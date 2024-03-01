Stephen Lang's net worth, age, height, family and latest updates

Stephen Lang is a famous American actor known for his diverse roles in various films and TV shows. Lang has appeared in over 100 movies and shows since his career debut. He is also a producer and a writer. Thanks to his career, the actor has amassed a sizeable fortune. Discover all you need to know about Stephen Lang's net worth and personal life.

Stephen Lang attends the Annual Critics Choice Awards (L) and The Creative Coalition Super Bowl viewing party (R) in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stephen Lang is an American actor whose acting role debuted in the 1980s through the TV movie We're Fighting Back and the American Playhouse series. His career spans over four decades. He has also won various awards, such as the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor. As a result, he has made a significant fortune from his career as an actor and producer.

Profile summary

Real name Stephen Lang Gender Male Date of birth 11 July 1952 Age 71 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New York, New York, USA Current residence New York, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 155 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Theresa Lang Father Eugene Lang Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Wife Kristina Watson Children 4 School George Ryan Junior High School, George School University Swarthmore College Profession Actor, producer and writer Net worth $5 million Instagram @slang_711

What is Stephen Lang's net worth?

The American actor is undoubtedly rich and has amassed so much over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

How much did Stephen Lang make from Avatar 2?

According to Bollywood Life, Spotskeeda, and similar websites, he received a $2 million salary for the movie. He is a seasoned actor who plays the role of Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Top 5 facts about Stephen Lang. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Family background

Stephen Lang was born to Theresa and Eugene Lang in New York City. His father was a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist. He passed away in 2017. Stephen Lang's parents are of different ethnic backgrounds.

He comes from a mixed background, with his mother being of German and Irish descent and practising Catholicism, while his father is of Jewish heritage. Lang is the youngest child in the family, with two older siblings–Jane, an attorney and activist, and David, who held an executive role at REFAC, the company established by their father in 1952.

What religion is Stephen Lang?

The American actor has not spoken about his religion because his parents come from different religious backgrounds. This is his concern about his religious view:

I consider myself quite ethnically Jewish, without being particularly religious (laughs). Although, I can leave that door open for the future if I need it.

How old is Stephen Lang?

As of 2024, Stephen Lang's age is 71 years. He was born on 11 July 1952; his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

Lang began his educational journey in Jamaica Estates, Queens. He then moved on to George Ryan Junior High School, a New York City public school, for his middle school years. For high school, he enrolled at George School, a Quaker boarding school located in Newtown. Subsequently, he earned his degree in English Literature from Swarthmore College in 1973.

Career

Stephen Lang debuted in the acting industry in the 1980s, and since then, he has been featured in several high-profile films and TV shows.

Stephen Lang's movies and TV shows

Here is a list of some films and TV shows he has acted in, including the upcoming ones.

Movies

Year Movies Roles 2029 Avatar 4 † Colonel Miles Quaritch 2025 Avatar 3 † Colonel Miles Quaritch 2023 My Love Affair with Marriage Jonas 2022 Old Man Old Man 2022 Mid-Century Frederick Banner 2022 The Lost City Fantasy Villain 2021 Don't Breathe 2 Norman Nordstrom / The Blind Man 2021 The Seventh Day Archbishop 2020 Death in Texas John 2020 Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation President

TV shows

Year TV shows Roles 2021 The Good Fight David Cord 2021 Calls Dr. Wheating (voice) 2019 The Rookie Chief Trent Williams 2016–2017 Shades of Blue Terrence Linklater 2015–2018 Into the Badlands Waldo 2015 To Appomattox John Brown 2014–2017 Salem Increase Mather 2012 In Plain Sight James Wiley Shannon 2011 Terra Nova Commander Nathaniel Taylor 2009 Psych Mr. Salamatchia

Film production

Year Films/Shows 2022 Mid-Century 2021 Don't Breathe 2 2019 Rogue Warfare: The Hunt 2019 VFW 2013 The Wheatfield

Awards and nominations

According to IMDb, he has been nominated 12 times for various awards but has won seven. Some of them include:

Year Awards 2016 Won for Fangoria Chainsaw Award 2009 Nominated for the Teen Choice Award (Choice Movie: Villain) 2009 Nominated for the Teen Choice Award (Choice Movie: Fight ) 2009 Won the Saturn Award 2009 Nominated for the MTV Movie Award (Best Villain) 2009 Nominated for the MTV Movie Award (Best Fight) 2003 Won the Grace Award for Acting 1991 Nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Did Stephen Lang serve in the military?

While Lang has never served in the military, he has dedicated his career to delving into the inner experiences of veterans, as seen from his character as Fred Parass in VFW.

In Avatar, the character Quaritch, played by Lang, talks proudly about doing three tours in a made-up Nigerian war. When asked if he identifies with military heroes, this is what he had to say:

I’ve always had a bent toward military history—I guess because I was part of the post–World War II generation. At the core of military service are qualities that are really important human qualities, like grit, fiber, and fortitude.

Beyond Glory took it to a deeper place for me personally. It’s an examination of why one man is compelled to go above and beyond the call of duty when others are not.

Who is Stephen Lang's wife?

Stephen Lang's wife is Kristina Watson. The couple has been married since 1980 and have four kids: Lucy, Grace, Daniel and Noah.

Stephen Lang and Kristina Watson attend the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Stephen Lang's daughter, Lucy Lang, is an attorney, author, and the 11th Inspector General of New York. Grace is an artist, while Daniel and Noah are both filmmakers.

Noah received his bachelor's degree during the same ceremony. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Jacksonville University. Noah has worked on the film with his father on the films The Monkey's Paw and Sun Belt Express.

Stephen Lang's weight and height

Stephen Lang's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 179 centimeters. He weighs 70 kilograms or 155 pounds. Lang stays in excellent physical shape and can often be seen working out at the Upper West Side Equinox in New York City.

Over his career, he has portrayed various soldier characters, connecting with the experiences of military heroes. He says military service embodies essential human qualities like resilience, strength, and courage.

When he was asked about his interest in training, he said:

I was impressed by Jack LaLanne. He gave me an awareness of bodybuilding and fitness. I guess his audience was housewives, but I liked his spirit. I’ve been weight training since ’69 since I was in college. It’s its own kind of meditation. Lifting is a very personal and interior pursuit. And I admit to vanity, but it’s a professional thing, too. I need to look good in my profession. The older I get the more vital it is.

He further stated that his bond has not changed much over the years.

I like to stay between 150 and 160 pounds—my body fat is around 10%. When I did Avatar, I needed to be big; I got to 190 for that, bench-pressing 250. That was a lot for me, and that did it for my shoulder.

FAQs

Who is Stephen Lang? He is an American actor, producer, and writer. How old is Stephen Lang? The American actor is 71 years old, having been born on 11 July 1952. What ethnicity is Stephen Lang? He is of mixed ethnicity—his mother was of German and Irish descent, while his father was Jewish. Who is Stephen Lang's wife? He is married to Kristina Watson, a costume designer and teacher. What is Stephen Lang's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $5 million. How many children does Stephen Lang have? He is a father of four: Lucy, Grace, Daniel and Noah.

Stephen Lang's net worth is a true indication of his dedication to his work as an actor. He has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades now. He currently lives in upstate New York.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Justin Waller. He is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and internet personality from the United States of America. Justin is widely known as the CEO and founder of Red Iron Construction, a prominent metal building company.

Justin Waller's entrepreneurial journey started by travelling across the United States. He owns a real estate company operating in multiple states. His bio highlights everything you need to know about him.

Source: Legit.ng