Stephen Lang's net worth, age, height, family and latest updates
Celebrity biographies

Stephen Lang's net worth, age, height, family and latest updates

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Stephen Lang is a famous American actor known for his diverse roles in various films and TV shows. Lang has appeared in over 100 movies and shows since his career debut. He is also a producer and a writer. Thanks to his career, the actor has amassed a sizeable fortune. Discover all you need to know about Stephen Lang's net worth and personal life.

Actor Stephen Lang at Critics Choice Awards and a Super Bowl viewing party
Stephen Lang attends the Annual Critics Choice Awards (L) and The Creative Coalition Super Bowl viewing party (R) in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Stephen Lang is an American actor whose acting role debuted in the 1980s through the TV movie We're Fighting Back and the American Playhouse series. His career spans over four decades. He has also won various awards, such as the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor. As a result, he has made a significant fortune from his career as an actor and producer.

Profile summary

Real name Stephen Lang
GenderMale
Date of birth11 July 1952
Age71 years old (as of March 2024)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthNew York, New York, USA
Current residenceNew York, New York, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'10"
Height in centimetres179
Weight in pounds155
Weight in kilograms70
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBlue
MotherTheresa Lang
FatherEugene Lang
Siblings3
Relationship statusMarried
WifeKristina Watson
Children4
SchoolGeorge Ryan Junior High School, George School
UniversitySwarthmore College
ProfessionActor, producer and writer
Net worth$5 million
Instagram@slang_711

What is Stephen Lang's net worth?

The American actor is undoubtedly rich and has amassed so much over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

How much did Stephen Lang make from Avatar 2?

According to Bollywood Life, Spotskeeda, and similar websites, he received a $2 million salary for the movie. He is a seasoned actor who plays the role of Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Facts about Stephen Lang
Top 5 facts about Stephen Lang. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Family background

Stephen Lang was born to Theresa and Eugene Lang in New York City. His father was a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist. He passed away in 2017. Stephen Lang's parents are of different ethnic backgrounds.

He comes from a mixed background, with his mother being of German and Irish descent and practising Catholicism, while his father is of Jewish heritage. Lang is the youngest child in the family, with two older siblings–Jane, an attorney and activist, and David, who held an executive role at REFAC, the company established by their father in 1952.

What religion is Stephen Lang?

The American actor has not spoken about his religion because his parents come from different religious backgrounds. This is his concern about his religious view:

I consider myself quite ethnically Jewish, without being particularly religious (laughs). Although, I can leave that door open for the future if I need it.

How old is Stephen Lang?

As of 2024, Stephen Lang's age is 71 years. He was born on 11 July 1952; his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

Lang began his educational journey in Jamaica Estates, Queens. He then moved on to George Ryan Junior High School, a New York City public school, for his middle school years. For high school, he enrolled at George School, a Quaker boarding school located in Newtown. Subsequently, he earned his degree in English Literature from Swarthmore College in 1973.

Career

Stephen Lang debuted in the acting industry in the 1980s, and since then, he has been featured in several high-profile films and TV shows.

Stephen Lang's movies and TV shows

Here is a list of some films and TV shows he has acted in, including the upcoming ones.

Movies

YearMoviesRoles
2029Avatar 4 †Colonel Miles Quaritch
2025Avatar 3 †Colonel Miles Quaritch
2023My Love Affair with MarriageJonas
2022Old ManOld Man
2022Mid-CenturyFrederick Banner
2022The Lost CityFantasy Villain
2021Don't Breathe 2Norman Nordstrom / The Blind Man
2021The Seventh DayArchbishop
2020Death in TexasJohn
2020Rogue Warfare: Death of a NationPresident

TV shows

YearTV showsRoles
2021The Good FightDavid Cord
2021CallsDr. Wheating (voice)
2019The RookieChief Trent Williams
2016–2017Shades of BlueTerrence Linklater
2015–2018Into the BadlandsWaldo
2015To AppomattoxJohn Brown
2014–2017SalemIncrease Mather
2012In Plain SightJames Wiley Shannon
2011Terra NovaCommander Nathaniel Taylor
2009PsychMr. Salamatchia

