Exploring Beabadoobee’s boyfriend timeline: A look at her past and present loves

Who is Beabadoobee’s boyfriend?

Beabadoobee, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus, is dating director and cinematographer Jake Erland. He also directed Beabadoobee’s music videos like Glue Song, Ever Seen, A Night To Remember and Take A Bite.

Beabadoobee poses with Jake Erland during her Glue song release party (L). The British singer poses with her boyfriend at a different location (R). Photo: @babebadoobees (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

According to Park Pictures, Jake is a British cinematographer whose career began with skating videos. Jake, full name Jacob Erland, has worked with well-known artists, including Shygirl, Olivia Dean and Rachel Chinouriri. He has also worked with Samsung, Palace, Dior, Rapha, Tommy Jeans, Zara, Vans, Louis Vuitton, Dazed, Salomon, and John Paul Gaultier.

Beabadoobee's boyfriend’s timeline

Before dating Jake, the British Filipino musician had a long-term relationship with Soren Harrison. Their breakup marked a shift in her personal and musical journey. Below is a closer look at her known relationship history.

Jake Erland (2023–present)

Jake Erland and Beabadoobee began dating in 2023. Photo: @moonshinefilm

Source: Instagram

Despite being together for nearly two years, Bea and her beau prefer to keep their relationship private. However, they offer their fans rare glimpses of their love story through Instagram posts.

Although the couple have not publicly confirmed how long they have been dating, fans believe their relationship began in early 2023. Observant fans noticed Bea leaving heart emojis on Jake's Instagram posts as early as that year. They seemed to grow closer while collaborating on Bea's Glue Song music video.

In her recent Cosmopolitan UK cover interview, Bea opened up about their musical bond. She shared that every attempt to write emotional songs about him turned into love songs,

What’s hilarious is that I’ve tried to write a bad song about my boyfriend and every time it just ends up being a love song. I physically cannot write a bad song about him! I remember with my ex, there’d be so many songs. It’s a testament to how much I loved him.

Are Beabadoobee and Jake together?

Bea confirmed their relationship again while discussing how she stays grounded. In the aforementioned Cosmopolitan UK interview, he explained that Jake, along with her pets and close friends, provides a sense of comfort and stability. The British singer said,

Amid the loudness of everything, I can lose it. But it’s my inner circle, being in a stable home with my cats and boyfriend, that makes me feel sure of myself.

Soren Harrison (2018–2021)

Soren and Beabadoobee dated for about four years between 2018 and 2021. Photo: @wearegiantfilms

Source: Instagram

Beabadoobee dated Soren Harrison from her teenage years, starting when she was about 15. They reportedly broke up in June 2022 after seven years together. Many adored the pair and were heartbroken when news of the breakup surfaced.

Soren inspired several of Bea’s songs, especially the 2019 track, Soren. However, the exact reason behind their split remains unclear. Some fans believed they were in an open relationship, while others suspected infidelity.

Bea opened up about the emotional toll the split took on her, especially during her tour. One of the lowest moments, she said, happened when Soren broke up with her via DM just ten minutes before she went on stage in 2022.

Soren’s relationship after splitting with Bea

Following their breakup, Soren began dating stylist Molly Hayward, the owner of Not Just Trash, a vintage clothing brand on Depop.

Before dating Soren, Molly shared a professional and personal relationship with Bea. The singer admired her work and hired her to style several of her music videos, including Worth It and Together.

In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, Molly even described Bea as more than a client but rather a close friend. As such, news of her new relationship with Soren felt like a betrayal to many of Bea's fans.

Beabadoobee performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Coachella

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Beabadoobee? Beabadoobee is a British-Filipino indie singer-songwriter known for tracks like Glue Song and Coffee. How old is Beabadoobee? The singer and songwriter is 24 years old as of April 2025. Who is Beabadoobee’s BF? At the time of this writing, she is dating Jake Erland. What does Jake Erland do? He is a British director and cinematographer. Are Bea and Soren still together? No, Bea and Soren ended their relationship in 2022 after dating for about seven years. Is Beabadoobee still in a relationship? Yes, Bea is currently in a committed relationship with British director Jake Erland. How long have Beabadoobee and Jake been together? As of April 2025, the celebrity couple has been together for about two years.

Beabadoobee’s boyfriend, Jake Erland, plays an important role in her current life and creative journey. After a long and emotional relationship with Soren Harrison, Bea found love again with someone who supports her both emotionally and artistically.

