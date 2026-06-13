A nurse based in the diaspora has reacted to the buzz around the wife of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who had been kept away from the public

Sharing her thoughts on the wife's appearance at Alexx's service of songs, which was held on Wednesday, June 10, the nurse offered the widow a piece of advice on her conduct going forward

The nurse warned Alexx's wife that she would face challenges associated with the fact that she married a celebrity, and that she must learn now how to navigate them

A Facebook user, known as Abroad Nurse, who is based overseas, has shared her thoughts on the conversations surrounding the discovery of late Alexx Ekubo's wife, at his service of songs, which was held on Wednesday, June 10, at The Monarch Event Center in Lekki, Lagos.

Alexx had always kept his personal life away from public attention, fuelling years of speculation about whether he was married or had children, but the presence of his wife has now put paid to such rumours.

An abroad-based nurse offers advice to Alexx Ekubo's wife. Photo Credit: The AbroadNurse, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Abroad nurse's advice to Alexx Ekubo's wife

Abroad Nurse, in a Facebook post on June 12, tackled those who blamed bloggers for unveiling Alexx's wife, stating that the blame should actually go to the person who mentioned in their condolence speech that Alexx's wife would miss him, which reportedly started the rumours about his wife.

The nurse questioned Alexx's wife's decision to cover her face at his service of songs, in a bid to hide her identity and offered the widow some advice.

The nurse advised Alexx's wife to live her life on her own terms and not based on what her late husband wanted or what people think is best for her.

She also noted that Alexx's widow doesn't need to be on social media, or respond to anyone or post anything. The nurse's statement on Facebook partly read:

"...Alex already carried out his intention. To keep her private ( for their sanity) during their time together.

"Now he is gone.

"She needs to live her life on her terms, not based on what he wanted or what people THINK is best for her.

"Did she cover her face because she wants to stay "hidden" or because she was advised to do so considering Alex worked so hard to keep it that way?

"Her sister spoke about her at length at that ceremony. Their love was elaborated so much that it continued to feed into people's curiosity.

"Why dwell so much on their union if you wanted privacy still for your sister? Does her family want her to stay hidden?

"Then again, why should she still be hidden?

"What is social media and journalism if not to poke their nose into people's lives regardless of consequences and outcomes?

"Can anyone sincerely tell me they were not also curious and trying to know who she is?

"Some people attacking bloggers are also happy they have done the work for them.

"She was married to a celebrity. A handsome and well loved one at that. There are challenges she will face from that and the best way is to learn from now how to navigate it.

"Wearing face mask everywhere will not solve it.

"She is young and needs to live life at the fullest, whatever that means to HER.

"She doesn't need to be on social media, she doesn't have to respond to anyone or post anything.

"Every once in a while her name may pop up and people will say one or two and that's it.

"The media feeds into as much as you provide for them so guard your life and privacy on YOUR TERMS..."

An overseas nurse has sent a message to Alexx Ekubo's wife. Photo Credit: The AbroadNurse, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See the nurse's Facebook post below:

Nurse's advice to Ekubo's wife triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's advice to Alexx Ekubo's wife below:

Goodness Madumere said:

"Well said. Bloggers were always going to dig up her profile one way or another.

"There were a lot of things that shouldn't have been done if they TRULY wanted to hide her identity. Also, I think they should have taken it a step further by not allowing phones and cameras if complete secrecy was their aim."

Nonye Amah said:

"My take on this matter is, they probably wanted the privacy, cause Alex sort of knew he wouldn't make it, so he didn't want anyone stigmatizing her when he's gone and also because it'll be easier for her to move on if her identity is hidden.

"And yes, we can't overemphasize the need for privacy especially after what happened with Fancy."

Ihuoma Peace Onyechere said:

"I think she is the one who wants privacy. The Alex I have seen and watched for many years would have told the world he was married to a very beautiful lady after what happened between him and Fancy. The lady is obviously a very very private person. She had to even hide her face and was practically sneaked out of the hall after the service of song."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had reacted to a video showing how Alexx Ekubo's wife was protected at his service of songs.

Uche Jombo confirms Alexx Ekubo's wife's identity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Uche Jombo had confirmed Alexx Ekubo's wife's identity.

In a post shared on her X account, which was later deleted, Uche Jombo expressed disappointment over the exposure of Anwuli’s face despite Alexx Ekubo’s deliberate efforts to shield her from the spotlight.

The actress explained that Alexx’s choice to keep his wife private should have been respected by bloggers and media outlets.

Source: Legit.ng