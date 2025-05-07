Canadian video vixen, actress, director, activist, and philanthropist Melyssa Ford is currently single. She has enjoyed decades in the limelight and has been in a couple of high-profile relationships. With her star power and reputation, it is no surprise fans are curious about Melyssa Ford's boyfriend timeline and current relationship status.

Key takeaways

Melyssa Ford is a Canadian media personality best known for hosting the Hot & Bothered podcast and co-hosting The Joe Budden Podcast .

best known for hosting the podcast and co-hosting . She is presumably single at the time of writing.

The actress's last high-profile relationship with Flo Rida ended in 2012 .

. Ford previously dated acclaimed hip-hop artist Drake from 2009 to 2010 .

. In the early 2000s, Melyssa was romantically linked to American football player Reggie Bush.

Full name Melyssa Savannah Ford Nickname Video Vixen Gender Female Date of birth 7 November 1976 Age 48 years (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Austin, Texas, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 163 Height in feet 5'3" Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Barbara Oxana Raisa Ford Hryhorczak Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High school Fairfield Preparatory School College York University Profession Media personality, actress, journalist, fashion model, and real estate agent Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter)

Who is Melyssa Ford's boyfriend?

At the time of writing, the Canadian media personality is presumably single. While she is often thrust into the limelight when speaking about romantic relationships, she has managed to maintain a tight lid on her romantic life.

Insight into Melyssa Ford's relationship timeline

Because of Melyssa Ford's high-profile status in the American entertainment industry, much speculation exists about her romantic relationships. Here are details of Melyssa Ford's boyfriends over time.

Flo Rida (2011–2012)

Melyssa Ford and Flo Rida attended the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Between 2008 and 2012, Melyssa was in an on-and-off relationship with American rapper, singer, and songwriter Flo Rida. The relationship, which she termed 'doomed', ended in 2012. In a 2014 interview on The Breakfast Club, she revealed that it broke down because they had nothing in common.

Drake (2009–2010)

Drake attended the 2019 Top Boy UK premiere in London, England. Melyssa Ford attended the 2018 GRIOT Gala Oscar Night After Party. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

Ford and her fellow countryman, Aubrey Drake Graham, are rumoured to have been romantically linked for a brief period between 2009 and 2010. Speaking on the Drink Champs, she expressed her admiration for Drake but refuted any claims of a romantic relationship.

Toccara Elaine Jones, a former America's Next Top Model and media personality, further strengthened the allegations. She acknowledged the relationship and alleged that she dated Drake at the same time. She told Carlos King:

She was just telling me about her situation with the guy that she was dating, and she went on to tell me it was Drake. Instead of me telling her right then and there, I wanted to go talk to him first. This wasn’t the first time that Melyssa and I had seen or talked to the same guy.

Reggie Bush (2005–2006)

Reggie Bush visited SiriusXM at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX. Melyssa Ford attended the 2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts. Photo: Cindy Ord/SiriusXM, Astrid Stawiarz (modified by author)

Melyssa allegedly dated former NFL player Reggie Bush between 2005 and 2006. Melyssa acknowledged the relationship during an episode of her podcast, I’m Here for the Food.

She admitted to being in a relationship with Bush while discussing an incident between her and Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, Kim Kardashian. The incident occurred during a humanitarian trip to Haiti by Rev. Marcia Dyson.

Ray Benzino (Unspecified)

Ray Benzino posed during a portrait session in New York in 2005. Melyssa Ford visited the SiriusXM Studios in 2014 in New York City. Photo: John Ricard/FilmMagic, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Ray Benzino, or simply Benzino, is an American television personality, rapper and record producer. He is a veteran black actor known for his roles in I Spy, Original Gangstas, On Da Run, I Want Her, and The Best Day of Your Life.

While detailing the nature of the relationship in The Art of Dialogue, Benzino revealed that the encounter was brief. He describes the encounter as "nothing to write home about" and adds humour to the situation by referencing the term "dry" and comparing it to "Canada Dry" (a soda brand).

However, Melyssa has not confirmed or denied the allegations of a relationship with the Rock the Party hitmaker.

Fast facts about Melyssa Ford

Who is Melyssa Ford? Ford is a Canadian entertainer, actress, model, and former video vixen. What is Melyssa Ford best known for? She is best known for appearing and modelling in music videos by artists such as Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Usher. How old is Melyssa Ford? As of April 2025, the former music video model is 48 years old. Who is Melyssa Ford dating now? The podcast host is presumably single at the time of this writing. Who is Melyssa Ford's husband? The Joe Budden Podcast co-host is not married. Who has Melyssa Ford dated? She has been romantically linked to Drake, Flo Rida, and Reggie Bush. When did Melyssa Ford and Drake date? The Canadian entertainers reportedly dated between 2011 and 2012. What does Melyssa Ford do for a living? She is a media personality and real estate agent who hosts The Joe Budden Network and the Hot & Bothered podcast. What movies did Melyssa Ford play in? She acted in Think Like a Man, Three Can Play That Game, Hunting Housewives, and Entourage.

Melyssa Ford's boyfriend timeline features some entertainment heavyweights such as Drake, Flo Rida and Reggie Bush. Details of a current relationship still remain a mystery to fans as she keeps her romantic life out of the limelight.

