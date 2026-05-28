Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Aziz Yıldırım has reportedly travelled to England to discuss a move for Calvin Bassey

The Fulham defender is viewed as a potential replacement for Jayden Oosterwolde

Ajax could earn more than €1 million from a future Bassey transfer because of a resale clause

Fenerbahçe have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey after presidential candidate Aziz Yıldırım travelled to England for transfer discussions involving the Fulham star.

The Turkish giants are already planning for next season despite the club’s ongoing presidential election campaign, with Bassey emerging as one of the priority targets for the left side of defence.

Calvin Bassey celebrates scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Turkish media, Yıldırım is expected to meet officials from Fulham FC as well as the Nigerian defender’s representatives during his visit to London.

The move underlines Fenerbahçe’s determination to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new campaign, especially with uncertainty surrounding the future of Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde.

Bassey identified as ideal replacement

According to One Football, Fenerbahçe are believed to see Bassey as the perfect solution should Oosterwolde leave the club this summer.

The versatile Nigerian can operate both as a centre-back and left-back, qualities that reportedly make him an attractive option for the Turkish side.

Yıldırım has reportedly placed Bassey high on his shortlist and is keen to secure an early understanding with the player before the presidential election concludes.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey against Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Craven Cottage. Photo by Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

The defender joined Fulham from Ajax in 2023 for a transfer fee of €22.5 million and has since established himself as one of the club’s most reliable defenders.

His current contract at Fulham runs until June 2027, although the Premier League side also possesses an option to extend the deal further.

According to Transfermarkt, Bassey’s current market value stands at around €28 million, which highlights the scale of the financial commitment Fenerbahçe would need to make to complete the transfer.

Election battle not slowing transfer plans

Interestingly, the transfer discussions are taking place even before Fenerbahçe’s presidential election has been decided.

According to Turkiye Today, both Yıldırım and fellow candidate Hakan Safi are reportedly working behind the scenes on potential reinforcements in preparation for next season.

Further reports suggest Yıldırım hopes to secure preliminary agreements with players during the holiday period so that negotiations can move quickly if he wins the election.

Bassey is believed to be one of the key names under consideration because of his Premier League experience, physical strength and tactical flexibility.

The Nigerian defender has also built a reputation as a dependable performer capable of handling high-pressure matches.

Fulham star continues to impress

From a sporting perspective, Bassey arrives with significant experience and consistent playing time at the highest level.

The defender has made 32 appearances this season and accumulated 2,648 minutes for Fulham, cementing his place as one of the regular starters in the squad.

Since arriving in England from Ajax, Bassey has gradually rebuilt his reputation following a difficult spell in the Netherlands, where he faced criticism during his time in Amsterdam.

Calvin Bassey against Erling Haaland during at Craven Cottage in December 2025. Photo by Shaun Brooks

Source: Getty Images

At Fulham, however, the Nigerian international has become one of the club’s most trusted defensive options because of his aggressive tackling, recovery pace and composure in possession.

His ability to play across the backline is also viewed as a major advantage for clubs searching for defensive versatility.

Whether Fulham will entertain offers for the defender remains uncertain, especially given his importance to the squad and his long-term contract situation.

Ajax set to benefit financially

A potential transfer could also provide a financial boost for Ajax because of a sell-on clause included in Bassey’s move to Fulham.

Reports from Football Transfers indicate the Dutch club are entitled to approximately 10 per cent of the profit Fulham make from any future sale of the defender.

If Fulham were to sell the defender above his market value of €28 million, the Premier League club would make a profit of around €10 million, triggering a payment of slightly above €1 million to Ajax.

In addition to the resale clause, Ajax are also expected to receive a solidarity contribution worth 0.5 per cent of the total transfer fee because of Bassey’s development period at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

That amount could generate an additional €163,000 for the Dutch giants if the transfer reaches the estimated valuation.

Super Eagles defender remains key figure

Legit.ng previously reported that the Fulham star was included in coach Eric Chelle’s squad for Nigeria’s upcoming friendly matches against Poland and Portugal in June.

Bassey is among several established stars that was omitted from the Unity Cup squad, including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Fulham teammates Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi.

Source: Legit.ng