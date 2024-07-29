Aaron Krause's net worth: Scrub Daddy's biography and career

Aaron Krause is an established entrepreneur and investor from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as the founder of Scrub Daddy, a smiley-faced cleaning sponge that can be used on various surfaces. The company gained prominence in 2012 after being featured in an episode of the reality TV show Shark Tank. So, what is Aaron Krause's net worth?

Aaron Krause is a successful American entrepreneur who has made a name for himself internationally in the business industry. He rose to stardom after he appeared on the ABC show Shark Tank with his invention Scrub Daddy. His various inventions have also been featured in notable TV shows such as Good Morning America, Anderson Cooper 360, and New York Live.

Profile summary

What is Aaron Krause’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kahawa Tungu, the American investor has an alleged net worth of $100 million. He has amassed this wealth through his business and invention career.

How does Aaron Krause make his money?

Aaron Krause makes his money primarily through his invention, the Scrub Daddy, a popular cleaning product. In October 2012, Aaron scored a deal with Lori Greiner for $200,000 for 20% of his Folcroft, Penn. business. This was after he was featured in an episode of the reality TV show Shark Tank..

By early 2017, its total revenue surpassed $100 million, the highest for any business pitched on Shark Tank. Five years later, in an episode of the 14th season of the show, it was revealed that Scrub Daddy had sold over $670 million in retail sales since its launch.

Aaron Krause’s age, early life, and education

The Scrub Daddy owner was born on 1 February 1969 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, United States of America. He is 55 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. His parents are doctors.

Aaron Krause attended Syracuse University in 1988 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology in 1992.

Career

Aaron is an entrepreneur and inventor with over 25 years of experience patenting and manufacturing innovative products. He began his career as a teenager and worked at Dedication to Detail, an international buffing pad and car company he founded after graduating from university.

His entrepreneurial journey started as a teenager. He worked at Dedication to Detail, an international buffing pad and car company he founded after graduating from university.

He worked at the company from January 1992 to January 2008 before selling the company and patented products to 3M in 2008. Krause stayed on as a developer and consultant. Aaron also served as the president and CEO of Tech Wear from 2014 to 2015.

In a 2015 interview with Tech Times, Aaron briefly discussed how he began his car company. He stated:

I started out washing cars when I was a child. That's how I made money. I always had my own business. I never worked for anyone my whole life. I started a car-washing business, which turned into a detailing business, and when I graduated college — much to the dismay of my very professional parents, who were both physicians — I started a car-washing and detailing company out of college.

He continued:

So, I was back on the line buffing cars and I damaged a car. I was sure that it wasn't because of my skills. It was because of the product. So, I set out on a mission to create this new style of buffing pad and I was successful.

Scrub Daddy

In 2012, Aaron founded Scrub Daddy, a cleaning product company best known for its eponymous sponges shaped like smiley faces. Most of the company's products are made of a polymer that changes texture—firm in cold water and soft in warm water.

Since its creation, the company has developed numerous products, such as scouring pads, erasers, cream cleansers, soap dispensers, sink organizers, and dual-sided sponges. Additionally, the Scrub Daddy product line features various sponge colours and shapes, including seasonal designs like snowflakes and pumpkins.

His various inventions have achieved international recognition from numerous media outlets and have been featured in The Philadelphia Inquirer and on notable TV shows, including Good Morning America, Anderson Cooper 360, New York Live and ABC’s Shark Tank. He is also reportedly planning to start up four other companies.

Who is Aaron Krause’s wife?

The American entrepreneur has married his wife, Stephanie, since 2010. The couple share twin children named Bryce and Sophie. Stephanie runs the communications department for his company. The family of four currently resides in Folcroft, Pennsylvania, United States.

What is Aaron Krause’s height?

The American investor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds or 63 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Aaron Krause? He is an American entrepreneur and inventor best known for founding the cleaning product company Scrub Daddy. Where is Aaron Krause from? The Scrub Daddy inventor was born in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, United States. How old is Aaron Krause? The American entrepreneur is 55 years old as of 2024. He was born on 1 February 1969. Does Aaron Krause have a wife? Aaron is married to his wife Stephanie. Does Aaron Krause have any kids? The investor has twin children named Sophie and Bryce. What is Aaron Krause’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $100 million. How much is Scrub Daddy worth today? Scrub Daddy is reportedly worth $250 million. What is Aaron Krause’s height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Aaron Krause’s net reflects his thriving career as a businessman and investor. He is well-known as the creator of the Scrub Daddy, a smiley-faced cleaning sponge that can be used on various surfaces. The multi-million company sells its products in retail stores nationwide and has had the highest revenue of any product successfully pitched on the ABC reality show Shark Tank.

