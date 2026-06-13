Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, is a multifaceted talent as an actress, singer-songwriter, and filmmaker. She is celebrated for nearly four decades alongside her Oscar-winning husband not only as a dedicated partner but also as a proud mother and grandmother, with whom Hanks shares two sons.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks at the Barbican Centre in London and at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). Photo: Jonathan Brady, Etienne Laurent (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rita Wilson has been married to Tom Hanks since 1988 , making it one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages.

, making it one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages. The couple shares two biological sons, Chester (Chet) Hanks and Truman Hanks .

and . Rita is a stepmother to Tom's two children from his first marriage, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth (E.A.) Hanks.

to Tom's two children from his first marriage, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth (E.A.) Hanks. The multi-talented star is a breast cancer survivor and a vocal advocate for early detection.

and a vocal advocate for early detection. In February 2026, Rita captivated audiences when she attended the Grammy Awards with her 15-year-old granddaughter, Olivia Hanks.

Profile summary

Real name Margarita Ibrahimoff Other name Rita Wilson Gender Female Date of birth 26 October 1956 Age 69 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Hair colour Honey blonde Eye colour Blue Father Hassan Ibrahimoff (Allan Wilson) Mother Dorothea Tzigkou (Dorothy Wilson) Marital status Married Husband Tom Hanks Children 4 Profession Actress, singer-songwriter, producer Instagram @ritawilson Facebook @RitaWilson

A closer look at Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson is an acclaimed actress, singer-songwriter, and film producer. She and Tom Hanks tied the knot on 30 April 1988. This marked Hanks' second marriage, following his divorce from his first wife, Samantha Lewes. Together, they raised a tight-knit, blended family of four children.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson pose backstage at The Gryphon Theatre at The Shed on 18 November 2025, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

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Born Margarita Ibrahimoff in Los Angeles, California, Rita is of mixed Greek and Bulgarian heritage. In 1960, her parents, Dorothea Tzigkou and Hassan Halilov Ibrahimoff, officially changed their names to Dorothy and Allan Wilson. Her father had famously fled to New York in 1949 after escaping a coal mine labour camp.

The American actress has forged a highly successful career in Hollywood. She starred in classic films like Now and Then and It's Complicated, and produced smash-hit comedies like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Mamma Mia!. Beyond the screen, she is a veteran of the music industry, with multiple studio albums to her name.

Rita Wilson and Olivia Hanks at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on 1 February 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

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At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Rita turned the red carpet into a sweet family milestone. She chose to celebrate music's biggest night alongside her granddaughter, Olivia Hanks, who was turning 15.

Olivia is the eldest daughter of Tom's eldest son, Colin Hanks. Speaking about her hands-on approach to being a grandmother, Rita once shared with Entertainment Tonight:

You have to get on the trampoline with them, or be in the pool, or play tennis with them in their spare time, to build a stronger connection.

Rita's health journey and triumph

Behind the scenes, Rita Wilson has faced significant health challenges with the full backing of her family. After discovering she had invasive lobular carcinoma, a form of breast cancer, in 2015, Rita underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on 16 February 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

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In March 2025, Rita celebrated a major milestone: her 10th cancer-free anniversary. She posted an emotional video on Instagram, stating:

It's a celebration for me. March 31st marks 10 years of being cancer-free.10 years. And I am so deeply grateful.

Reflecting on her resilience, Tom Hanks frequently celebrates his wife online. In a recent birthday tribute, he shared a heartfelt message:

This beautiful woman celebrates her birthday TODAY. She is beloved by her husband. Happy Birthday, @ritawilson!

Meet Tom Hanks' four children

Tom Hanks has four children: two from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes, and two with Rita Wilson. Here is a closer look at the Hanks siblings.

Colin Hanks

Actors Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks attend The Cinema Society and Brooks Brothers screening of "The Great Buck Howard" on 10 March 2009 in New York City. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

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Full name : Colin Lewes Hanks

: Colin Lewes Hanks Date of birth : 24 November 1977

: 24 November 1977 Age : 48 years (as of June 2026)

: 48 years (as of June 2026) Profession: Actor, producer, director

Colin Hanks is Tom Hanks' eldest child from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes. Following in his father's footsteps, Colin has established a highly successful career as an actor, producer, and film director. His first experience in the film industry was on the set of Apollo 13 (1995), where his father starred, and he worked as a production assistant.

