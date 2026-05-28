Super Eagles new boy Femi Azeez has made a shocking admission after his debut against Zimbabwe

Azeez scored twice in the 2026 Unity Cup semi-final to help Nigeria reach a consecutive final

Head coach Eric Chelle was impressed with his performance, though he pointed out some flaws

Super Eagles new star Femi Azeez has made an admission that makes his two-goal match-winning performance against Zimbabwe even more special.

Azeez debuted for Nigeria in the semi-final of the 2026 Unity Cup against the Warriors and scored two goals to help Nigeria progress to the final.

Femi Azeez scored twice on his Super Eagles debut against Zimbabwe. Photo by Maynard Manyowa.

Source: Getty Images

The Millwall attacker was one of the foreign-born and NPFL stars who Eric Chelle gave their debuts in the FIFA tier-1 four-nation tournament.

Azeez reacts to his performance

As noted by ANS, Azeez was the first Super Eagles star to score a brace on his debut, a debut he admitted he was unaware of, but he described it as an honour.

He scored five minutes into his debut and showed no signs of being a new player in African football, praising the freedom he has in the team.

“It was the excitement, comfort, and expression. The coach gave us the freedom in the final third to do what we want and express ourselves. That’s why we’re here,” he told Nigeria Football Weekly.

“When the ball went to Moffi, and he passed it back to me, I saw the opening and went for it. I didn’t think twice.”

Chelle deployed Azeez similarly to how he played Ademola Lookman in the hole behind the strikers, and that EFL Championship star admitted that he had not played there before.

“I've never played that position before, to be honest. But I've had a few days of training there, and I've really enjoyed it,” the Millwall star added.

“The management and coaching staff helped me feel my way into the role. As soon as I touched the ball, I was aware of my surroundings, and I was able to show what I could do. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Chelle was impressed with the performance of his players and admitted that they did not play as if they had only had two days of training, but as if they had been playing together for months.

Eric Chelle applauds Super Eagles' performance against Zimbabwe. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“I was happy because they played well. I was surprised because it seemed as though they had been playing together for six months or one year,” he said.

“The reality is that it was the first time. At the end of the first half, there was nothing to say.”

Nigeria will face Jamaica in the final after the Reggae Boyz beat India 2-0, while India will face Zimbabwe in the third-place playoff match.

The Super Eagles and Jamaica met in their second consecutive final, having also competed in the final of the 2025 edition.

Chelle slams Femi Azeez

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle slammed Femi Azeez despite the Millwall attacker scoring two goals on his Super Eagles debut.

The manager praised his match-winning performance, but noted that he failed to obey some tactical instructions, which he was not happy about.

Source: Legit.ng