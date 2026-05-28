APC criticised Governor Alex Otti for naming Umuahia Central Bus Terminal after Prof Nnenna Otti

The party alleged the decision could damage public confidence in electoral neutrality and democracy

APC threatened to petition the ICPC if the governor fails to reverse the decision

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Governor Alex Otti over the decision to name the newly inaugurated Umuahia Central Bus Terminal after Professor Nnenna Otti.

The opposition party described the move as controversial and questioned the appropriateness of honouring an electoral official who supervised the 2023 governorship election in the state.

APC Reacts as Abia Gov Renames Bus Terminal After Nnenna Otti

Source: Twitter

APC condemns naming of bus terminal

In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, the APC argued that immortalising Professor Otti sends the wrong signal about the neutrality expected of electoral officials.

The party maintained that Professor Otti merely carried out an assignment delegated to her by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 governorship election.

“It is therefore disturbing and suspicious that a public officer who merely carried out an official assignment is now being immortalised by the very beneficiary of the election outcome she supervised,” the statement read.

APC raises concerns over electoral neutrality

The APC questioned why other electoral officials across the country had not received similar recognition from governors elected during the same cycle.

According to the party, the development could reinforce public suspicion regarding the integrity of the election process in Abia State.

“Why are the other 35 governors across the federation not naming public monuments after electoral officers assigned to their states if this is truly about integrity and service?” the party asked.

The statement further alleged that the recognition suggested a close relationship between the governor and the former returning officer.

APC threatens petition to anti-graft agency

The party also warned that it could petition the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) if the decision is not reconsidered.

According to the APC, public honours given to officials connected to electoral processes may create ethical concerns and undermine confidence in democratic institutions.

“Should this embarrassing action persist, the APC will not hesitate to formally petition the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the relationship between Governor Alex Otti and Professor Nnenna Otti,” the statement added.

Call for reversal of decision

The APC urged Governor Otti to reverse the naming of the bus terminal, insisting that the honour was undeserved and divisive.

The party argued that several notable individuals from Abia State who contributed to the development of the state had yet to receive similar recognition.

“Immortalising an electoral officer instead of proven builders of the state is not only an insult to Abians but a mockery of democratic values,” the statement said.

The naming of the Umuahia Central Bus Terminal after Professor Otti has continued to generate political reactions within the state, with supporters and critics expressing differing views over the governor’s decision.

Governor Otti’s administration is yet to officially respond to the APC’s latest criticism.

APC challenges Otti Over “414 roads” claim

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Alex Otti’s administration of misleading the public over its road projects, especially a claim that 414 roads have been constructed in the state.

Legit.ng reports that Otti, on Friday, May 22, said his administration has completed 414 road projects across the state in the last three years, covering about 864 kilometres. He also disclosed that work was ongoing on 82 additional road projects.

Source: Legit.ng