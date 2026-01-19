Brandon Moreno's wife, Shirley, and how their relationship grew over time

Brandon Moreno’s wife, Shirley Moreno, has played a key role in his life, both inside and outside the UFC. The longtime couple, who began dating in high school, has built a relationship that spans more than a decade. Their love story reflects how Shirley’s support has helped shape Brandon Moreno’s personal life and championship career.

Shirley Moreno and Brandon Moreno attend Marvel Studios' "She-Hulk: Attorney. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brandon and Shirley are high school sweethearts who began dating ten days after his 18th birthday, on 7 December 2011 .

. The exact date Brandon and Shirley Moreno tied the knot has not been publicly disclosed.

They have three daughters: Maddie, Megan, and Morgan Moreno .

. Brandon’s wife, a Texas native, prefers to keep her life private.

Profile summary

Full name Brandon Moreno Carrillo Shirley Moreno Nickname The Assassin Baby - Gender Male Female Date of birth 7 December 1993 - Age 32 years old (as of January 2026) - Zodiac sign Sagittarius - Place of birth Tijuana, Mexico Texas, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality Mexican Mexican-American Ethnicity Latino Latino Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'6" - Height in centimetres 170 - Weight in pounds 126 - Weight in kilograms 57 - Hair colour Dark brown Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Father Alfredo Moreno - Mother Cecilia Carrillo - Marital status Married Married Partner Shirley Carrillo Brandon Moreno Children 3 3 Profession Mixed martial artist - Instagram @theassassinbaby - Facebook @BrandonMorenoMMA -

Who is Brandon Moreno's wife, Shirley?

Shirley Moreno, popularly known as Brandon Moreno's wife, was born in Texas, United States, and raised near the Texas–Tamaulipas border. She is bilingual, fluent in both Spanish and English.

Brandon Moreno and Shirley Moreno's relationship timeline

The mixed martial artist and his wife, Shirley Moreno, have been together for over a decade, though they keep their relationship largely private. Here are some lesser-known facts about their relationship timeline:

December 2011: Meet for the first time and start dating

Shirley Moreno and mixed martial artist Brandon Moreno attend the 13th annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The couple met as teenagers on 7 December 2011 and became high school sweethearts. Just 10 days later, they officially started dating. Shirley shared this memory while celebrating Brandon's birthday in 2019 in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing:

A day like today, December 7th, on your birthday #18, I met you. Just 10 days later, our love story would begin with who would become the love of my life and with whom we would form a beautiful family. I have no words to thank you so much, I love...

2014: Brandon Moreno and Shirley welcome their first child

Brandon Moreno at T-Mobile Arena. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

On 18 January 2014, Brandon and Shirley Moreno welcomed their first daughter, Maddie. She became a competitive gymnast in 2019. For her 9th birthday in 2023, her father shared a heartfelt Instagram message:

My girl today is your birthday. I understand when they say you don't even realize it and your children grow up super fast, 9 years old and you're starting to understand what happens around you, I'm not with you today and that hurts in my soul, but I promise you from the bottom of my heart that will be worth it, I won't rest until I can give you the world and try to teach you how to use it, happy 9th my girl I love you

2018: Their second child is born

In 2018, Brandon and Shirley Moreno welcomed their second daughter, Megan, as Brandon’s MMA career continued to advance.

September 2019: Brandon explains how fatherhood has changed him

Brandon Moreno posing with his daughters, holding the youngest in his arms. Photo: @theassassinbaby (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In September 2019, Brandon Moreno spoke to MMA Fighting about how fatherhood has shaped his life and career. He shared that having a family, with his wife, Shirley, and their daughters, gave him a fresh perspective and renewed motivation. He stated:

Being a father has changed my life in unimaginable ways; I've taken everything in a more serious way because I know that my wife and daughters wait for me at home and depend on me to move on. That's not something I take lightly, and I think fans will see that in the Octagon.

December 2020: Shirley shows concern after Brandon's UFC 256 injury

During Brandon’s UFC 256 fight against Deiveson Figueiredo, he suffered a harsh kick to the groin. Shirley was quick to check on him, showing her concern. Brandon later shared the incident in a 2020 interview with TMZ.

In that moment, it was very painful. Was very, very painful because he throws a really, really hard direct to there. I don't say it was intentional, but man it was a nasty kick directly to my balls.... My wife asked me the same, 'Hey you fine?' Like, 'Yeah baby, no problem.

2021: Their third child arrives

Brandon and Shirley Moreno welcomed their third daughter, Morgan, in 2021. The three girls share a private Instagram account, @thethreelittlems, managed by their parents and visible only to family and friends.

December 2021: The couple attends the Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards

Shirley Moreno and UFC star Brandon Moreno stepped out together at the 13th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards at Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their appearance followed Brandon’s historic UFC flyweight title victory, making the evening particularly special for them.

August 2022: Brandon and Shirley Moreno attend the Marvel premiere

The couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law at the El Capitan Theatre on 15 August 2022. They posed for photos on the purple carpet.

July 2025: They attend The Naked Gun New York premiere

Brandon Moreno and Shirley Moreno attend "The Naked Gun" US Premiere. Photo: Bryan Bedder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brandon and Shirley attended The Naked Gun New York premiere on 28 July 2025, in New York City. They posed together with Brandon in a white T-shirt layered under a dark open shirt, while Shirley stood out in a red sleeveless dress.

December 2025: The couple marks 14 years together since they started dating

By December 2025, Brandon and Shirley marked 14 years together, celebrating a relationship that had grown stronger over more than a decade. Shirley shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing:

Wow, 14 years since the day we decided to walk hand in hand in this so-called life. With all that we have lived through, all that we have learned, time has shown us that people change, yet you and I still choose each other every day. This love didn't stay intact, it stayed true. I love you.

Brandon Moreno and Shirley relaxing on a bench, watching. Photo: @shirley.jmoreno (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Brandon Moreno? He is a mixed martial artist from Mexico. Who is Brandon Moreno's wife? His wife is Shirley Moreno. Where is Shirley Moreno from? She was born in Texas, United States. When did Brandon Moreno and Shirley meet? The couple first met on 7 December 2011, while they were teenagers attending high school. When did Brandon Moreno and Shirley begin dating? They started dating in December 2011, just ten days after they first met. Does Brandon Moreno have kids? The mixed martial artist has three daughters with his wife. How old is his oldest daughter? His firstborn, Maddie, is 12 years old as of 2026. She was born on 18 January 2014.

Brandon Moreno's wife, Shirley Moreno, has been a steadfast partner throughout his life and career. The couple has been together for over a decade, beginning their relationship in December 2011. They have three daughters and reside in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship timeline. The couple first fueled dating rumours in 2024 through low-key studio appearances and strategically timed soft-launch moments.

Claressa Shields and Papoose met in 2024 at a Shakur Stevenson boxing match, where he approached her as a fan of her work. In July 2025, Shields announced that she and Papoose were already planning to welcome a baby in 2026.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng