her after only knowing her for just three months? If e reach your turn, date for three years."

Reactions as man defends his quick union

Following the release of his video on TikTok, a range of views appeared in the comments section of the video platform.

Viewers reacted in different ways to his explanation. Some expressed disagreement with the idea that such a short period was sufficient for marriage, while others showed understanding of his perspective.

The post generated varied opinions, and the comment area became filled with responses from people who weighed in on the matter.

@Mrs Komolafe said:

"Hubby met dad on month 5 , My introduction was 6 months into meeting hubby I was so scared. I had to push d wedding to 6 months later, he accepted and My love was so confident. We got married exactly one year we met It’s been almost a decade now."

@Holy Fire said:

"A man knows who's he's going to spend the rest of his life with the moment he sees her. they don't need to date 3, 4, 5 or 10 years before knowing."

@shaydesOf_riya said:

"My sister dated someone for 12 years they didn’t end up together. She’s happily married now with kid to someone she met in just 4 months."

@Esther Enoyi commented:

"I will always say this,men are intentional beings, there’s no assumption with a man.The first time a man Mets you,he knows what he wants from you. Congratulations on you and yours."

@ATINUNKE added:

"I no even Dey do relationship for many years again, I fit manage a year. I don too waste time on stupid people wey no value me."

@JAMAL added:

"Like me it's just a week and we are doing introduction tomorrow bro just get the wedding done next day after meeting her you will understand each other after marriage make una dey do forex trading with una life people must find evidence to back up what ever they are doing take you time know person before you marry but no above 4 years abeg."

See the post below:

Man gets engaged after one month

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a good-looking man expressed his excitement at getting engaged to a lady he had known for only one month.

He shared a viral video detailing their moments together on his TikTok page, and the clip went viral.

Source: Legit.ng