According to his IMDb profile, he has starred in projects like Fargo, Dexter, and the Jumanji franchise. Other notable works include Roswell, The Good Guys, and Orange County. Outside of acting, Colin collects vintage typewriters and once played bass for a hip-hop group called The Underlords.

Colin Hanks is married to Samantha Bryant, a former New York publicist. The couple shares two daughters: Olivia Jane Hanks, born in 2011, and Charlotte Bryant Hanks, born in 2013.

Elizabeth Anne (E.A.) Hanks

Tom Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks attend a dinner party for the Tastemaker Screening of STARTER FOR 10 at Odeon on 13 February 2007 in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

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Full name : Elizabeth Anne Hanks

: Elizabeth Anne Hanks Date of birth : 17 May 1982

: 17 May 1982 Age : 44 years (as of June 2026)

: 44 years (as of June 2026) Profession: Writer, journalist

E.A. Hanks is Tom Hanks' only daughter. Choosing a path in literature and journalism, Elizabeth has written for Vanity Fair, The New York Times, and The Guardian.

In April 2025, she released her deeply personal memoir, The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road, which explores her upbringing and her relationship with her late mother. The American writer shares a very close relationship with her stepmother, famously referring to Rita as her "other mother.

Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks at Netflix's "Running Point" Season 2 Premiere Event held at The Egyptian Theatre on 15 April 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

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Full name : Chester Marlon Hanks

: Chester Marlon Hanks Date of birth : 4 August 1990

: 4 August 1990 Age : 35 years (as of June 2026)

: 35 years (as of June 2026) Profession: Actor, musician

Chester "Chet" Hanks is the first biological child born to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA. Chet is a model, actor, and musician.

Chet Hanks' acting career began with his role as Dexter in the 2007 film Bratz. He has starred in other films like Boogie, Project X, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He has also appeared in recurring television roles on series such as Empire, Shameless, and Your Honor.

Besides acting, Chet is a musician under the name Chet Haze. His breakout song was White and Purple, a college-themed remix inspired by Wiz Khalifa's Black and Yellow. Chet is also the father of a daughter named Michaiah, born in 2016.

Truman Hanks

Truman Hanks attends the "A Man Called Otto" New York Screening at Dot Dash Meredith on 09 January 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Truman Theodore Hanks

: Truman Theodore Hanks Date of birth : 26 December 1995

: 26 December 1995 Age : 30 years (as of June 2026)

: 30 years (as of June 2026) Profession: Actor, cinematographer

Truman is the youngest child of Tom and Rita. He attended The Thacher School before graduating from Stanford University in 2018 with a degree in Mathematics.

Unlike his famous parents, Truman prefers to work behind the camera in the camera and electrical departments for major blockbusters. He started as a trainee on the German series Babylon Berlin. However, he stepped into the spotlight in 2022, playing a younger version of his father's character in the drama A Man Called Otto.

FAQs

Who is Tom Hanks? He is an American actor, film director, producer, and writer. Who is Tom Hanks' wife? Tom Hanks is married to American actress, producer, and singer-songwriter Rita Wilson. What is Rita Wilson's diagnosis? Rita Wilson was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma, a form of breast cancer, in 2015. She underwent a successful bilateral mastectomy and is now over 10 years cancer-free. Why does Tom Hanks' daughter refuse to call Rita Wilson her stepmother? E.A. Hanks prefers not to use the term "stepmother" simply because their bond is so deep; she warmly refers to Rita as her "other mother." How many times had Tom Hanks been married? Tom Hanks has been married twice: first to actress Samantha Lewes (1978–1987) and second to Rita Wilson, whom he married in 1988. Is Tom Hanks' first wife alive? Tom Hanks' first wife, actress and producer Samantha Lewes, born Susan Jane Dillingham, passed away from cancer in 2002. How many biological children does Tom Hanks have? Tom Hanks has four biological children: Colin and Elizabeth from his first marriage, and Chet and Truman from his marriage to Rita Wilson. Did Tom Hanks have a child at 21? The film producer became a father at 21 when his eldest son, Colin Hanks, was born in November 1977.

Tom Hanks' wife and family have built a legacy of warmth and mutual support that extends well beyond their cinematic achievements. Through nearly forty years of marriage, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have balanced the demands of fame with the needs of their four children.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng