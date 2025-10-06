Is Lainey Wilson married? Her relationship timeline with Devlin Hodges

Is Lainey Wilson married? The American country music singer-songwriter is not married and has never been married. However, she is engaged to Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, former NFL player-turned-real estate agent. The couple started dating in 2021 and made their public debut at the 2023 ACM Awards.

Lainey Wilson at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on 14 September 2025 (L). The singer at the 2025 American Music Awards on 26 May 2025 (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges started dating privately in 2021 after being introduced by a mutual friend in Nashville.

after being introduced by a mutual friend in Nashville. The couple went public with their relationship at the 2023 ACM Awards .

with their relationship at the . Hodges proposed to Wilson on 12 February 2025 at George Jones's home.

Profile summary

Real name Lainey Denay Wilson Gender Female Date of birth 19 May 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Baskin, Louisiana, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-27-39 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-99 Hair colour Brown (often dyed blonde) Eye colour Hazel Brown Mother Michelle Wilson Father Brian Wilson Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $4 million Facebook Instagram @laineywilson TikTok @laineywilson

Is Lainey Wilson married?

The American country singer is not married, but is engaged to Devlin 'Duck' Hodges. Hodges is a former NFL player who retired in 2022 after playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Duck Hodges and Lainey Wilson at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Devlin now works as a real estate agent at Myers Cobb Realtors. Here is a closer look at Lainey Wilson's relationship timeline with Devlin Hodges.

2021: Lainey and Devlin start dating

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges began dating privately in 2021 after they were introduced by a friend in Nashville. Their first date was at a local dance hall and saloon called Silverados.

Speaking exclusively to People, Wilson revealed that she appreciated Hodges' frugal approach on the date. She said:

We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m. I was like, 'This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.'

Lainey went on to explain why she kept the relationship private. She states:

I said, 'We're gonna see if you're in it for the right reasons.' Turns out, he is. It feels really good to talk about it.

April 2023: Lainey sparks dating rumours by wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey

Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges attend the 2024 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro

Source: Getty Images

Lainey sparked dating rumours with the former NFL star in April 2023 when she wore a Duck Hodges, Pittsburgh Steelers jersey on stage. The singer and her bandmates wore the jerseys while opening up for Luke Combs in Pittsburgh, even though Devlin hadn't played since 2020.

May 2023: The couple makes their red carpet debut

Devlin Hodges accompanied Lainey Wilson to the 58th ACM Awards, publicly confirming their romance. The former NFL player walked the red carpet, matching the country singers' country style. The singer-songwriter was nominated for six categories, and she won four awards.

June 2023: Lainey reveals details of their relationship on The Bobby Bones Show

Lainey attended The Bobby Bones Show on 2 June 2023, where she described Hodges as a good guy who supports her dreams. She also confirmed she had been dating him for over two years. Lainey said:

I tell you, he is as good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.' And I made him wait for a while. I mean … it's been a little over two years now.

The country music star also revealed that she almost blew their relationship cover in Pittsburgh, saying:

What's funny is literally a couple of weeks before the show, we had played out in Pittsburgh, me and my band, we all wore Duck Hodges jerseys. And so that kind of started a few rumours.

November 2023: The couple attends the 2023 CMA Awards together

Lainey Wilson celebrates a win with Devlin "Duck" Hodges (L) at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges attended the 2023 CMA Awards together in matching all black outfits. After the Heart Like a Truck singer won the Entertainer of the Year award, she kissed Hodges and expressed her love for him in her acceptance speech.

Devlin later shared photos of the two getting cosy at the awards show on Instagram. He praised his girlfriend in part, saying:

She already heard what I’m fixing to say, but I just want y’all to hear it once. This girl is the most hard working person I know. I’m so happy that all the hard work continues to pay off. Congrats on all the awards last night and especially the BIGGEST AWARD OF THE NIGHT! ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR!.

October 2024: Wilson dedicates a reel to Hodges

On 9 October 2021, Wilson posted an Instagram reel featuring Hodges. The reel showed their shared outdoor lifestyle and affection, with music in the background. She captioned the reel:

Ain’t nowhere I’d rather be #4x4xu @devlinhodges

February 2025: The couple gets engaged

Hodges proposed to Wilson on 12 February 2025 after nearly four years of dating. They announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her diamond ring with the caption "4x4xU forever," referencing a track from her latest album, Whirlwind:

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Wilson later shared details on a TikTok video revealing the proposal took place at George Jones' estate. She recalled:

So, I had talked myself into thinking he was going to do it that day. And then I called my sister, I said, ‘He’s going to propose to me today.’ And she was like, ‘I gotta go. And then I talked myself out of it because I thought, ‘Man I sure would be upset if I talked myself into this and that don’t happen.

Lainey said they got engaged at the George Jones estate, where the real estate agent had always wanted to go. She revealed:

And then as we [pulled] up, I realised that there were different plans. So, he had it all set up. He had the candles and the picture frames, and it could not have been more perfect.

FAQs

Who is Lainey Wilson? She is a country music singer-songwriter from the United States. How old is Lainey Wilson? The award-winning artist is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 19 May 1992. Who is Lainey Wilson's husband? The 4x4xu singer is not married. Who is Lainey Wilson in a relationship with? She has been dating Devlin Hodges since 2021. What does Devlin Hodges do for a living now? He is a real estate agent at Myers Cobb Realtors. Is Lainey Wilson engaged? The country music singer is engaged to Devlin Hodges. The former American football quarterback proposed to the singer in February 2025. When is Lainey Wilson getting married? Wilson and her fiancé Hodges have not announced their wedding date.

Lainey Wilson is not married; she is engaged to Devlin Hodges. The couple started dating privately in 2021 before confirming their romance in 2023 and getting engaged in February 2025.

Legit.ng published an article about Lauren Boebert's relationship status. Lauren Boebert was married to Jayson Boebert before getting a divorce in 2023. Besides Jason, she was linked to Quinn Gallagher and rapper Kid Rock.

Lauren Boebert ended her nearly 20-year-old marriage to ex-husband Jayson Boebert. The two shared four children: Tyler, Kaydon, Brody, and Roman Boebert. Find out if Lauren Boebert is single and who she has dated.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng