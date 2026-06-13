Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C opener

Brazil and Morocco will battle it out at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, June 13, 2026

Scotland and Haiti will face off in the other Group C match three hours later at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Nimbus Pronos, the car famous for predicting football matches, has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C match between Brazil and Morocco.

The 2026 World Cup enters day three as five-time champions Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco are set to clash on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti set to manage at his first international tournament. Photo by Darrian Traynor.

Source: Getty Images

Brazil, led by the legendary Carlo Ancelotti are aiming for their sixth world title, while the Atlas Lions are aiming for more history after their record-breaking outing in Qatar.

As noted by Sports Mole, the two sides have faced each other three times in the past, with two wins for the South Americans and one for the North Africans.

This will be their second meeting in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. Brazil defeated Morocco 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup in France.

Mysterious cat predicts Brazil vs Morocco

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos shared its prediction for the highly anticipated Group A opener between Brazil and Morocco.

The cat predicts the two teams to share the spoils in a keenly contested match, with the African nation holding their ground against the record winners.

What the managers said

Carlo Ancelotti charged his team to be fully on guard at every phase of play as they will be facing a well-organised Moroccan side with quality in every area.

“Morocco is a very well-organised team, with quality in all aspects. We have to play a complete game, we can't forget any of that, defensively, offensively or in transition,” he said via CBF.

“We need to be very vigilant defensively, have a strong set-piece game because we have quality there. In modern football, there are no small teams. Morocco is one of the best teams in Africa; it's a very well-prepared and strong team.”

Moroccan boss Mohamed Ouahbi, who replaced former coach Walid Regragui, insists that nothing will change despite injuries to two key players, Ezzalzouli Abde and Nayef Aguerd.

Mohamed Ouahbi confirms Morocco's readiness to face Brazil. Photo by Tnani Badreddine.

Source: Getty Images

“It's clear that the atmosphere is positive. We are very confident. We trust in the physical condition of the players, in what we have put in place, and in the principles and values we have instilled,” he said via CAF.

“We won't change our principles much. We've shown good things, and we'll keep showing them by staying true to our principles. Just because we're playing our first World Cup match, it doesn't mean we'll change everything.”

CAF backs Morocco for more history

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF backed Morocco for more history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reaching the semi-final in Qatar in 2022.

CAF described the Atlas Lions’ record-breaking run as a moment, not only for Morocco, but for Africa, and it gives the continent a sense of belief.

Source: Legit.ng