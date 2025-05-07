Melyssa Ford's boyfriend timeline: A look at her romantic relationships over the years
Canadian video vixen, actress, director, activist, and philanthropist Melyssa Ford is currently single. She has enjoyed decades in the limelight and has been in a couple of high-profile relationships. With her star power and reputation, it is no surprise fans are curious about Melyssa Ford's boyfriend timeline and current relationship status.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Melyssa Ford is a Canadian media personality best known for hosting the Hot & Bothered podcast and co-hosting The Joe Budden Podcast.
- She is presumably single at the time of writing.
- The actress's last high-profile relationship with Flo Rida ended in 2012.
- Ford previously dated acclaimed hip-hop artist Drake from 2009 to 2010.
- In the early 2000s, Melyssa was romantically linked to American football player Reggie Bush.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Melyssa Savannah Ford
|Nickname
|Video Vixen
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|7 November 1976
|Age
|48 years (as of May 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United StatesAustin, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Height in feet
|5'3"
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Barbara Oxana Raisa Ford Hryhorczak
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|High school
|Fairfield Preparatory School
|College
|York University
|Profession
|Media personality, actress, journalist, fashion model, and real estate agent
|Net worth
|$2 million
|Social media
|Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter)
Who is Melyssa Ford's boyfriend?
At the time of writing, the Canadian media personality is presumably single. While she is often thrust into the limelight when speaking about romantic relationships, she has managed to maintain a tight lid on her romantic life.
Insight into Melyssa Ford's relationship timeline
Because of Melyssa Ford's high-profile status in the American entertainment industry, much speculation exists about her romantic relationships. Here are details of Melyssa Ford's boyfriends over time.
Flo Rida (2011–2012)
Between 2008 and 2012, Melyssa was in an on-and-off relationship with American rapper, singer, and songwriter Flo Rida. The relationship, which she termed 'doomed', ended in 2012. In a 2014 interview on The Breakfast Club, she revealed that it broke down because they had nothing in common.
Drake (2009–2010)
Ford and her fellow countryman, Aubrey Drake Graham, are rumoured to have been romantically linked for a brief period between 2009 and 2010. Speaking on the Drink Champs, she expressed her admiration for Drake but refuted any claims of a romantic relationship.
Toccara Elaine Jones, a former America's Next Top Model and media personality, further strengthened the allegations. She acknowledged the relationship and alleged that she dated Drake at the same time. She told Carlos King:
She was just telling me about her situation with the guy that she was dating, and she went on to tell me it was Drake. Instead of me telling her right then and there, I wanted to go talk to him first. This wasn’t the first time that Melyssa and I had seen or talked to the same guy.
Reggie Bush (2005–2006)
Melyssa allegedly dated former NFL player Reggie Bush between 2005 and 2006. Melyssa acknowledged the relationship during an episode of her podcast, I’m Here for the Food.
She admitted to being in a relationship with Bush while discussing an incident between her and Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, Kim Kardashian. The incident occurred during a humanitarian trip to Haiti by Rev. Marcia Dyson.
Ray Benzino (Unspecified)
Ray Benzino, or simply Benzino, is an American television personality, rapper and record producer. He is a veteran black actor known for his roles in I Spy, Original Gangstas, On Da Run, I Want Her, and The Best Day of Your Life.
While detailing the nature of the relationship in The Art of Dialogue, Benzino revealed that the encounter was brief. He describes the encounter as "nothing to write home about" and adds humour to the situation by referencing the term "dry" and comparing it to "Canada Dry" (a soda brand).
However, Melyssa has not confirmed or denied the allegations of a relationship with the Rock the Party hitmaker.
Fast facts about Melyssa Ford
- Who is Melyssa Ford? Ford is a Canadian entertainer, actress, model, and former video vixen.
- What is Melyssa Ford best known for? She is best known for appearing and modelling in music videos by artists such as Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Usher.
- How old is Melyssa Ford? As of April 2025, the former music video model is 48 years old.
- Who is Melyssa Ford dating now? The podcast host is presumably single at the time of this writing.
- Who is Melyssa Ford's husband? The Joe Budden Podcast co-host is not married.
- Who has Melyssa Ford dated? She has been romantically linked to Drake, Flo Rida, and Reggie Bush.
- When did Melyssa Ford and Drake date? The Canadian entertainers reportedly dated between 2011 and 2012.
- What does Melyssa Ford do for a living? She is a media personality and real estate agent who hosts The Joe Budden Network and the Hot & Bothered podcast.
- What movies did Melyssa Ford play in? She acted in Think Like a Man, Three Can Play That Game, Hunting Housewives, and Entourage.
Melyssa Ford's boyfriend timeline features some entertainment heavyweights such as Drake, Flo Rida and Reggie Bush. Details of a current relationship still remain a mystery to fans as she keeps her romantic life out of the limelight.
Legit.ng has recently published an article about Beabadoobee’s boyfriend timeline. Beabadoobee is an indie singer and songwriter best known for hits such as Glue Song, Coffee, The Perfect Pair and If You Want To.
Beabadoobee’s boyfriend is director and cinematographer Jake Erland. Before her current relationship, she was in a long-term relationship with Soren Harrison, a relationship that started in 2018. Read on for more details of her dating history.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com