Film production

YearFilms/Shows
2022Mid-Century
2021Don't Breathe 2
2019Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
2019VFW
2013The Wheatfield

Awards and nominations

According to IMDb, he has been nominated 12 times for various awards but has won seven. Some of them include:

YearAwards
2016Won for Fangoria Chainsaw Award
2009Nominated for the Teen Choice Award (Choice Movie: Villain)
2009Nominated for the Teen Choice Award (Choice Movie: Fight )
2009Won the Saturn Award
2009Nominated for the MTV Movie Award (Best Villain)
2009Nominated for the MTV Movie Award (Best Fight)
2003Won the Grace Award for Acting
1991Nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Did Stephen Lang serve in the military?

While Lang has never served in the military, he has dedicated his career to delving into the inner experiences of veterans, as seen from his character as Fred Parass in VFW.

In Avatar, the character Quaritch, played by Lang, talks proudly about doing three tours in a made-up Nigerian war. When asked if he identifies with military heroes, this is what he had to say:

I’ve always had a bent toward military history—I guess because I was part of the post–World War II generation. At the core of military service are qualities that are really important human qualities, like grit, fiber, and fortitude.
Beyond Glory took it to a deeper place for me personally. It’s an examination of why one man is compelled to go above and beyond the call of duty when others are not.

Who is Stephen Lang's wife?

Stephen Lang's wife is Kristina Watson. The couple has been married since 1980 and have four kids: Lucy, Grace, Daniel and Noah.

Stephen Lang and his wife Kristina Watson at an event in LA
Stephen Lang and Kristina Watson attend the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images

Stephen Lang's daughter, Lucy Lang, is an attorney, author, and the 11th Inspector General of New York. Grace is an artist, while Daniel and Noah are both filmmakers.

Noah received his bachelor's degree during the same ceremony. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Jacksonville University. Noah has worked on the film with his father on the films The Monkey's Paw and Sun Belt Express.

Stephen Lang's weight and height

Stephen Lang's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 179 centimeters. He weighs 70 kilograms or 155 pounds. Lang stays in excellent physical shape and can often be seen working out at the Upper West Side Equinox in New York City.

Over his career, he has portrayed various soldier characters, connecting with the experiences of military heroes. He says military service embodies essential human qualities like resilience, strength, and courage.

When he was asked about his interest in training, he said:

I was impressed by Jack LaLanne. He gave me an awareness of bodybuilding and fitness. I guess his audience was housewives, but I liked his spirit. I’ve been weight training since ’69 since I was in college. It’s its own kind of meditation. Lifting is a very personal and interior pursuit. And I admit to vanity, but it’s a professional thing, too. I need to look good in my profession. The older I get the more vital it is.

He further stated that his bond has not changed much over the years.

I like to stay between 150 and 160 pounds—my body fat is around 10%. When I did Avatar, I needed to be big; I got to 190 for that, bench-pressing 250. That was a lot for me, and that did it for my shoulder.

FAQs

  1. Who is Stephen Lang? He is an American actor, producer, and writer.
  2. How old is Stephen Lang? The American actor is 71 years old, having been born on 11 July 1952.
  3. What ethnicity is Stephen Lang? He is of mixed ethnicity—his mother was of German and Irish descent, while his father was Jewish.
  4. Who is Stephen Lang's wife? He is married to Kristina Watson, a costume designer and teacher.
  5. What is Stephen Lang's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $5 million.
  6. How many children does Stephen Lang have? He is a father of four: Lucy, Grace, Daniel and Noah.

Stephen Lang's net worth is a true indication of his dedication to his work as an actor. He has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades now. He currently lives in upstate New York.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Justin Waller. He is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and internet personality from the United States of America. Justin is widely known as the CEO and founder of Red Iron Construction, a prominent metal building company.

Justin Waller's entrepreneurial journey started by travelling across the United States. He owns a real estate company operating in multiple states. His bio highlights everything you need to know about him.

Source: Legit.ng

