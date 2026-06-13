Kyle Richards' net worth is estimated at approximately $100 million as of 2026. She gained prominence as a child actress before achieving global fame in reality television as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Richards has also made money in real estate, business ventures, and lucrative television contracts.

Kyle Richards at the Benefit Gala for the Women's Cancer Research Fund (L). The TV personality posing indoors (R). Photo: @KyleRichardsOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kyle Richards' net worth is estimated at $100 million.

After 27 years of marriage, Kyle separated from Mauricio Umansky amid media scrutiny over her relationship with Morgan Wade.

amid media scrutiny over her relationship with Morgan Wade. Kyle's career spans acting, reality TV, and entrepreneurship, showcasing resilience in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Real name Kyle Egan Richards Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 1969 Age 57 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Encino, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Separated Spouse Mauricio Umansky (separated since 2023) Profession Actress, television personality, producer, entrepreneur Net worth $100 million Instagram @kylerichards18 Facebook @KyleRichardsOfficial X (Twitter) @KyleRichards

What is Kyle Richards' net worth?

According to top financial trackers like Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, Kyle Richards' net worth is estimated at a staggering $100 million as of 2026. However, financial experts often note a major caveat: this substantial figure has historically been reported as the combined net worth of her and her estranged husband, real estate magnate Mauricio Umansky.

Top-5 facts about Kyle Richards. Photo: @KyleRichardsOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

As the last remaining original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle has commanded an estimated salary of up to $500,000 per season. This makes her one of the highest-paid figures across the entire Bravo network.

Beyond television, Kyle generates significant passive income through fashion partnerships, including her Kyle x Shahida luxury resort-wear line. She has also generated substantial income by liquidating major assets.

Kyle sold her historical backend points and rights associated with the Halloween horror franchise ahead of her appearances in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

A look at Kyle Richards' family background

Kyle Richards was born on 11 January 1969, in the heart of Hollywood, California. She was born to Kathleen Mary Richards and Kenneth Edwin Richards. Following her parents' early separation, Kyle was raised primarily by her mother.

Reality TV personality and actress Kyle Richards on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo by: Charles Sykes

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Kyle grew up inside the complex world of show business. Her sister Kim Richards was a child actor, and her half-sister Kathy Hilton is a socialite, making her the maternal aunt of Paris and Nicky Hilton. Kyle attended Central Union High School in California but largely spent her youth on studio sets rather than in traditional classrooms.

Kyle Richards' career journey

Kyle's path to fame began when she was just five years old. Her big breakthrough arrived in 1975 when she landed the recurring role of Alicia Sanderson Edwards on NBC's legendary western drama Little House on the Prairie. In 1978, she cemented her status in cinematic history by portraying Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter's iconic horror masterpiece Halloween.

Kyle Richards attends Songwriters of North America (SONA) Warrior Awards at Skirball Cultural Centre on 12 October 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

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She transitioned smoothly into adult television, securing a long-running role as Nurse Dori Kerns on the medical drama ER. However, she transformed into a global household name after becoming a member of RHOBH cast in 2010 alongside her sister Kathy Hilton.

Kyle's longevity on the show laid the foundation for her to branch out into executive producing. She famously produced the 2018 comedy series American Woman, which was loosely based on her unorthodox upbringing in the 1970s.

On the entrepreneurial front, Kyle has launched several high-profile boutiques. Her retail ventures, including Kyle by Alene Too and later luxury spaces in Palm Desert, focused on high-end clothing and lifestyle pieces. Her business acumen, combined with property development alongside Umansky, consistently elevated her financial status.

Is Kyle Richards married?

Kyle Richards at "An Unforgettable Evening" 2025 Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on 328 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

The reality star is currently separated from real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky. The pair tied the knot on 20 January 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, Sophia, Portia, Farrah. Farrah from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

For over two decades, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were considered the golden couple of reality television. However, in July 2023, the couple shocked fans by announcing their separation after 27 years of marriage. They have chosen to navigate their complicated split and asset division without rushing into a formal divorce.

What happened to Kyle Richards?

Following her marital breakdown, Kyle faced immense media scrutiny regarding her close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade. The pair became inseparable, exchanging matching tattoos and appearing in Wade's suggestive Fallback music video.

Kyle Richards at US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event held at The Highlight Room on 10 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

On an episode of RHOBH, Kyle finally opened up about the secret relationship, admitting she "fell hard" for the singer in a vulnerable post-split moment, though the intense public gossip eventually caused the romance to run its course.

Health-wise, Kyle has also been incredibly transparent about her personal struggles. She has spent years living with a painful chronic illness, Fibromyalgia, which initially complicated her ability to film. Speaking to medical advocates, Kyle explained how she manages her symptoms:

I was initially told I was suffering from depression until a later diagnosis confirmed I had fibromyalgia... It is all about listening to your body and managing stress.

FAQs

Who is Kyle Richards? She is an American actress, businesswoman, TV personality, and socialite. Who is worth more, Kyle Richards or Mauricio? Mauricio is richer as his firm, The Agency, handles billions in luxury real estate volume. Who is richer, Kathy Hilton or Kyle Richards? Kathy Hilton is significantly wealthier than Kyle Richards. Due to her marriage into the multi-billion dollar Hilton hotel empire, Kathy boasts a personal net worth estimated at roughly $350 million. How much is Kyle's net worth? According to Celebrity Net worth and Parade, Kyle Richards' net worth is estimated to be $100 million. This includes her reality television salary, production credits, acting residuals, and extensive property holdings. What syndrome does Kyle Richards have? Kyle lives with Fibromyalgia, a chronic condition characterised by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and sleep issues. Is Kyle with Morgan now? Kyle is single now. Why did Kyle and Mauricio split? The couple split after 27 years of marriage due to a breakdown in their emotional connection and trust.

Kyle Richards' net worth reflects a lifetime spent under the glare of Hollywood cameras. From a hard-working child actor navigating movie sets to a shrewd reality television titan, she has consistently made lasting financial security.

Legit.ng published an article about Ty Pennington's net worth. He first became famous as a carpenter on the show Trading Spaces and later as the energetic host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Ty Pennington earned most of his wealth by combining his self-taught carpentry skills with his work as a popular television personality. Today, he remains a major star on HGTV, where he mentors and helps new talent on shows like Rock the Block and Skills Jam.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng