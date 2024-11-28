Norissa Valdez's biography: the social media star's background and career

Norissa Valdez is a social media influencer, actress, and model from the United States. She is best known for her entertaining content on TikTok, which includes comedy skits, lifestyle tips, and dance clips. Her fitness and modelling pictures and videos have also captivated many netizens.

Norissa Valdez smiles as she carries a bunch of flowers (L). The content creator looks on at an outdoor event (R). Photo: @norissavaldez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

From a young age, Norissa Valdez was interested in sports and participated in multiple games in high school. However, she discovered her passion for performing arts and has since become a social media personality creating engaging content. She is also passionate about animal care and occasionally volunteers her time at a local veterinarian clinic.

Profile summary

Full name Norissa Angelique Valdez Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 2003 Age 20 years old (as of November 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth New Mexico, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 32-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Angela Valdez Father Jerome Valdez Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Los Alamos High School Profession Model, social media influencer, actress Instagram @norissavaldez

Norissa Valdez’s biography

The model was born Norissa Angelique Valdez in New Mexico, United States, to Angela and Jerome Valdez. Her mother, Angela, is reportedly Filipino, and her father, Jerome, is Latino; therefore, Norissa is of mixed ethnicity. She was raised in Los Alamos, New Mexico, alongside her older brother, Brennan.

As for her education, she took her high school studies at Los Alamos High School in Los Alamos County, New Mexico. She participated in extracurricular activities, especially sports, emerging as one of the best talents in field and track events. Part of her personal statement on NCSA Sports reads:

I am extremely motivated with a very competitive spirit. I have participated in many sports, including soccer, basketball, gymnastics, cross country, and track and field. I played these sports for several years before determining that my true desire was to run cross country and track and field.

Norissa competed in several track and field events, including the 2017 NM State Cross Country Championship, the State 4A State Track and Field meet, and the 2018 Nike Cross Regional Southwest 5000m. She also won the 2019 and 2020 4A State Cross Country Championships.

What is Norissa Valdez’s age?

Five facts about Norissa Valdez. Photo: @norissavaldez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The social media influencer is 20 years old as of November 2024. Her date of birth is 10 December 2003, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Norissa Valdez famous?

Norissa Valdez is best recognised as an online content creator, influencer, and model. She discovered her passion for performing arts at a young age, especially fitness and creativity. According to IMDb page, her parents said of her talent:

Norissa has always had a natural ability in front of the camera and loves helping others, especially those who require a little bit more guidance.

She ventured into social media entertainment early on and has amassed a significant following across platforms, creating engaging content, sometimes alongside her brother. In 2023, she took a one-year acting and modelling course at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center to hone her skills.

As of this writing, Norissa Valdez’s Instagram page boasts approximately 860 thousand followers, while her TikTok account has 660 thousand followers. Her self-titled YouTube channel, created in January 2018, has about 147 thousand subscribers.

Besides social media entertainment, Norissa is also passionate about animal care. She volunteered at Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, offering physical and emotional support to animals and assisting in surgical procedures.

Norissa also enjoys participating in charity activities for the Holy Cross Catholic Church. Some of her notable charity work includes dedicating her time to organisations such as Put a Smile on a Child's Face, Santa Cruz Fiestas, and Vacation Bible School.

Norissa Valdez’s net worth

According to Word Read and Mega Magazine, the online content creator’s net worth is alleged to range between $100,000 and $1 million. Norissa Valdez’s primary income source is believed to be earnings from her social media endeavours, including brand endorsement deals.

Norissa Valdez’s height and weight

Riley Mae and Norissa Valdez (in red dress) attend a creator screening of "Transformers One" at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

The Instagram model is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms), and measures 32-26-36 inches (81-66-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Norissa Valdez

How old is Norissa Valdez? She was born on 10 December 2003, and her age is 20 years as of November 2024. Where is Norissa Valdez from? She comes from Los Alamos, New Mexico, United States. Who are Norissa Valdez’s parents? She is the daughter of Angela and Jerome Valdez. What is Norissa Valdez’s ethnicity? The American actress is of mixed ethnicity; her father is Latino, and her mother is Filipino. Does Norissa Valdez have a sibling? She has an older brother named Brennan, who reportedly lives with a disability. Which school did Norissa Valdez attend? She attended Los Alamos High School in New Mexico. What is Norissa Valdez’s job? She thrives as an online content creator and model with a considerable social media audience. How much is Norissa Valdez worth? Her net worth is alleged to range between $100 thousand and $1 million. How tall is Norissa Valdez? Her height is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

From a young age, Norissa Valdez was passionate about fitness and modelling and participated in various sports. She gradually became a social media sensation by sharing engaging content on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. The model also engages in charity activities and volunteers to care for animals.

Legit.ng recently published Liza Barber’s biography. She is best recognised as the wife of Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick, a former professional American football quarterback.

Liza Barber and Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick’s story began in college when they started dating. The couple loves sports, as Liza is a former soccer player. They have been married since 2006 and are proud parents of seven children. Read on to discover more interesting facts about her.

Source: Legit.ng