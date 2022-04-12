Bernice Burgos’ biography: age, height, dating history, net worth

Who is Bernice Burgos? She is a prominent American businesswoman, model and social media personality. She is best known for sharing her pictures on Instagram and featuring in several music videos as a model. Bernice is also known as the mother of the famous model Ashley Burgos.

The model strikes a pose for a photo. Photo: @realberniceburgos

Source: Instagram

Bernice is popular on social media, where she endorses top brands such as Fashion Nova and Icon Swim. In addition, she has been featured in magazines such as Show and XXL.

Profile summary

Full name : Bernice Burgos

: Bernice Burgos Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 17 April 1980

: 17 April 1980 Age : 42 years old (as of 2022)

: 42 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Bronx, New York, USA

: Bronx, New York, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Puerto Rican

: Puerto Rican Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 35-25-40

: 35-25-40 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-64-102

: 91-64-102 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Aleida Santiago Baggio

: Aleida Santiago Baggio Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Single

: Single Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Model, entrepreneur and social media personality

: Model, entrepreneur and social media personality Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Instagram: @realberniceburgos

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bernice Burgos’ biography

Where is Bernice Burgos from? She was born on 17 April 1980 in Bronx, New York, USA. Her mother is Aleida Santiago Baggio, while the details of her father are unknown.

Bernice Burgos’ parents separated while she was young, and her mother got married to Peter Baggio.

The social media personality was raised alongside three siblings, namely Luis, Rebecca and Damaris.

How old is Bernice Burgos?

Bernice Burgos’ age is 42 years as of April 2022.

A picture of the model relaxing on a seat. photo: @realberniceburgos

Source: Instagram

What is Bernice Burgos’ ethnic background?

She is of Puerto Rican descent.

What is Bernice Burgos’ nationality?

The model is an American national.

What does Bernice Burgos do for a living?

She started working as a bartender after dropping out of school. She discovered her modelling talent while at the job and later started appearing in music videos of popular artists such as J Cole and Rick Ross.

The mother of two is known for sharing her modelling pictures on her Instagram page and, as a result, has gained a massive following on the platform.

The American model also uses the platform to endorse reputable brands such as Icon Swim and Fashion Nova. She co-owns Bold & Beautiful Sleepwear with her daughter Ashley.

What is Burgos’ net worth?

According to Wealthy Persons, Bernice Burgos’ net worth is approximately $2 million. However, the source is not verified, and thus, the information is unreliable.

Who is Bernice Burgos dating?

She is seemingly single at the moment.

Bernice Burgos’ dating history

Despite being single, Bernice has dated a few high profile personalities in the American entertainment industry. She has allegedly been in at least six past relationships and has never been engaged. Here are some of the people the model has reportedly dated:

Katorah Kasanova Marrero, known as Young M.A (2019)

Robert Rihmeek Williams, known as Meek Mill (2018)

Quavious Keyate Marshall, known as Quavo (2017-2018)

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., known as T.I (2016)

Aubrey Drake Graham, known as Drake (2014-2015)

Trey Songz (2013-2014)

Who are Bernice Burgos' kids?

The model is a mother of two. Her first-born child, Ashley Burgos, was born on 9 May 1996, while her second child, Sarai, was born in 2006. Ashley is a businesswoman, model and social media celebrity.

Did Bernice Burgos undergo plastic surgery?

In an interview with Hollywood Life, the celebrity admitted that she had plastic surgery after giving birth to her second child. She added that the first cosmetic surgery was illegal and unsafe and was meant to enhance her hips.

The social media personality poses for a picture inside a car. Photo: @realberniceburgos

Source: Instagram

How tall is Bernice Burgos?

Bernice Burgos’ height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). Her bust, waist and hips are 35-25-40 inches (91-64-102 cm). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Social media presence

The celebrity is available on Instagram, where she has 6.7 million followers. Her TikTok account has over 300 thousand followers, while her Twitter account is not as popular as her other social media accounts. She launched her self-titled YouTube channel in August 2018, and it has over 47 thousand subscribers.

Quick facts about Bernice Burgos

Is Bernice Burgos a grandmother? Yes, she is India Ava’s grandmother. Where does Bernice Burgos live? The model resides in Los Angeles, California, USA Did Bernice Burgos complete her high school education? She dropped out of high school after becoming pregnant with her first child. How old was Bernice Burgos when she had her first daughter? She was 15 years old. What is Bernice Burgos' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aries. Who is Realberniceburgos' daughter? She has two daughters, Ashley and Sarai.

Bernice Burgos is an entrepreneur and has also thrived as a model in the American entertainment industry. Besides that, she is a mother of two children and has a granddaughter.

READ ALSO: Marya Hermosillo’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband, movies

Legit.ng recently published an article about Marya Hermosillo. She is a Mexican actress, model, director, TV personality, and social media celebrity.

She first hit the screens in 2015 when she appeared in Walking Distance. Since then, Marya has appeared in several other movies and TV series such as Cell Tale Heart, Nostalgia and The Romantic Barber. She has also worked with various modelling agencies and magazines.

Source: Legit.ng