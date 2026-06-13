Here are the courses you can study with a low JAMB score and where to apply

Candidates with a low JAMB score of between 140 and 180 can still apply for less competitive courses such as Education, Agriculture, Arts, and some Social Science programmes. Alternative institutions, including NOUN, polytechnics, and Schools of Nursing, also offer admission pathways where JAMB scores may carry less weight or may not be required.

Programs in Education, Agriculture, Arts, and Community Health often accept candidates with low JAMB score. Photo: Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board minimum score is around 140 for universities and 100 for polytechnics.

and Students with low JAMB scores can still gain admission by targeting less competitive courses such as Education, Agriculture, Arts , and certain vocational or health programs.

and certain vocational or health programs. Courses with lower demand often have cut-off marks between 100 and 160, depending on the institution and program.

Courses you can study with a low JAMB score

Scoring lower than expected on the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) does not mean you cannot gain admission into a higher institution, as JAMB has set the minimum institutional cut-off mark as low as 140 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board minimum score is around 140 for universities and 100 for polytechnics. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

If your JAMB score falls between 140 and 180, you can still gain admission into competitive universities by choosing less competitive courses that accept lower entry scores.

Education

Education programmes often accept candidates with scores between 100 and 140. Examples include Education and Biology, Education and English, Education and Mathematics, Guidance and Counselling, and Educational Administration.

These courses are less competitive because fewer students apply for them. Some are newer or less popular, and institutions often lower cut-off marks to fill available slots, making them a practical route for admission.

Agricultural Science

Agricultural Science is one of the easiest courses to gain admission into with a low JAMB score. While many students apply for competitive courses, including Medicine and Nursing, fewer choose Agricultural Science. As a result, many universities lower their cut-off marks, sometimes to between 140 and 160.

Agricultural Science courses, such as Crop Science, Fisheries and Forestry, require a low JAMB score. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The course also receives strong support and funding from the Nigerian government, making it a good option for students with lower JAMB scores. These include programmes such as Agricultural Science, Animal Science, Crop Science, Fisheries, Forestry, and Environmental Management.

Arts and Humanities

Arts and Humanities courses are a good option for students with low JAMB scores because they often have less competition and lower cut-off marks. Many arts students prefer courses like Law and Mass Communication, leaving programs such as Philosophy, History, and Foreign Languages with more available spaces.

These courses help students develop strong communication, writing, and critical thinking skills, which can lead to careers in human resources, media, public relations, and the civil service.

Environmental and Social Sciences courses, including Sociology, Anthropology, Political Science, and Social Work. Photo: Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

Environmental and Social Sciences

Environmental and Social Sciences courses, including Geography, Environmental Management, Sociology, Anthropology, Political Science, Social Work, and Development Studies, are highly accessible for low JAMB scores. They have a large number of available admission slots and typically accept candidates with JAMB scores ranging from 140 to 170.

These fields are highly practical in Nigeria today, offering strong career paths in environmental agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), urban planning ministries, and corporate human resources.

Management and tech support

Management and Tech Support courses are a good choice for students with low JAMB scores because many of them accept scores between 140 and 160. They also teach useful business and technology skills that are needed in many workplaces.

Programmes such as Insurance, Library and Information Science, and Office and Information Management often have fewer applicants. These courses can prepare you for careers in areas like office administration, records and database management, customer support, risk management, and IT support services.

Students with a low JAMB score can apply for management and tech support courses, including Library and Information Science. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Where to apply if you have a low JAMB score?

If you scored low in JAMB, consider schools with lower admission requirements rather than focusing only on highly competitive universities. Many federal and state universities, polytechnics, and private institutions in Nigeria accept students with low JAMB scores while still offering quality education.

State and federal universities

Many state and federal universities admit students with lower JAMB scores, with many accepting cut-offs between 140 and 180, in less competitive courses. Some of the popular options include:

Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE)

Delta State University (DELSU)

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA)

Niger Delta University (NDU)

Ebonyi State University (EBSU)

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Federal University, Dutse (FUD)

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU)

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

Public polytechnics and colleges of education

Polytechnics such as Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and Federal Polytechnic, Nekede accept students with low JAMB scores. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

According to The Guardian, the official minimum JAMB cut-off mark for polytechnics is set at 100. Numerous reputable federal, state, and private polytechnics accept scores in the 100-140 range.

Auchi Polytechnic (Edo State)

Federal Polytechnic, Oko (Anambra State)

Federal Polytechnic, Nekede

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH)

Osun State Polytechnic, Iree (Osun State)

Kogi State Polytechnic (Kogi State)

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic (Ogun State)

Interlink Polytechnic (Osun State)

Gateway ICT Polytechnic (Ogun State)

Eko City Polytechnic (Lagos State)

Private institutions

Many private universities in Nigeria accept JAMB scores between 140 and 150, which is significantly lower than the standard 180 cut-off. Top private universities that allow low JAMB scores include:

Admiralty University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria

Baze University

Lead City University

Bowen University

Bells University of Technology

Many private universities in Nigeria accept JAMB scores between 140 and 150. Photo: AzmanJaka

Source: Getty Images

What are some of the low JAMB score courses?

Courses that often accept lower JAMB scores include Agricultural Science, Education courses, Philosophy, History, Library and Public Administration.

What is the lowest JAMB score in 2026 in Nigeria?

The official JAMB 2026/2027 minimum cut-off marks in Nigeria are 140 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education, set by JAMB at the 2025 policy meeting.

Can I get admission with a low JAMB score?

You can secure admission with a low JAMB score by switching to less competitive courses.

Which course can I study with 170 in polytechnic?

With a JAMB score of 170, you are safely above the national polytechnic minimum cut-off mark of 100, making you eligible for many courses offered by federal, state, and private polytechnics, subject to institutional requirements.

What is a good JAMB score?

A good JAMB score is any score from 250 and above out of the maximum 400 marks.

You can still gain admission with a low JAMB score by applying for less competitive courses in state universities, private universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, or specialised institutions. Many schools accept scores between 140 and 180, and some professional programs don’t require JAMB at all.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lagos nursing schools without JAMB. Several nursing schools in Lagos offer admission to General Nursing programs without JAMB, utilising internal entrance examinations for selection.

Key options include the Lagos State School of Nursing, Igando, the School of Nursing, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and the School of Nursing, Igbobi. These institutions provide a three-year training program leading to a Registered Nurse (RN) or Registered Midwife (RM) certification rather than a university degree.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng