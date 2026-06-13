Retired Major General Abubakar Rabe has reportedly died in the custody of his abductors, two weeks after he was kidnapped in Katsina

The retired general was kidnapped along with his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina, while on their way to a wedding

General Rabe was recently seen in a trending video where the abductors were demanding the release of their colleagues in exchange for their release

Retired Major General Abubakar Rabe, who was abducted two weeks ago in Katsina State, has reportedly died. The retired general was kidnapped with his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina, while on their way to a wedding.

General Rabe was seen in a video where his abductors demanded the release of some bandits and seized livestock. In the video, which was four-minute, two seconds, recently trended on social media, the couple were seen standing while listing the demands of their abductors.

Major General Abubakar Rabe (rtd) dies in custody of kidnappers Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the wife of the retired military general was seen in the trending video reading out the demands of the kidnappers, which included the release of their three members known as Aminu, Nasiru and Sani.

She explained that two of the detained terrorists were arrested in Jikamshi, and the third was arrested in Kano. She then appealed to the government of Katsina State and the leaders of the five local government areas to comply with the terrorists' demands so that she and her husband could be released.

Speaking briefly in the video, the retired army general called for efforts to ensure peace, adding that the terrorists have expressed their readiness for dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Nigerians react as bandits kill ex-general

However, the death of the retired general has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Usman Almustapha praised the deceased:

"The death of Major General Abubakar Rabe (Rtd) should serve as a lesson to serving military personnel. Use your position to protect and safeguard ordinary citizens while you are in service. Do not allow politicians to use you as a scapegoat. Remember, there is life after retirement. May his Gentle soul rest in peace."

Nigerians react as bandits killed Major General Abubakar Rabe in Katsina Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Henry Onyeze decried the insecurity in the country:

"If you ever watched the movie Isakaba, you will remember where Nwokem told Sam Dede that the beast you’re creating today will surely come after you tomorrow. I rest my case."

Musa Hassan said his death was a lesson to those in power:

"People in power should know that power is transient, and their failures and actions today can affect them in future. The Generals in power should take this as a learning point."

Sulaiman Zaria decried the killings:

"May his soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus. It is painful to say, but many of these unfortunate occurrences are the result of negligence and the failure to act when it mattered most. The same warning applies to those currently in office. Leadership is a trust, and history never forgets. Doing the right thing at the right time will always leave a legacy of honour and service."

You can read more comments on the report on Facebook here:

List of former generals killed by bandits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has been faced with the challenges of insecurity for decades, with hundreds of lives lost and millions of properties destroyed.

Several serving military and other personnel of the country's security operatives have been killed, including retired generals.

The lingering insecurity has become a major topic of discussion in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng