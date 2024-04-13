Who is Ruby Rose's wife? Have a look at the actress' relationship history

Ruby Rose is an Australian model, actress, recording artist, and television presenter. They are widely recognised for their role as Stella in Orange Is the New Black. They are also known as a former DJ for MTV Australia. They have appeared in films such as The Doorman, The Meg, and Residence Evil: The Final Chapter. Their fame has made fans curious about their dating life. Who is Ruby Rose's wife?

Ruby Rose during the 2019 Australians In Film Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Century City (L). The actress during an interview (R) Photo: Phillip Faraone, NBCU Photo Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ruby Rose's wife has been a topic of interest for many due to her fame in the entertainment industry. She was born in Melbourne, Australia. The actress has been in several relationships with famous personalities, others leading to engagement.

Profile summary

Full name Ruby Rose Langenheim Gender Genderfluid Date of birth 20 March 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 97 Weight in kilograms 44 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Katia Langenheim Marital status Unmarried School The University High School, Elm Street Primary School College Footscray City College Profession Actress, model, recording artist Instagram @rubyrose Facebook TikTok @rubyroseohno

Who is Ruby Rose's wife?

The Australian actress is unmarried and has never been married before. However, the model has dated and even engaged some famous personalities.

Top-5 facts about Ruby Rose. Photo: Naomi Rahim/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ruby Rose's relationship history

Over the years, model Ruby Rose has been romantically involved with high-profile names in the entertainment scene. Below is a list of who they have dated, rumoured and confirmed.

Lyndsey Anne (2008)

The Australian actress dated Lyndsey Anne and got engaged in 2008. They dated for a couple of years before they got engaged. However, they split and remained friends. Lyndsey Anne is a fashion model.

Lola Van Vorst (2009)

Lola Van Vorst during the official Australian premiere of the film 'Bruno' at the State Theatre on June 29, 2009, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Matt Jelonek (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lola Van Vorst is a and model. The two met in 2008 while contesting on the Make Me a Supermodel reality television show. They in 2009, and the relationship lasted a few months before they called it quits.

Catherine McNeil (2009–2010)

Catherine McNeil during the Mara & Mine at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Resort 19 Collections at Carriageworks on May 15, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Catherine McNeil is an Australian fashion model famous for winning a model search contest hosted by Girlfriend magazine. She rose to prominence in 2007 when British Vogue recognised her as a model to watch.

The two met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2009. Their relationship gained prominence when they got engaged in 2010. However, they ended their relationship in the same year. The two are still friends despite their breakup, and in 2019, Ruby Rose wished her a happy birthday.

Lia-Belle King (2011–2014)

Lia-Belle King allegedly dated the Australian model in 2011. They met at a fashion shoot in May 2011. The two got engaged but ended their relationship in 2014. Lia-Belle is married to Lotte Barnes.

Lauren Abedini (2012)

Kittens posing during the party celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY at St. Ann's Warehouse on September 09, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Ruby Rose has allegedly dated Lauren Abedini. She is a DJ, intersectional advocate, investor, and musical artist famous as Kittens. She advocates for the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community. The two sparked dating rumours in 2012.

Their relationship ended that same year. Despite their breakup, the two remained friends, and in 2022, the Australian DJ shared snaps on Instagram with their ex-girlfriend celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakup.

Demi Lovato (2013)

US singer-songwriter Demi Lovato during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Demi Lovato is an American singer-songwriter and actress. She is known for songs such as Heart Attack, Really Don't Care and Confident. She came into the limelight when she appeared in the 2008 movie Camp Rock with the Jonas Brothers.

The singer-songwriter and Australian DJ allegedly dated in 2013 when Demi Lovato was on a break with her boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. Their relationship lasted two years.

The two sparked dating rumours after they were seen flirting on social media countless times. Ruby revealed that they were an item with Demi Lovato. The singer, however, denied the rumours that she was dating the model.

Phoebe Dahl (2012–2015)

Phoebe Dahl and her ex-fiance Ruby Rose during the 2015 GQ Men Of The Year Awards on November 10, 2015, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Phoebe Dahl is an Australian fashion designer. She is the CEO and founder of Faircloth & Supply, an ethical women's linen line that aims to empower women worldwide. In an interview with Eric Blair, Phoebe Dahl mentioned that she met Ruby Rose in 2012 at her house through their mutual friend.

We met at my house. I was having a party, and a mutual friend of ours brought Ruby.

The two got engaged in 2014, and the actress was excited about their engagement, saying it was something they both wanted.

It is something we wanted to do. We have a lot of plans for our future …and just get excited. You are in love, and it is like you live once, so why not?

They called off their engagement in December 2015, and Dahl confirmed the news, saying that the breakup was their mutual decision. She also added that their breakup was not due to any media speculations, and they wished their privacy to be respected.

After two wonderful years together, Ruby and I have decided to part ways. While we still love each other and support each other in every way, it is our mutual decision to part ways. Our break is not the result of any media speculation, and we want nothing but the best for each other. Thank you for respecting our privacy in this very difficult time."

Halsey (2015)

US singer Halsey during the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France. Photo: Stefano Rellandini

Source: Getty Images

Halsey is an American singer-songwriter widely known for songs such as Without Me, Eastside, Bad at Love, and Walls Could Talk. The two sparked dating rumours in 2015 when they were spotted at a lunch in Hollywood. However, the two never confirmed whether they were dating or not.

Harley Gusman (2016)

Harley Gusman is a businesswoman and social media personality. She is the chief executive officer and founder of Dewyer Skin Company. The actress allegedly dated Harley Gusman in 2016. The two dated for two months and ended their relationship.

Jessica Origliasso (2016–2018)

Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso during The 2017 Australian Emmy Nominee Sunset Reception on September 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California (L-R). (Photo by Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Origliasso is an Australian singer-songwriter and producer famous as one-half of the pop duo The Veronicas. She is known for songs such as Untouched, On Your Side, and In My Blood. She dated Ruby Rose in 2008, and the two opened up about their relationship when the actress starred in Jessica's music video On Your Side.

Jessica confirmed their relationship in an interview and revealed that they met years ago and had been friends for a long time.

We've been friends for maybe a long time. We met years ago, and we connected... in London a few months ago. We've had such an incredible journey as friends over the last eight years and…we shot this music video, and I don't know, something changed for us, and she is just incredible, and I just had to tell her how I felt.

They had an on-and-off relationship. They broke up and rekindled their relationship in 2016. They dated for two years and broke up again. They ended their relationship in April 2018.

Kathryn Gallager (2019)

Kathryn Gallagher attends as Vanity Fair Hosts Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood at Musso & Frank on March 22, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Kathryn Gallagher is an American actress and singer. She is known for songs such as Damaged, Uninvited, Mess of a Machine and Predator. She made her Broadway debut in the Deaf West production of the legendary musical Spring Awakening.

She and Ruby Rose allegedly dated in 2019. They sparked dating rumours when they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles. However, the two never spoke about whether they were dating or not.

Caity Lotz (2020)

Caity Lotz speaks during the "Caity Lotz & Jes Macallan (Legends of Tomorrow)" panel during the ClexaCon 2021 convention at the Tropicana Las Vegas. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Ruby Rose, the model, has allegedly dated American actress Caity Lotz. They sparked dating rumours in December 2020 when Lotz shared a photo of the two coming from Potato Chip Rock in California. However, the two never confirmed whether they were in a relationship. Caity Lotz is married to Kyle Schmid.

Is Ruby Rose single?

In the aforementioned YouTube video, where she answered the Web's most searched questions, she did not reveal whether she is dating or single. This is how she answered the question, 'Who is Ruby dating?'

Wouldn't it be nice if I just told you? Wouldn't I just be so cool? And I was like, guys, I am dating. What are these? I'll give you a clue. Just kidding.

FAQs

Who has Ruby Rose been with? The Australian actress has allegedly dated celebrities such as Phoebe, Demi Lovato, Halsey, and Catherine McNeil. Where is Ruby Rose from? She hails from Melbourne, Australia and presently resides in Los Angeles, United States of America. Who is Ruby Rose engaged to? She has been engaged to Phoebe Dahl, Catherine McNeil, Lyndsey Anne, and Lia-Belle King. How old is Ruby Rose? She is 38 years old as of 2024. Does Ruby Rose have a kid? She does not have kids but would like to have them in the future. How tall is Ruby Rose? They are 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Who is Ruby Rose's wife? The Australian actress does not have a wife. She has been engaged to Phoebe Dahl, Catherine McNeil, Lyndsey Anne, and Lia-Belle King. She was raised by her mother, Katia Langenheim.

